« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 79 80 81 82 83 [84]   Go Down

Author Topic: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2021's Goat hater Barneylfc∗  (Read 206862 times)

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,183
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2021's Goat hater Barneylfc∗
« Reply #3320 on: Today at 06:31:25 pm »
Quote from: Elmo [Almost] Saves Christmas! on Today at 02:51:30 pm
10 day countdown starts today

You mean in 12 Days...
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 79 80 81 82 83 [84]   Go Up
« previous next »
 