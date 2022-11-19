« previous next »
Author Topic: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2021's Goat hater Barneylfc∗  (Read 205204 times)

Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2021's Goat hater Barneylfc∗
« Reply #3240 on: November 19, 2022, 06:58:33 pm »
Quote from: duvva on November 19, 2022, 06:56:14 pm
Think Redbyrdz has got 2 Dec but looks like its been left off recent posts
4th - updating
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2021's Goat hater Barneylfc∗
« Reply #3241 on: November 19, 2022, 07:38:43 pm »
Quote from: 24∗7 on November 19, 2022, 06:58:33 pm
4th - updating


Oops yep 4th youre right
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2021's Goat hater Barneylfc∗
« Reply #3242 on: November 21, 2022, 01:42:10 pm »
Quote from: Football is Dead. Executed by FIFA. on November 19, 2022, 06:45:57 pm
What happens if by Dec 1st any or all of those remaining five slots remain(s) vacant? Is there a an oppo to double-up for anyone who didn't pick an actual burn date?


Probably left blank... those with impossible outcomes could swap if they wanted

I think they will go anyway

Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2021's Goat hater Barneylfc∗
« Reply #3243 on: November 21, 2022, 06:58:35 pm »
Quote from: djphal on November 21, 2022, 01:42:10 pm

Probably left blank... those with impossible outcomes could swap if they wanted

I think they will go anyway
I think you might be (in part) referring to me. Though, I think I stand a better chance than 'the Goat comes to life and seeks revenge on the townsfolk'. I continue to live in hope. Dave is the obvious former PM to fulfill my dreams, but I don't rule out Johnson when he's on a right bender. Trying to relive his days of youth at Oxford, Johnson smashes up a local family-owned restaurant, resulting in a raging stiffy which must be satisfied. I'm giving this way too much thought. ::)
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2021's Goat hater Barneylfc∗
« Reply #3244 on: November 21, 2022, 07:12:10 pm »
Quote from: duvva on November 19, 2022, 07:38:43 pm
Oops yep 4th youre right

Yep 4th, a quiet weekend night....
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2021's Goat hater Barneylfc∗
« Reply #3245 on: November 22, 2022, 05:11:38 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on November 21, 2022, 06:58:35 pm
I think you might be (in part) referring to me. Though, I think I stand a better chance than 'the Goat comes to life and seeks revenge on the townsfolk'. I continue to live in hope. Dave is the obvious former PM to fulfill my dreams, but I don't rule out Johnson when he's on a right bender. Trying to relive his days of youth at Oxford, Johnson smashes up a local family-owned restaurant, resulting in a raging stiffy which must be satisfied. I'm giving this way too much thought. ::)

I think you have every chance!

Still checking for the webcam, he will be erected over the next few days so burns before the 1st will be in play
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2021's Goat hater Barneylfc∗
« Reply #3246 on: November 23, 2022, 08:35:07 pm »
The giant Gävle Goat has been given a new home in the town this year, due to construction work.

The straw goat, put up every advent in the central Swedish town of Gävle, has previously been set alight on countless occasions, often quickly burning down to the ground.

But this year anyone torching the Christmas Goat could risk being convicted of arson and not aggrevated criminal damage as in the past, due to its new position being very close to trees, traffic and buildings, according to a local prosecutor
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2021's Goat hater Barneylfc∗
« Reply #3247 on: November 23, 2022, 08:41:00 pm »
The alien mother ship laughs at your "local prosecutor"  :roger
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2021's Goat hater Barneylfc∗
« Reply #3248 on: November 23, 2022, 08:51:21 pm »
#RunningScared
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2021's Goat hater Barneylfc∗
« Reply #3249 on: November 23, 2022, 08:53:55 pm »
Will there still be a goat-cam?
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2021's Goat hater Barneylfc∗
« Reply #3250 on: November 23, 2022, 09:47:10 pm »
Quote from: John C on November 23, 2022, 08:53:55 pm
Will there still be a goat-cam?

WATCH THE GÄVLE GOAT LIVE
Here you can follow the Gävle Goat's livestream from 24th of November at 08:00

Would appear so! I am in play as of tomorrow. Still the 2nd and The Goat burns/is destroyed after the 31st Dec up for grabs

Removed the covid as the goat had 3 doses of Astra zeneca last year
Also removed comes to life and seeks revenge on the townsfolk... there isn't really much to take revenge on, they love Gavin

The Goat burns before the 1st - djphal (aka Goatse)
01. tubby
02. So... Howard Phillips
03. KillieRed
04. redbyrdz
05. Elzar
06. Liversaint
07.Qston
08. Lady_Brandybuck
09. Flashman
10. smithng
11. Nobby Reserve
12. El Lobo
13. bryanod
14. John C
15. Eternalsungod (would be a nice thing for my kids birthday that)
16. smithy
17. PaulF (cos he's too lazy to copy and paste it himself   )
18. duvva
19. Rhi
20. electricghost
21. Daniel Cabbaggio
22. Chakan
23. Millie
24. Elmo!
25. Barneylfc
26. Samie
27. Musketeer Gripweed
28. Red-Soldier
29. Ray K
30. .adam
31. Tinner777

The Goat burns/is destroyed after the 31st Dec -
The Goat Lives (without attack) - CraigDS
The Goat survives attack with minor burns - Buggy Eyes Alfredo
The Goat is destroyed be means other than fire or stolen/abducted by aliens - 24*7
The Goat survives an attack that doesn't include fire - Tepid T2O
Goat drowns in the Channel while trying to escape persecution. - Dr. Beaker
The Goat is removed for its own safety after a former British PM is viewed on the live stream, atop a ladder, shagging Gävle Goat. Claims he "thought it was a pig." - Jiminy Cricket
Gavin got unexpectedly dismantled on the 29th and shipped to China - Kellan
Logged

Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2021's Goat hater Barneylfc∗
« Reply #3251 on: November 23, 2022, 09:54:09 pm »
Brilliant I can watch the stream while I wait to get into the LFC website when Im 75,000th in the queue for tickets tomorrow morning
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2021's Goat hater Barneylfc∗
« Reply #3252 on: November 23, 2022, 10:47:37 pm »
So... Howard Phillips takes the last date

after 31st remains, this will be closed scrapped if no takers
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2021's Goat hater Barneylfc∗
« Reply #3253 on: November 24, 2022, 08:32:37 am »
Quote from: duvva on November 23, 2022, 09:54:09 pm
Brilliant I can watch the stream while I wait to get into the LFC website when Im 75,000th in the queue for tickets tomorrow morning

Haha! Are you me?! ;D
Above all, I would like to be remembered as a man who was selfless, who strove and worried so that others could share the glory, and who built up a family of people who could hold their heads up high and say 'We're Liverpool'. - Bill Shankly

Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2021's Goat hater Barneylfc∗
« Reply #3254 on: November 24, 2022, 09:17:02 am »
Quote from: Rhi on November 24, 2022, 08:32:37 am
Haha! Are you me?! ;D
:) was surprisingly relatively painless this morning in the end. Plenty of time to concentrate on the goat now
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2021's Goat hater Barneylfc∗
« Reply #3255 on: November 24, 2022, 11:09:13 am »
Quote from: djphal on November 23, 2022, 09:47:10 pm
WATCH THE GÄVLE GOAT LIVE


I don't want to watch the Gavle Goat live.

I want to watch the Gavle Goat die*





* preferably on the 11th December
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2021's Goat hater Barneylfc∗
« Reply #3256 on: November 24, 2022, 01:58:25 pm »
Quote from: djphal on November 23, 2022, 10:47:37 pm
So... Howard Phillips takes the last date

after 31st remains, this will be closed scrapped if no takers

Just to confirm Im the 2nd December?

The so called Gavle Goat will meet its nemesis when the Kashmiri Goats of Llandudno arrive and trash it in a hurricane if caprine fury.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-wales-52103967

Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2021's Goat hater Barneylfc∗
« Reply #3257 on: November 24, 2022, 01:59:31 pm »
Is the date of destruction in Gavle local time , or Liverpool time?
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2021's Goat hater Barneylfc∗
« Reply #3258 on: November 24, 2022, 03:49:36 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on November 24, 2022, 01:59:31 pm
Is the date of destruction in Gavle local time , or Liverpool time?

Gävle Goat time!

Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on November 24, 2022, 01:58:25 pm
Just to confirm Im the 2nd December?

The so-called Gävle Goat will meet its nemesis when the Kashmiri Goats of Llandudno arrive and trash it in a hurricane if caprine fury.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-wales-52103967



Correct you are the 2nd!
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2021's Goat hater Barneylfc∗
« Reply #3259 on: November 24, 2022, 03:53:06 pm »
Quote from: djphal on November 24, 2022, 03:49:36 pm
Gavle Goat time!

Correct you are the 2nd!

Thats handy as Mrs P is off to a jolly in Paris with her sister on the 2nd so I can set up a little shrine to Pan and pray for the destruction of his goatish rival.
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2021's Goat hater Barneylfc∗
« Reply #3260 on: November 24, 2022, 04:03:19 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on November 24, 2022, 03:53:06 pm
Thats handy as Mrs P is off to a jolly in Paris with her sister on the 2nd so I can set up a little shrine to Pan and pray for the destruction of his goatish rival.

 :lmao
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2021's Goat hater Barneylfc∗
« Reply #3261 on: November 27, 2022, 08:38:08 am »
Today is the day for Gavin's erection to be made official
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2021's Goat hater Barneylfc∗
« Reply #3262 on: November 27, 2022, 09:29:00 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on November 27, 2022, 08:38:08 am
Today is the day for Gavin's erection to be made official

The filthy beast is taking part in a live sex show! :o
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2021's Goat hater Barneylfc∗
« Reply #3263 on: November 28, 2022, 11:10:13 am »
Sweep is now closed... I am in play until the 1st!
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2021's Goat hater Barneylfc∗
« Reply #3264 on: November 28, 2022, 07:00:04 pm »
So. I've just noticed my custom title: 'Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur'. I probably deserved that. ::)

Mind, if by some miracle my pick should come to pass, I predict that we all will be 'Porcine Caprine Voyeurs'. ;D
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2021's Goat hater Barneylfc∗
« Reply #3265 on: Today at 10:00:46 am »
The Goat burns before the 1st - djphal (aka Goatse)
01. tubby
02. So...Howard Phillips
03. KillieRed
04. redbyrdz
05. Elzar
06. Liversaint
07.Qston
08. Lady_Brandybuck
09. Flashman
10. smithng
11. Nobby Reserve
12. El Lobo
13. bryanod
14. John C
15. Eternalsungod (would be a nice thing for my kids birthday that)
16. smithy
17. PaulF (cos he's too lazy to copy and paste it himself   )
18. duvva
19. Rhi
20. electricghost
21. Daniel Cabbaggio
22. Chakan
23. Millie
24. Elmo!
25. Barneylfc
26. Samie
27. Musketeer Gripweed
28. Red-Soldier
29. Ray K
30. .adam
31. Tinner777

The Goat burns/is destroyed after the 31st Dec -
The Goat Lives (without attack) - CraigDS
The Goat survives attack with minor burns - Buggy Eyes Alfredo
The Goat is destroyed be means other than fire or stolen/abducted by aliens - 24*7
The Goat survives an attack that doesn't include fire - Tepid T2O
Goat drowns in the Channel while trying to escape persecution. - Dr. Beaker
The Goat is removed for its own safety after a former British PM is viewed on the live stream, atop a ladder, shagging Gävle Goat. Claims he "thought it was a pig." - Jiminy Cricket
Gavin got unexpectedly dismantled on the 29th and shipped to China - Kellan

Thats my go gone for the year...Tubby in play, Gavin is looking nice and fresh today
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2021's Goat hater Barneylfc∗
« Reply #3266 on: Today at 10:30:28 am »
Quote from: djphallicyulecakeandbaubles on Today at 10:00:46 am
The Goat burns before the 1st - djphal (aka Goatse)
01. tubby
02. So...Howard Phillips
03. KillieRed
04. redbyrdz
05. Elzar
06. Liversaint
07.Qston
08. Lady_Brandybuck
09. Flashman
10. smithng
11. Nobby Reserve
12. El Lobo
13. bryanod
14. John C
15. Eternalsungod (would be a nice thing for my kids birthday that)
16. smithy
17. PaulF (cos he's too lazy to copy and paste it himself   )
18. duvva
19. Rhi
20. electricghost
21. Daniel Cabbaggio
22. Chakan
23. Millie
24. Elmo!
25. Barneylfc
26. Samie
27. Musketeer Gripweed
28. Red-Soldier
29. Ray K
30. .adam
31. Tinner777

The Goat burns/is destroyed after the 31st Dec -
The Goat Lives (without attack) - CraigDS
The Goat survives attack with minor burns - Buggy Eyes Alfredo
The Goat is destroyed be means other than fire or stolen/abducted by aliens - 24*7
The Goat survives an attack that doesn't include fire - Tepid T2O
Goat drowns in the Channel while trying to escape persecution. - Dr. Beaker
The Goat is removed for its own safety after a former British PM is viewed on the live stream, atop a ladder, shagging Gävle Goat. Claims he "thought it was a pig." - Jiminy Cricket
Gavin got unexpectedly dismantled on the 29th and shipped to China - Kellan

Thats my go gone for the year...Tubby in play, Gavin is looking nice and fresh today

Looking at that list of potential causes of death Ive just realised that Ive missed a trick.

My favourite author is Patrick OBrian and a goat meets a very sticky end in Master and Commander.

A seaman is discovered sodomising the said goat in the hold. In the spirit of the times the miscreant sailor is sentenced to death.

Despite a paucity of evidence as to whether or not the goat consented to the sexual activity the goat was also punished by being slaughtered and fed to the offending sailors messmates.

The life of a goat in Nelsons navy was fraught with danger.

So the Gavle goat is sodomised by the Wicker Man? Or a bit too far fetched?
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2021's Goat hater Barneylfc∗
« Reply #3267 on: Today at 11:28:50 am »
Quote from: SnowHow would a Philips Pubes Shaver suit you? on Today at 10:30:28 am
Looking at that list of potential causes of death Ive just realised that Ive missed a trick.

My favourite author is Patrick OBrian and a goat meets a very sticky end in Master and Commander.

A seaman is discovered sodomising the said goat in the hold. In the spirit of the times the miscreant sailor is sentenced to death.

Despite a paucity of evidence as to whether or not the goat consented to the sexual activity the goat was also punished by being slaughtered and fed to the offending sailors messmates.

The life of a goat in Nelsons navy was fraught with danger.

So the Gavle goat is sodomised by the Wicker Man? Or a bit too far fetched?
Sounds like a definite fire risk.
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2021's Goat hater Barneylfc∗
« Reply #3268 on: Today at 12:57:50 pm »
Anyone got a link to the live stream?
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2021's Goat hater Barneylfc∗
« Reply #3269 on: Today at 01:00:21 pm »
I'm a bit late to all the shenanigans this year, but I'm going for it being replaced on the 24th with a life-size cut out of Tomas Brolin.
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2021's Goat hater Barneylfc∗
« Reply #3270 on: Today at 01:18:57 pm »
Quote from: SnowHow would a Philips Pubes Shaver suit you? on Today at 10:30:28 am
Looking at that list of potential causes of death Ive just realised that Ive missed a trick.

My favourite author is Patrick OBrian and a goat meets a very sticky end in Master and Commander.

A seaman is discovered sodomising the said goat in the hold. In the spirit of the times the miscreant sailor is sentenced to death.

Despite a paucity of evidence as to whether or not the goat consented to the sexual activity the goat was also punished by being slaughtered and fed to the offending sailors messmates.

The life of a goat in Nelsons navy was fraught with danger.

So the Gavle goat is sodomised by the Wicker Man? Or a bit too far fetched?
Well, that's just a less well defined prediction of my own:
Quote
The Goat is removed for its own safety after a former British PM is viewed on the live stream, atop a ladder, shagging Gävle Goat. Claims he "thought it was a pig." - Jiminy Cricket
Get in there, Dave.
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2021's Goat hater Barneylfc∗
« Reply #3271 on: Today at 01:24:07 pm »
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on Today at 01:00:21 pm
I'm a bit late to all the shenanigans this year, but I'm going for it being replaced on the 24th with a life-size cut out of Tomas Brolin.

Oi! That date is claimed.  :no
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2021's Goat hater Barneylfc∗
« Reply #3272 on: Today at 01:51:39 pm »
Quote from: And the bellz are ringing out for Xmas Day! on Today at 12:57:50 pm
Anyone got a link to the live stream?

https://www.visitgavle.se/en/gavlebocken

Not a fan of the camera position this year. Everything being pixelated is annoying too.
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2021's Goat hater Barneylfc∗
« Reply #3273 on: Today at 01:55:25 pm »
Not that I expected to be glued to the camera feed ::) but the pixelated feed is off putting.
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2021's Goat hater Barneylfc∗
« Reply #3274 on: Today at 02:03:41 pm »
Quote from: Elmo [Almost] Saves Christmas! on Today at 01:24:07 pm
Oi! That date is claimed.  :no
Your date is for burning. He's being 'cute' by suggesting a specific date for a cutout of an ex footballer replacing Gavin. Both are equally unlikely as this year I am convinced that the Mother Ship will retrieve her Ambassador to Earth. Specific date not required there.....
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2021's Goat hater Barneylfc∗
« Reply #3275 on: Today at 02:05:04 pm »
Quote from: Away in a Manger in a Barney∗ on Today at 01:51:39 pm
https://www.visitgavle.se/en/gavlebocken

Not a fan of the camera position this year. Everything being pixelated is annoying too.
Oh that is bad. It's all very 'White Christmas' episode of Black Mirror that......keep expecting Rafe Spall to appear, looking his usual caricature of "charmingly distressed"...
