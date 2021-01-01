« previous next »
Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2022's Goat Lover CraigDS

Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2022's Goat Lover CraigDS
Reply #3480 on: Yesterday at 06:39:38 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 05:24:01 pm
Ah fuck Doc has taken my 24th date.

I'll take 20th.  :wave
Blame KillieRed for taking my birthday. :(
NAKED BOOBERY

Rile-Me costed L. Nee-Naw "The Child" Torrence the first jack the hat-trick since Eon Rush vs Accursed Toffos, many moons passed. Nee-Naw he could have done a concreted his palace in the pantyhose off the LibPole Gods...was not was for the invented intervention of Rile-Me whistler.

Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2022's Goat Lover CraigDS
Reply #3481 on: Yesterday at 07:09:20 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 05:25:10 pm
Xmas season has started early....

The Goat burns before the 3rd - djphal
03. KillieRed
04.
05. So Howard Philips
06.
07.
08.
09.
10.
11. Nobby Reserve
12. bryanod - BURN YA BACKSTARD!
13. Musketeer Gripweed
14. John C
15.paul f
16.
17. Tepid T2O
18. duvva
19.
20. Samie
21. Chakan
22. .adam
23. Elmo!
24. Dr. Beaker
25. Barneylfc
26. Rhi
27.
28.
29.
30. Buggy Eyes Alfredo
31. Tinner777
The Goat burns/is destroyed after the 31st Dec -
The Goat Lives (without attack) - HF 
The Goat survives attack with minor burns - CraigDS
The Goat is destroyed be means other than fire or stolen/abducted by aliens -
The Goat survives an attack that doesn't include fire - tubby
The Goat comes to life and seeks revenge on the townsfolk -
The Goat dies from Coronavirus
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2022's Goat Lover CraigDS
Reply #3482 on: Yesterday at 11:05:37 pm

You say Honey? I say Fuck off.

You dont win friends with Salad

There is another option. Mr Ferguson organises the fixtures in his office and sends it to us and everyone will know and cannot complain. That is simple.

Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2022's Goat Lover CraigDS
Reply #3483 on: Today at 10:06:57 am
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 06:39:38 pm
Blame KillieRed for taking my birthday. :(
I take it every year. Not 100% saying in honour of you, but maybe  ;)
The best way to scare a Tory is to read and get rich - Idles.

Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2022's Goat Lover CraigDS
Reply #3484 on: Today at 10:12:43 am
