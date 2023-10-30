« previous next »
Author Topic: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2022's Goat Lover CraigDS

Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2021's Goat hater Barneylfc∗
« Reply #3440 on: October 30, 2023, 03:37:24 pm »
Not a bad shout actually, I think we should bring that in for next year...plenty of warning!
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2021's Goat hater Barneylfc∗
« Reply #3441 on: October 30, 2023, 03:53:09 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on October 30, 2023, 03:31:20 pm
Oh look at this, Craig wins and all of a sudden the rules need to change. Bastards :D

Professional Goat Monitoring Officials Limited decisions are final and cannot be disputed.
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2021's Goat hater Barneylfc∗
« Reply #3442 on: October 30, 2023, 04:21:59 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on October 30, 2023, 03:53:09 pm
Professional Goat Monitoring Officials Limited decisions are final and cannot be disputed.

 ;D ;D
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2021's Goat hater Barneylfc∗
« Reply #3443 on: October 30, 2023, 06:11:07 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on October 30, 2023, 03:31:20 pm
Oh look at this, Craig wins and all of a sudden the rules need to change. Bastards :D
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2021's Goat Lover CraigDS
« Reply #3444 on: Today at 10:59:55 am »
Seasons greetings! its that time again where we spread a little festive cheer with the annual Gavle Goat Sweep, with all that is going on in the world, Gavins erection is bound to lift the spirits once again!

This years inauguration takes place on Sunday 3rd December, Gavins erection will begin a few days before, keep an eye on the webcam to witness the build.

For those who have never heard of the Gävle Goat, here is a brief overview:


The Gävle Goat (known in Swedish as the Julbocken i Gävle or Gävlebocken) is a giant version of a traditional Swedish Yule Goat figure made of straw that is located at Slottstorget ("Castle Square") in central Gävle. It is erected each year by a local association called the Southern Merchants, and another version is erected by a group of students from the Natural Science Club of the School of Vasa. The Natural Science Club's goat holds the world record for the largest Yule Goat, but since 1994 the Southern Merchants' goats have been larger and had more publicity afforded them. Both goats have famously been the targets of frequent arson attacks and vandalism, so much so that over the years they have been guarded by the police, webcams, soldiers, volunteers and dogs; whilst the city officially discourages the attacks on the goats, those attacks have brought it recognition and tourism from around the world.

WORTH KNOWING ABOUT THE GAVLE GOAT
The Gävle Goat is 13 metres (42.6 feet) high, seven metres long and weighs 3.6 tonnes.
It takes a whole truck full of straw from the local village of Mackmyra to create the goat.
1,600 meters of rope is used.
12,000 knots are tied.
56 five metre straw mats form the straw coat.
1,200 metres of Swedish pine create the wooden skeleton.
1,000 man-hours of work are needed to build the Gävle Goat.
The Gävle Goat is inaugurated on the first Sunday of Advent every year, in conjunction with the skyltsöndagen.
The Gävle Goat has friends in more than 120 countries around the world who follow him in social media.
In 2015, 420,000 people visited the Gävle Goat, dressed in a flower coat, when he was on tour in the Chinese twin town of Zhuhai.
The Gävle Goat has been hit by a cruising car and been subjected to fire and sabotage over the years.
Staged hacker attacks and kidnappings have also been planned.


History

The history of the Gävle Goat begins in 1966. Here, you can read about the varied fates of the giant straw goat from the beginning to present time.

In 1966, the history of the Gävle Goat commences. A man called Stig Gavlén came up with the idea of putting a huge straw goat in the middle of Slottstorget (Castle Square) in Gävle. On the 1st of December, the 13 meters tall and 7 meters long goat was put into place, weighing in at 3 tonnes. On New years eve, at midnight, the goat went up in flames. The perpetrator was found and charged for serious vandalization.
In 1967, the goat was left unharmed.
In 1968, the goat was left unharmed too.
In 1969, someone burned the goat on New years eve.
In year 1970, the first goat that was put up got destroyed within six hours. Two very drunk adolescents were connected to the crime. With the help of different contributors, the goat was put up again  this time made out of reed.
By 1971, the tradesmen of Gävle were fed up with burned goats and quit the goat making business. The Natural Science Society of Vasaskolan took over. Their smaller goat was smashed into pieces.
In 1972, the goat imploded due to sabotage.
In 1973, the goat faced an uncertain destiny.
In 1974, the goat was burned to the ground.
In 1975, yet another unknown fate.
In 1976, the goat was hit and destroyed by a greaser car.
in1977  Once more, an unknown fate.
In 1978, the goat was once again smashed into pieces.
In 1979, someone burned the goat even before he was put up. Another goat was built and impregnated, but also that one was sabotaged and destroyed.
In 1980, the goat was burned down on Christmas Eve.
1981  Unharmed!
In 1982, the goat was burned on St. Lucys Day, 13th of December.
In 1983, his legs were destroyed.
In 1984, he was burned down on the night before St. Lucys day.
1985  Measuring in at 12.5 meters, the goat enters Guinness Book of Records for the first time. Burned down in
January.
In 1986, the tradesmen of Gävle commence the goat building again. From this point on, there are always two goats; the Tradesmens goat and Vasaskolans goat. However, the large goat was burned down on the night before Christmas Eve.
In 1987, the goat was well-impregnated. Nevertheless, someone burned him down during the week before Christmas.
In 1988, the goat made it through completely unharmed. He also became a betting object on British betting charts.
In 1989, the goat was put on fire even before he was constructed. Money for a new goat was raised from the public; however, the new goat burned in January. Two months later another goat was constructed, this time for the recording of the movie Black Jack.
In 1990, the goat was left unharmed. This year, many volunteered as guards.
In 1991, the goat was accompanied by a commercial sleigh, which turned out to be an illegal construction. Someone put the goat on fire on Christmas Eves morning. He was rebuilt in order to go to Stockholm for a campaign against the shutdown of the local military regiment, I14.
In 1992, the goat was on fire within eight days; also the goat from Vasaskolan was burnt during the same night. The goat was rebuilt but put on fire again on the 20th of December. The arsonist of all three goats was arrested.
In 1993, the goat was once again included in the Guinness Book of Records. This time it was the goat from Vasaskolan that made the qualifications, 16 meters tall. Left unharmed.
Also in 1994, the goat was left unharmed.
In 1995, it burned on Christmas Day morning. He was rebuilt in order to partake in the festivities when Gävle celebrated 550 years as a city.
In 1996, he was guarded by a webcam for the first time. The goat made it through without being put on fire.
1997  Besides smaller damages caused by fireworks, the goat was unharmed.
In 1998, the goat burned on the 11th of December. However, he was rebuilt.
In 1999, he burned only a few hours after he was put up. The goat was rebuilt and put up again by the time of St. Lucys day.
In 2000, the goat was burned just a few days before New Years Eve.
In 2001, a 51-year-old American visiting Sweden put the pride of Gävle on fire, just the day before Christmas Eve.
In 2002, the people of Gävle enjoyed a completely unharmed goat.
In 2003, the goat burned two days before St. Lucys. A new goat, which made it through unharmed, was put up a week later.
In 2004, the goat burned on the 21st of December; only three days before Christmas. No new goat was put up.
In 2005, the goat burned on the 3rd of December. A new goat was put up on the 8th and that one was left unharmed.
In 2006, the goat survived the deed of a pyromaniac on the night before the 15th of December; he was only slightly scorched on his right leg. After that, the goat was left unharmed.
In 2007, the goat was heavily impregnated with fire retardants, and was not a victim of pyromaniacs.
In 2008, the goat was not impregnated; instead, the pure straw was delivered from the producers of Mackmyra Whisky. He burned on the 27th of December.
In 2009, the goat was burned on the night of the 23rd of December. At the same time, the webcams were victim to a hacker attack, so the pyromaniacs were never caught on tape.
In 2010, the goat made it unharmed. However, it was discovered that someone was plotting to kidnap the goat with a helicopter and bring him to Stockholm.
In 2011, the goat only stood for five days. He was put up in flames as early as the 2nd of December.
In 2012, someone put the goat on fire on the night before the 13th of December. The fire started in his left hind leg.
In 2013 the goat was burned on the 21st of December, just after 4 o clock.
In 2014, the goat was spared from fire. He also went on a long trip to visit Zhuhai City in China, in order to celebrate that Gävle and Zhuhai had been sister cities for five years.
In 2015, the goat was burned on the 27th of December.
In 2016, the goat was burned only a few hours after his grand 50th birthday party. His inofficial little brother, built by the students of Vasaskolan, got to fill the void at Castle Square. However, Little Brother was hit by a car on the 5th of December.
In 2017- 2020 Gavin Survived thanks to the help of Rawk
In 2021 - Our local goat hater Barneylfc won the sweep on the 17th December with the first burning since 2016!
In 2022 - Goat lover CraigDS won the sweep after Gavins erection remained strong throughout the whole festive season


Further information can be found on his web page, the webcam will also be on here:

https://www.visitgavle.se/en/gavle-goat


or you can find him on twitter

https://twitter.com/Gavlebocken


Sweep to follow below, as last years winner CraigDs has first pick, then it will be open to all. Copy the sweep and post with your selection or you may miss out.
Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2021's Goat Lover CraigDS
« Reply #3445 on: Today at 11:01:56 am »
The Goat burns before the 3rd -
03.
04.
05.
06.
07.
08.
09.
10.
11.
12.
13.
14.
15.
16.
17.
18.
19.
20.
21.
22.
23.
24.
25.
26.
27.
28.
29.
30.
31.
The Goat burns/is destroyed after the 31st Dec -
The Goat Lives (without attack) -
The Goat survives attack with minor burns -
The Goat is destroyed be means other than fire or stolen/abducted by aliens -
The Goat survives an attack that doesn't include fire -
The Goat comes to life and seeks revenge on the townsfolk -
The Goat dies from Coronavirus -


Merry Christmas, or as they say in Gavle...


god Jul vi älskar getter

CraigDs - You are up!
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2021's Goat Lover CraigDS
« Reply #3446 on: Today at 11:24:49 am »
Craig was 2022's goat lover.
I was 2021's goat hater.
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2022's Goat Lover CraigDS
« Reply #3447 on: Today at 12:04:57 pm »
Good spot...should be sorted now
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2022's Goat Lover CraigDS
« Reply #3448 on: Today at 12:30:43 pm »
Good luck everyone. Good luck Gavin.


The Goat burns before the 3rd -
03.
04.
05.
06.
07.
08.
09.
10.
11.
12.
13.
14.
15.
16.
17.
18.
19.
20.
21.
22.
23.
24.
25.
26.
27.
28.
29.
30.
31.
The Goat burns/is destroyed after the 31st Dec -
The Goat Lives (without attack) -
The Goat survives attack with minor burns - CraigDS
The Goat is destroyed be means other than fire or stolen/abducted by aliens -
The Goat survives an attack that doesn't include fire -
The Goat comes to life and seeks revenge on the townsfolk -
The Goat dies from Coronavirus -
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2022's Goat Lover CraigDS
« Reply #3449 on: Today at 12:31:21 pm »
Good luck everyone. Good luck Gavin.


The Goat burns before the 3rd -
03.
04.
05.
06.
07.
08.
09.
10.
11.
12.
13.
14.
15.
16.
17.
18.
19.
20.
21. Chakan
22.
23.
24.
25.
26.
27.
28.
29.
30.
31.
The Goat burns/is destroyed after the 31st Dec -
The Goat Lives (without attack) -
The Goat survives attack with minor burns - CraigDS
The Goat is destroyed be means other than fire or stolen/abducted by aliens -
The Goat survives an attack that doesn't include fire -
The Goat comes to life and seeks revenge on the townsfolk -
The Goat dies from Coronavirus -
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2022's Goat Lover CraigDS
« Reply #3450 on: Today at 12:35:38 pm »
The Goat burns before the 3rd -
03.
04.
05.
06.
07.
08.
09.
10.
11.
12.
13.
14.
15.
16.
17.
18.
19.
20.
21. Chakan
22. .adam
23.
24.
25.
26.
27.
28.
29.
30.
31.
The Goat burns/is destroyed after the 31st Dec -
The Goat Lives (without attack) -
The Goat survives attack with minor burns - CraigDS
The Goat is destroyed be means other than fire or stolen/abducted by aliens -
The Goat survives an attack that doesn't include fire -
The Goat comes to life and seeks revenge on the townsfolk -
The Goat dies from Coronavirus -
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2022's Goat Lover CraigDS
« Reply #3451 on: Today at 12:36:09 pm »
The Goat burns before the 3rd - djphal
03.
04.
05.
06.
07.
08.
09.
10.
11.
12.
13.
14.
15.
16.
17.
18.
19.
20.
21. Chakan
22. .adam
23.
24.
25.
26.
27.
28.
29.
30.
31.
The Goat burns/is destroyed after the 31st Dec -
The Goat Lives (without attack) -
The Goat survives attack with minor burns - CraigDS
The Goat is destroyed be means other than fire or stolen/abducted by aliens -
The Goat survives an attack that doesn't include fire -
The Goat comes to life and seeks revenge on the townsfolk -
The Goat dies from Coronavirus -
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2022's Goat Lover CraigDS
« Reply #3452 on: Today at 12:39:13 pm »
The Goat burns before the 3rd - djphal
03. KillieRed
04.
05.
06.
07.
08.
09.
10.
11.
12.
13.
14.
15.
16.
17.
18.
19.
20.
21. Chakan
22. .adam
23.
24.
25.
26.
27.
28.
29.
30.
31.
The Goat burns/is destroyed after the 31st Dec -
The Goat Lives (without attack) -
The Goat survives attack with minor burns - CraigDS
The Goat is destroyed be means other than fire or stolen/abducted by aliens -
The Goat survives an attack that doesn't include fire -
The Goat comes to life and seeks revenge on the townsfolk -
The Goat dies from Coronavirus -
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2022's Goat Lover CraigDS
« Reply #3453 on: Today at 12:55:04 pm »
The Goat burns before the 3rd - djphal
03. KillieRed
04.
05.
06.
07.
08.
09.
10.
11.
12.
13.
14.
15.
16.
17.
18.
19.
20.
21. Chakan
22. .adam
23.
24.
25. Barneylfc
26.
27.
28.
29.
30.
31.
The Goat burns/is destroyed after the 31st Dec -
The Goat Lives (without attack) -
The Goat survives attack with minor burns - CraigDS
The Goat is destroyed be means other than fire or stolen/abducted by aliens -
The Goat survives an attack that doesn't include fire -
The Goat comes to life and seeks revenge on the townsfolk -
The Goat dies from Coronavirus -
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2022's Goat Lover CraigDS
« Reply #3454 on: Today at 12:56:52 pm »
The Goat burns before the 3rd - djphal
03. KillieRed
04.
05.
06.
07.
08.
09.
10.
11.
12.
13. Musketeer Gripweed
14.
15.
16.
17.
18.
19.
20.
21. Chakan
22. .adam
23.
24.
25. Barneylfc
26.
27.
28.
29.
30.
31.
The Goat burns/is destroyed after the 31st Dec -
The Goat Lives (without attack) -
The Goat survives attack with minor burns - CraigDS
The Goat is destroyed be means other than fire or stolen/abducted by aliens -
The Goat survives an attack that doesn't include fire -
The Goat comes to life and seeks revenge on the townsfolk -
The Goat dies from Coronavirus -
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2022's Goat Lover CraigDS
« Reply #3455 on: Today at 12:57:26 pm »
The Goat burns before the 3rd - djphal
03. KillieRed
04.
05.
06.
07.
08.
09.
10.
11.
12.
13. Musketeer Gripweed
14.
15.
16.
17.
18.
19.
20.
21. Chakan
22. .adam
23. Elmo!
24.
25. Barneylfc
26.
27.
28.
29.
30.
31.
The Goat burns/is destroyed after the 31st Dec -
The Goat Lives (without attack) -
The Goat survives attack with minor burns - CraigDS
The Goat is destroyed be means other than fire or stolen/abducted by aliens -
The Goat survives an attack that doesn't include fire -
The Goat comes to life and seeks revenge on the townsfolk -
The Goat dies from Coronavirus -
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2022's Goat Lover CraigDS
« Reply #3456 on: Today at 01:00:23 pm »
The Goat burns before the 3rd - djphal
03. KillieRed
04.
05.
06.
07.
08.
09.
10.
11. Nobby Reserve
12.
13. Musketeer Gripweed
14.
15.
16.
17.
18.
19.
20.
21. Chakan
22. .adam
23. Elmo!
24.
25. Barneylfc
26.
27.
28.
29.
30.
31.
The Goat burns/is destroyed after the 31st Dec -
The Goat Lives (without attack) -
The Goat survives attack with minor burns - CraigDS
The Goat is destroyed be means other than fire or stolen/abducted by aliens -
The Goat survives an attack that doesn't include fire -
The Goat comes to life and seeks revenge on the townsfolk -
The Goat dies from Coronavirus -
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2022's Goat Lover CraigDS
« Reply #3457 on: Today at 01:05:01 pm »
The Goat burns before the 3rd - djphal
03. KillieRed
04.
05.
06.
07.
08.
09.
10.
11. Nobby Reserve
12.
13. Musketeer Gripweed
14.
15.
16.
17. Tepid T2O
18.
19.
20.
21. Chakan
22. .adam
23. Elmo!
24.
25. Barneylfc
26.
27.
28.
29.
30.
31.
The Goat burns/is destroyed after the 31st Dec -
The Goat Lives (without attack) -
The Goat survives attack with minor burns - CraigDS
The Goat is destroyed be means other than fire or stolen/abducted by aliens -
The Goat survives an attack that doesn't include fire -
The Goat comes to life and seeks revenge on the townsfolk -
The Goat dies from Coronavirus -
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2022's Goat Lover CraigDS
« Reply #3458 on: Today at 01:10:04 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 01:05:01 pm

I really wanted 03/12 (my Birthday) Killie Red ya bastid.
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2022's Goat Lover CraigDS
« Reply #3459 on: Today at 01:10:32 pm »
The Goat burns before the 3rd - djphal
03. KillieRed
04.
05.
06.
07.
08.
09.
10.
11. Nobby Reserve
12.
13. Musketeer Gripweed
14.
15.
16.
17. Tepid T2O
18.
19.
20.
21. Chakan
22. .adam
23. Elmo!
24.
25. Barneylfc
26.
27.
28.
29.
30.
31. Millie
The Goat burns/is destroyed after the 31st Dec -
The Goat Lives (without attack) -
The Goat survives attack with minor burns - CraigDS
The Goat is destroyed be means other than fire or stolen/abducted by aliens -
The Goat survives an attack that doesn't include fire -
The Goat comes to life and seeks revenge on the townsfolk -
The Goat dies from Coronavirus -
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2022's Goat Lover CraigDS
« Reply #3460 on: Today at 01:11:23 pm »
The Goat burns before the 3rd - djphal
03. KillieRed
04.
05.
06.
07.
08.
09.
10.
11. Nobby Reserve
12.
13. Musketeer Gripweed
14.
15.
16.
17. Tepid T2O
18.
19.
20.
21. Chakan
22. .adam
23. Elmo!
24. Dr. Beaker
25. Barneylfc
26.
27.
28.
29.
30.
31.
The Goat burns/is destroyed after the 31st Dec -
The Goat Lives (without attack) -
The Goat survives attack with minor burns - CraigDS
The Goat is destroyed be means other than fire or stolen/abducted by aliens -
The Goat survives an attack that doesn't include fire -
The Goat comes to life and seeks revenge on the townsfolk -
The Goat dies from Coronavirus -
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2022's Goat Lover CraigDS
« Reply #3461 on: Today at 01:32:05 pm »

The Goat burns before the 3rd - djphal
03. KillieRed
04.
05.
06.
07.
08.
09.
10.
11. Nobby Reserve
12.
13. Musketeer Gripweed
14. John C
15.
16.
17. Tepid T2O
18.
19.
20.
21. Chakan
22. .adam
23. Elmo!
24. Dr. Beaker
25. Barneylfc
26.
27.
28.
29.
30.
31.
The Goat burns/is destroyed after the 31st Dec -
The Goat Lives (without attack) -
The Goat survives attack with minor burns - CraigDS
The Goat is destroyed be means other than fire or stolen/abducted by aliens -
The Goat survives an attack that doesn't include fire -
The Goat comes to life and seeks revenge on the townsfolk -
The Goat dies from Coronavirus -
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2022's Goat Lover CraigDS
« Reply #3462 on: Today at 01:32:57 pm »
The Goat burns before the 3rd - djphal
03. KillieRed
04.
05.
06.
07.
08.
09.
10.
11. Nobby Reserve
12.
13. Musketeer Gripweed
14. John C
15.
16.
17. Tepid T2O
18.
19.
20.
21. Chakan
22. .adam
23. Elmo!
24. Dr. Beaker
25. Barneylfc
26. Rhi
27.
28.
29.
30.
31.
The Goat burns/is destroyed after the 31st Dec -
The Goat Lives (without attack) -
The Goat survives attack with minor burns - CraigDS
The Goat is destroyed be means other than fire or stolen/abducted by aliens -
The Goat survives an attack that doesn't include fire -
The Goat comes to life and seeks revenge on the townsfolk -
The Goat dies from Coronavirus -
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2022's Goat Lover CraigDS
« Reply #3463 on: Today at 02:52:19 pm »

The Goat burns before the 3rd - djphal
03. KillieRed
04.
05.
06.
07.
08.
09.
10.
11. Nobby Reserve
12.
13. Musketeer Gripweed
14. John C
15.paul f
16.
17. Tepid T2O
18.
19.
20.
21. Chakan
22. .adam
23. Elmo!
24. Dr. Beaker
25. Barneylfc
26. Rhi
27.
28.
29.
30.
31.
The Goat burns/is destroyed after the 31st Dec -
The Goat Lives (without attack) -
The Goat survives attack with minor burns - CraigDS
The Goat is destroyed be means other than fire or stolen/abducted by aliens -
The Goat survives an attack that doesn't include fire -
The Goat comes to life and seeks revenge on the townsfolk -
The Goat dies from Coronavirus -
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2022's Goat Lover CraigDS
« Reply #3464 on: Today at 03:08:02 pm »

The Goat burns before the 3rd - djphal
03. KillieRed
04.
05.
06.
07.
08.
09.
10.
11. Nobby Reserve
12.
13. Musketeer Gripweed
14. John C
15.paul f
16.
17. Tepid T2O
18.
19.
20.
21. Chakan
22. .adam
23. Elmo!
24. Dr. Beaker
25. Barneylfc
26. Rhi
27.
28.
29.
30. Buggy Eyes Alfredo
31.
The Goat burns/is destroyed after the 31st Dec -
The Goat Lives (without attack) -
The Goat survives attack with minor burns - CraigDS
The Goat is destroyed be means other than fire or stolen/abducted by aliens -
The Goat survives an attack that doesn't include fire -
The Goat comes to life and seeks revenge on the townsfolk -
The Goat dies from Coronavirus -

Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2022's Goat Lover CraigDS
« Reply #3465 on: Today at 03:11:30 pm »

The Goat burns before the 3rd - djphal
03. KillieRed
04.
05.
06.
07.
08.
09.
10.
11. Nobby Reserve
12.
13. Musketeer Gripweed
14. John C
15.paul f
16.
17. Tepid T2O
18. duvva
19.
20.
21. Chakan
22. .adam
23. Elmo!
24. Dr. Beaker
25. Barneylfc
26. Rhi
27.
28.
29.
30. Buggy Eyes Alfredo
31.
The Goat burns/is destroyed after the 31st Dec -
The Goat Lives (without attack) -
The Goat survives attack with minor burns - CraigDS
The Goat is destroyed be means other than fire or stolen/abducted by aliens -
The Goat survives an attack that doesn't include fire -
The Goat comes to life and seeks revenge on the townsfolk -
The Goat dies from Coronavirus -
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2022's Goat Lover CraigDS
« Reply #3466 on: Today at 03:26:35 pm »
The Goat burns before the 3rd - djphal
03. KillieRed
04.
05.
06.
07.
08.
09.
10.
11. Nobby Reserve
12.
13. Musketeer Gripweed
14. John C
15.paul f
16.
17. Tepid T2O
18. duvva
19.
20.
21. Chakan
22. .adam
23. Elmo!
24. Dr. Beaker
25. Barneylfc
26. Rhi
27.
28.
29.
30. Buggy Eyes Alfredo
31.
The Goat burns/is destroyed after the 31st Dec -
The Goat Lives (without attack) - HF 
The Goat survives attack with minor burns - CraigDS
The Goat is destroyed be means other than fire or stolen/abducted by aliens -
The Goat survives an attack that doesn't include fire -
The Goat comes to life and seeks revenge on the townsfolk -
The Goat dies from Coronavirus
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2022's Goat Lover CraigDS
« Reply #3467 on: Today at 03:37:30 pm »
Oh look at gobshite here going for the easy win with him not getting attacked.
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2022's Goat Lover CraigDS
« Reply #3468 on: Today at 04:12:44 pm »
You may win, but youll never have the respect of the goat-arson cult.
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2022's Goat Lover CraigDS
« Reply #3469 on: Today at 04:13:41 pm »
Xmas season has started early....

The Goat burns before the 3rd - djphal
03. KillieRed
04.
05.
06.
07.
08.
09.
10.
11. Nobby Reserve
12. bryanod - BURN YA BACKSTARD!
13. Musketeer Gripweed
14. John C
15.paul f
16.
17. Tepid T2O
18. duvva
19.
20.
21. Chakan
22. .adam
23. Elmo!
24. Dr. Beaker
25. Barneylfc
26. Rhi
27.
28.
29.
30. Buggy Eyes Alfredo
31.
The Goat burns/is destroyed after the 31st Dec -
The Goat Lives (without attack) - HF 
The Goat survives attack with minor burns - CraigDS
The Goat is destroyed be means other than fire or stolen/abducted by aliens -
The Goat survives an attack that doesn't include fire -
The Goat comes to life and seeks revenge on the townsfolk -
The Goat dies from Coronavirus
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2022's Goat Lover CraigDS
« Reply #3470 on: Today at 04:32:44 pm »
Put me down for the 5th.

Mrs P and her sister are away in London so Im free to engage in caprine skullduggery.
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2022's Goat Lover CraigDS
« Reply #3471 on: Today at 04:35:03 pm »
Xmas season has started early....

The Goat burns before the 3rd - djphal
03. KillieRed
04.
05. So Howard Philips
06.
07.
08.
09.
10.
11. Nobby Reserve
12. bryanod - BURN YA BACKSTARD!
13. Musketeer Gripweed
14. John C
15.paul f
16.
17. Tepid T2O
18. duvva
19.
20.
21. Chakan
22. .adam
23. Elmo!
24. Dr. Beaker
25. Barneylfc
26. Rhi
27.
28.
29.
30. Buggy Eyes Alfredo
31.
The Goat burns/is destroyed after the 31st Dec -
The Goat Lives (without attack) - HF 
The Goat survives attack with minor burns - CraigDS
The Goat is destroyed be means other than fire or stolen/abducted by aliens -
The Goat survives an attack that doesn't include fire - tubby
The Goat comes to life and seeks revenge on the townsfolk -
The Goat dies from Coronavirus
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2022's Goat Lover CraigDS
« Reply #3472 on: Today at 04:39:06 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 04:12:44 pm
You may win, but youll never have the respect of the goat-arson cult.


 :lmao  :thumbup
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2022's Goat Lover CraigDS
« Reply #3473 on: Today at 04:58:29 pm »
"The Goat survives an attack that doesn't include fire".

Just checking, me shouting abuse at the goat through my monitor counts as a verbal attack, right?
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2022's Goat Lover CraigDS
« Reply #3474 on: Today at 05:00:44 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 04:58:29 pm
"The Goat survives an attack that doesn't include fire".

Just checking, me shouting abuse at the goat through my monitor counts as a verbal attack, right?

Am sure the rules have been clarified at one point or another, but if someone attacks the goat with a speedboat on 10th and it survives, then gets burned to death on 25th, who wins?
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2022's Goat Lover CraigDS
« Reply #3475 on: Today at 05:08:18 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 04:58:29 pm
"The Goat survives an attack that doesn't include fire".

Just checking, me shouting abuse at the goat through my monitor counts as a verbal attack, right?

Physical attack

Hit by a car was one year
Baseball bats

Name calling is not an attack...it's just mean
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2022's Goat Lover CraigDS
« Reply #3476 on: Today at 05:08:53 pm »
Quote from: djphal on Today at 05:08:18 pm
Physical attack

Hit by a car was one year
Baseball bats

Name calling is not an attack...it's just mean


What if his feelings are hurt though?
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2022's Goat Lover CraigDS
« Reply #3477 on: Today at 05:24:01 pm »
Ah fuck Doc has taken my 24th date.

I'll take 20th.  :wave
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2022's Goat Lover CraigDS
« Reply #3478 on: Today at 05:24:28 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 05:08:53 pm
What if his feelings are hurt though?

You can't die from hurt feelings...and Gavin would never commit suicide!
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2022's Goat Lover CraigDS
« Reply #3479 on: Today at 05:25:10 pm »
Xmas season has started early....

The Goat burns before the 3rd - djphal
03. KillieRed
04.
05. So Howard Philips
06.
07.
08.
09.
10.
11. Nobby Reserve
12. bryanod - BURN YA BACKSTARD!
13. Musketeer Gripweed
14. John C
15.paul f
16.
17. Tepid T2O
18. duvva
19.
20. Samie
21. Chakan
22. .adam
23. Elmo!
24. Dr. Beaker
25. Barneylfc
26. Rhi
27.
28.
29.
30. Buggy Eyes Alfredo
31.
The Goat burns/is destroyed after the 31st Dec -
The Goat Lives (without attack) - HF 
The Goat survives attack with minor burns - CraigDS
The Goat is destroyed be means other than fire or stolen/abducted by aliens -
The Goat survives an attack that doesn't include fire - tubby
The Goat comes to life and seeks revenge on the townsfolk -
The Goat dies from Coronavirus
