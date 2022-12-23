« previous next »
Author Topic: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2021's Goat hater Barneylfc∗  (Read 208715 times)

Online Chaka-chaka-chakanotherchipmunk on the yule fyre

Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2021's Goat hater Barneylfc∗
« Reply #3360 on: December 23, 2022, 12:49:26 pm »
Stupid Goat.
Offline TepidTurkey2OES

Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2021's Goat hater Barneylfc∗
« Reply #3361 on: December 23, 2022, 01:57:16 pm »
Online twootuurtlediivvaas

Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2021's Goat hater Barneylfc∗
« Reply #3362 on: December 23, 2022, 03:47:22 pm »
Offline Samie

Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2021's Goat hater Barneylfc∗
« Reply #3363 on: Yesterday at 12:00:46 am »
In 2 Days...
Offline John C(hrimbo. Changed by Jimbo. See?)

Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2021's Goat hater Barneylfc∗
« Reply #3364 on: Yesterday at 12:08:17 am »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 12:00:46 am
In 2 Days...
You still counting down to Chrimbo at your age Samie mate.

Waking up at half 3 in the morning playing Mad Marbles.
Offline Samie

Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2021's Goat hater Barneylfc∗
« Reply #3365 on: Yesterday at 01:36:49 am »
Quote from: John C(hrimbo. Changed by Jimbo. See?) on Yesterday at 12:08:17 am
You still counting down to Chrimbo at your age Samie mate.

Waking up at half 3 in the morning playing Mad Marbles.

 ;D

That's the side mission John.  I want the goat crispy burnt on Boxing Day.
Offline djphallicyulecakeandbaubles

Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2021's Goat hater Barneylfc∗
« Reply #3366 on: Yesterday at 12:11:30 pm »
He is going to make it! I can feel it in my festive balls
Online Elmo [Almost] Saves Christmas!

Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2021's Goat hater Barneylfc∗
« Reply #3367 on: Yesterday at 12:43:17 pm »
Tonight he burns
Offline 24/Swans-a-7ing

Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2021's Goat hater Barneylfc∗
« Reply #3368 on: Yesterday at 12:50:25 pm »
Quote from: Elmo [Almost] Saves Christmas! on Yesterday at 12:43:17 pm
Tonight he burns
Canesten should sort that out.
Offline Samie

Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2021's Goat hater Barneylfc∗
« Reply #3369 on: Yesterday at 09:05:41 pm »
The demise of this goat is upon us. Remember him as he is now, for the mourning shall begin in 2 Days.    :D
Offline Ol' liversaintnick's Got Bourbon Breath...

Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2021's Goat hater Barneylfc∗
« Reply #3370 on: Today at 12:04:48 am »
Offline Samie

Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2021's Goat hater Barneylfc∗
« Reply #3371 on: Today at 12:05:49 am »
Tomorrow...
Offline Away in a Manger in a Barney∗

Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2021's Goat hater Barneylfc∗
« Reply #3372 on: Today at 03:12:39 pm »
Merry Christmas Gavin
Offline Samie

Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2021's Goat hater Barneylfc∗
« Reply #3373 on: Today at 09:34:35 pm »
Tick Tock...
Offline 24/Swans-a-7ing

Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2021's Goat hater Barneylfc∗
« Reply #3374 on: Today at 09:50:21 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 09:34:35 pm
Tick Tock...
Is that where you're going to livestream your arsonery? ;)
Offline Samie

Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2021's Goat hater Barneylfc∗
« Reply #3375 on: Today at 09:51:19 pm »
Quote from: 24/Swans-a-7ing on Today at 09:50:21 pm
Is that where you're going to livestream your arsonery? ;)


 :D

I would've 15 years ago.  ;D
Offline 24/Swans-a-7ing

Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2021's Goat hater Barneylfc∗
« Reply #3376 on: Today at 09:57:11 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 09:51:19 pm

 :D

I would've 15 years ago.  ;D
You mean, you would have had you been a 15-yr-old teenager.......?
Offline Samie

Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2021's Goat hater Barneylfc∗
« Reply #3377 on: Today at 09:59:09 pm »
Quote from: 24/Swans-a-7ing on Today at 09:57:11 pm
You mean, you would have had you been a 15-yr-old teenager.......?

15 years ago would've been 18 mate. Somewhat acceptable still for tick tok  ;D
Offline 24/Swans-a-7ing

Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2021's Goat hater Barneylfc∗
« Reply #3378 on: Today at 10:17:41 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 09:59:09 pm
15 years ago would've been 18 mate. Somewhat acceptable still for tick tok  ;D
18? On TikTok? Gnuuugh.......mate..........could you.......like........well............not?:P
