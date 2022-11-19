Will there still be a goat-cam?



WATCH THE GÄVLE GOAT LIVEHere you can follow the Gävle Goat's livestream from 24th of November at 08:00Would appear so! I am in play as of tomorrow. Still the 2nd and The Goat burns/is destroyed after the 31st Dec up for grabsRemoved the covid as the goat had 3 doses of Astra zeneca last yearAlso removed comes to life and seeks revenge on the townsfolk... there isn't really much to take revenge on, they love GavinThe Goat burns before the 1st - djphal (aka Goatse)01. tubby02. So... Howard Phillips03. KillieRed04. redbyrdz05. Elzar06. Liversaint07.Qston08. Lady_Brandybuck09. Flashman10. smithng11. Nobby Reserve12. El Lobo13. bryanod14. John C15. Eternalsungod (would be a nice thing for my kids birthday that)16. smithy17. PaulF (cos he's too lazy to copy and paste it himself )18. duvva19. Rhi20. electricghost21. Daniel Cabbaggio22. Chakan23. Millie24. Elmo!25. Barneylfc26. Samie27. Musketeer Gripweed28. Red-Soldier29. Ray K30. .adam31. Tinner777The Goat burns/is destroyed after the 31st Dec -The Goat Lives (without attack) - CraigDSThe Goat survives attack with minor burns - Buggy Eyes AlfredoThe Goat is destroyed be means other than fire or stolen/abducted by aliens - 24*7The Goat survives an attack that doesn't include fire - Tepid T2OGoat drowns in the Channel while trying to escape persecution. - Dr. BeakerThe Goat is removed for its own safety after a former British PM is viewed on the live stream, atop a ladder, shagging Gävle Goat. Claims he "thought it was a pig." - Jiminy CricketGavin got unexpectedly dismantled on the 29th and shipped to China - Kellan