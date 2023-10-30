Seasons greetings! its that time again where we spread a little festive cheer with the annual Gavle Goat Sweep, with all that is going on in the world, Gavins erection is bound to lift the spirits once again!This years inauguration takes place on Sunday 3rd December, Gavins erection will begin a few days before, keep an eye on the webcam to witness the build.For those who have never heard of the Gävle Goat, here is a brief overview:The Gävle Goat (known in Swedish as the Julbocken i Gävle or Gävlebocken) is a giant version of a traditional Swedish Yule Goat figure made of straw that is located at Slottstorget ("Castle Square") in central Gävle. It is erected each year by a local association called the Southern Merchants, and another version is erected by a group of students from the Natural Science Club of the School of Vasa. The Natural Science Club's goat holds the world record for the largest Yule Goat, but since 1994 the Southern Merchants' goats have been larger and had more publicity afforded them. Both goats have famously been the targets of frequent arson attacks and vandalism, so much so that over the years they have been guarded by the police, webcams, soldiers, volunteers and dogs; whilst the city officially discourages the attacks on the goats, those attacks have brought it recognition and tourism from around the world.WORTH KNOWING ABOUT THE GAVLE GOATThe Gävle Goat is 13 metres (42.6 feet) high, seven metres long and weighs 3.6 tonnes.It takes a whole truck full of straw from the local village of Mackmyra to create the goat.1,600 meters of rope is used.12,000 knots are tied.56 five metre straw mats form the straw coat.1,200 metres of Swedish pine create the wooden skeleton.1,000 man-hours of work are needed to build the Gävle Goat.The Gävle Goat is inaugurated on the first Sunday of Advent every year, in conjunction with the skyltsöndagen.The Gävle Goat has friends in more than 120 countries around the world who follow him in social media.In 2015, 420,000 people visited the Gävle Goat, dressed in a flower coat, when he was on tour in the Chinese twin town of Zhuhai.The Gävle Goat has been hit by a cruising car and been subjected to fire and sabotage over the years.Staged hacker attacks and kidnappings have also been planned.HistoryThe history of the Gävle Goat begins in 1966. Here, you can read about the varied fates of the giant straw goat from the beginning to present time.In 1966, the history of the Gävle Goat commences. A man called Stig Gavlén came up with the idea of putting a huge straw goat in the middle of Slottstorget (Castle Square) in Gävle. On the 1st of December, the 13 meters tall and 7 meters long goat was put into place, weighing in at 3 tonnes. On New years eve, at midnight, the goat went up in flames. The perpetrator was found and charged for serious vandalization.In 1967, the goat was left unharmed.In 1968, the goat was left unharmed too.In 1969, someone burned the goat on New years eve.In year 1970, the first goat that was put up got destroyed within six hours. Two very drunk adolescents were connected to the crime. With the help of different contributors, the goat was put up again  this time made out of reed.By 1971, the tradesmen of Gävle were fed up with burned goats and quit the goat making business. The Natural Science Society of Vasaskolan took over. Their smaller goat was smashed into pieces.In 1972, the goat imploded due to sabotage.In 1973, the goat faced an uncertain destiny.In 1974, the goat was burned to the ground.In 1975, yet another unknown fate.In 1976, the goat was hit and destroyed by a greaser car.in1977  Once more, an unknown fate.In 1978, the goat was once again smashed into pieces.In 1979, someone burned the goat even before he was put up. Another goat was built and impregnated, but also that one was sabotaged and destroyed.In 1980, the goat was burned down on Christmas Eve.1981  Unharmed!In 1982, the goat was burned on St. Lucys Day, 13th of December.In 1983, his legs were destroyed.In 1984, he was burned down on the night before St. Lucys day.1985  Measuring in at 12.5 meters, the goat enters Guinness Book of Records for the first time. Burned down inJanuary.In 1986, the tradesmen of Gävle commence the goat building again. From this point on, there are always two goats; the Tradesmens goat and Vasaskolans goat. However, the large goat was burned down on the night before Christmas Eve.In 1987, the goat was well-impregnated. Nevertheless, someone burned him down during the week before Christmas.In 1988, the goat made it through completely unharmed. He also became a betting object on British betting charts.In 1989, the goat was put on fire even before he was constructed. Money for a new goat was raised from the public; however, the new goat burned in January. Two months later another goat was constructed, this time for the recording of the movie Black Jack.In 1990, the goat was left unharmed. This year, many volunteered as guards.In 1991, the goat was accompanied by a commercial sleigh, which turned out to be an illegal construction. Someone put the goat on fire on Christmas Eves morning. He was rebuilt in order to go to Stockholm for a campaign against the shutdown of the local military regiment, I14.In 1992, the goat was on fire within eight days; also the goat from Vasaskolan was burnt during the same night. The goat was rebuilt but put on fire again on the 20th of December. The arsonist of all three goats was arrested.In 1993, the goat was once again included in the Guinness Book of Records. This time it was the goat from Vasaskolan that made the qualifications, 16 meters tall. Left unharmed.Also in 1994, the goat was left unharmed.In 1995, it burned on Christmas Day morning. He was rebuilt in order to partake in the festivities when Gävle celebrated 550 years as a city.In 1996, he was guarded by a webcam for the first time. The goat made it through without being put on fire.1997  Besides smaller damages caused by fireworks, the goat was unharmed.In 1998, the goat burned on the 11th of December. However, he was rebuilt.In 1999, he burned only a few hours after he was put up. The goat was rebuilt and put up again by the time of St. Lucys day.In 2000, the goat was burned just a few days before New Years Eve.In 2001, a 51-year-old American visiting Sweden put the pride of Gävle on fire, just the day before Christmas Eve.In 2002, the people of Gävle enjoyed a completely unharmed goat.In 2003, the goat burned two days before St. Lucys. A new goat, which made it through unharmed, was put up a week later.In 2004, the goat burned on the 21st of December; only three days before Christmas. No new goat was put up.In 2005, the goat burned on the 3rd of December. A new goat was put up on the 8th and that one was left unharmed.In 2006, the goat survived the deed of a pyromaniac on the night before the 15th of December; he was only slightly scorched on his right leg. After that, the goat was left unharmed.In 2007, the goat was heavily impregnated with fire retardants, and was not a victim of pyromaniacs.In 2008, the goat was not impregnated; instead, the pure straw was delivered from the producers of Mackmyra Whisky. He burned on the 27th of December.In 2009, the goat was burned on the night of the 23rd of December. At the same time, the webcams were victim to a hacker attack, so the pyromaniacs were never caught on tape.In 2010, the goat made it unharmed. However, it was discovered that someone was plotting to kidnap the goat with a helicopter and bring him to Stockholm.In 2011, the goat only stood for five days. He was put up in flames as early as the 2nd of December.In 2012, someone put the goat on fire on the night before the 13th of December. The fire started in his left hind leg.In 2013 the goat was burned on the 21st of December, just after 4 o clock.In 2014, the goat was spared from fire. He also went on a long trip to visit Zhuhai City in China, in order to celebrate that Gävle and Zhuhai had been sister cities for five years.In 2015, the goat was burned on the 27th of December.In 2016, the goat was burned only a few hours after his grand 50th birthday party. His inofficial little brother, built by the students of Vasaskolan, got to fill the void at Castle Square. However, Little Brother was hit by a car on the 5th of December.In 2017- 2020 Gavin Survived thanks to the help of RawkIn 2021 - Our local goat hater Barneylfc won the sweep on the 17th December with the first burning since 2016!In 2022 - Goat lover CraigDS won the sweep after Gavins erection remained strong throughout the whole festive seasonFurther information can be found on his web page, the webcam will also be on here:or you can find him on twitterSweep to follow below, as last years winner CraigDs has first pick, then it will be open to all. Copy the sweep and post with your selection or you may miss out.