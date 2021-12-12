« previous next »
Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2022's Goat Lover CraigDS

bryanod

Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2022's Goat Lover CraigDS
Reply #3560 on: Today at 09:40:43 am
It's go time!
djphal

Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2022's Goat Lover CraigDS
Reply #3561 on: Today at 10:00:31 am
Fine!!

The Goat burns before the 3rd - djphal
03. KillieRed
04. 24/7
05. So Howard Philips
06. Commie Bobbie
07.Tinner777
08. Daniel Cabbaggio
09. smithy
10. Elzar
11. Nobby Reserve
12. bryanod
13. Musketeer Gripweed
14. John C
15. paul f
16. electricghost
17. Tepid T2O
18. duvva
19. Liversaint
20. Samie
21. Chakan
22. .adam
23. Elmo!
24. Dr. Beaker
25. Barneylfc
26. Rhi
27. Titi Camara
28. Smithng
29. Red Soldier
30. Buggy Eyes Alfredo
31. Millie
The Goat burns/is destroyed after the 31st Dec - Rhi's Dog
The Goat Lives (without attack) - HF 
The Goat survives attack with minor burns - CraigDS
The Goat is destroyed be means other than fire or stolen/abducted by aliens - Barneys Daughter
The Goat survives an attack that doesn't include fire - tubby


The webcam is up

https://www.visitgavle.se/en/gavle-goat

I am now in play, the sweep has started!

Merry Christmas one and all!!
djphal

Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2022's Goat Lover CraigDS
Reply #3562 on: Today at 10:18:23 am
TepidT2O

Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2022's Goat Lover CraigDS
Reply #3563 on: Today at 10:41:10 am
Cometh the hour, cometh the goat



W

Rhi

Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2022's Goat Lover CraigDS
Reply #3564 on: Today at 11:14:51 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:26:08 pm
Its not just any dog, its Rhis dog

Quite right!

Poppy is so excited to be part of this experience with you all. x

 ;D
Barneylfc

Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2022's Goat Lover CraigDS
Reply #3565 on: Today at 11:15:20 am
What a delightful sight
Rhi

Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2022's Goat Lover CraigDS
Reply #3566 on: Today at 11:19:16 am
Spotify Wrapped and Gavins Erection both on the same day. Its what Christmas is made for. Gonna go out and buy some mince pies later. What a day. 😎
Chakan

Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2022's Goat Lover CraigDS
Reply #3567 on: Today at 11:47:43 am
Oooooohhh they moving his head into place. Webcam is really crips and clean this year. All the better to see the flames.
Chakan

Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2022's Goat Lover CraigDS
Reply #3568 on: Today at 11:51:16 am
We should definitely have "The goat burns before it's erected" I mean I know "before the 3rd" covers that but anyway.
