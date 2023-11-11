« previous next »
Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2022's Goat Lover CraigDS

Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2022's Goat Lover CraigDS
November 11, 2023, 10:08:51 am
Quote from: duvva 💅 on November  7, 2023, 04:16:21 pm
I noticed that last year on CCTV, has there always been a guard?

Makes it a bit difficult to get a fire going

The guard has been there for a number of years now, check the history on the wiki for an exact date, been a while now and there has still been flames!
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2022's Goat Lover CraigDS
November 11, 2023, 10:51:06 am
We should club together and get the guards some pizza to cause a distraction.

Fairly sure someone bought them pizza a couple of years ago.
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2022's Goat Lover CraigDS
November 12, 2023, 10:49:10 am
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on November 11, 2023, 10:51:06 am
We should club together and get the guards some pizza to cause a distraction.

Fairly sure someone bought them pizza a couple of years ago.
Id be happy to do this on the 18th
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2022's Goat Lover CraigDS
November 12, 2023, 03:33:26 pm
Still a few spots left!
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2022's Goat Lover CraigDS
November 12, 2023, 05:24:40 pm
The Goat burns before the 3rd - djphal
03. KillieRed
04.
05. So Howard Philips
06. Commie Bobbie
07.Tinner777
08. Daniel Cabbaggio   Gavle residents, step the fuck up
09. smithy
10. Elzar
11. Nobby Reserve
12. bryanod - BURN YA BACKSTARD!
13. Musketeer Gripweed
14. John C
15. paul f
16. electricghost
17. Tepid T2O
18. duvva
19. Liversaint
20. Samie
21. Chakan
22. .adam
23. Elmo!
24. Dr. Beaker
25. Barneylfc
26. Rhi
27. Titi Camara
28. Smithng
29. Red Soldier
30. Buggy Eyes Alfredo
31. Millie
The Goat burns/is destroyed after the 31st Dec -
The Goat Lives (without attack) - HF 
The Goat survives attack with minor burns - CraigDS
The Goat is destroyed be means other than fire or stolen/abducted by aliens -
The Goat survives an attack that doesn't include fire - tubby
The Goat comes to life and seeks revenge on the townsfolk

For fucksake i turn my back for 2 mins

Burn ya prick!
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2022's Goat Lover CraigDS
November 12, 2023, 05:27:04 pm
I'll go 6th please!
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2022's Goat Lover CraigDS
November 12, 2023, 05:30:00 pm
Updated ^
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2022's Goat Lover CraigDS
November 14, 2023, 12:27:15 am

19
Days
:
14
Hours
:
33
Minutes
:
11
Seconds

A few spots remain free!
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2022's Goat Lover CraigDS
November 18, 2023, 08:40:53 pm
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2022's Goat Lover CraigDS
Yesterday at 01:52:08 pm
Only a few days to go with these spots still free.
Can we auction these spots off and use the money towards a donation for a goat charity?
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2022's Goat Lover CraigDS
Yesterday at 02:52:52 pm
Genuinely amazed "The Goat comes to life and seeks revenge on the townsfolk" hasn't gone yet.
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2022's Goat Lover CraigDS
Yesterday at 09:22:41 pm
Jim aka 24/7 would've picked that.  :D
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2022's Goat Lover CraigDS
Yesterday at 09:53:58 pm
Let's put Jim's name on 4th then?
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2022's Goat Lover CraigDS
Yesterday at 10:12:39 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 01:52:08 pm
Only a few days to go with these spots still free.
Can we auction these spots off and use the money towards a donation for a goat charity?


I'd rather use the cash to purchase some incendiary devices

The bastard must burn
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2022's Goat Lover CraigDS
Today at 09:43:55 am
Where is 24/7?? Usually all over this!

