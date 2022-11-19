Will there still be a goat-cam?
WATCH THE GÄVLE GOAT LIVE
Here you can follow the Gävle Goat's livestream from 24th of November at 08:00
Would appear so! I am in play as of tomorrow. Still the 2nd and The Goat burns/is destroyed after the 31st Dec up for grabs
Removed the covid as the goat had 3 doses of Astra zeneca last year
Also removed comes to life and seeks revenge on the townsfolk... there isn't really much to take revenge on, they love Gavin
The Goat burns before the 1st - djphal (aka Goatse)
01. tubby
02. So... Howard Phillips
03. KillieRed
04. redbyrdz
05. Elzar
06. Liversaint
07.Qston
08. Lady_Brandybuck
09. Flashman
10. smithng
11. Nobby Reserve
12. El Lobo
13. bryanod
14. John C
15. Eternalsungod (would be a nice thing for my kids birthday that)
16. smithy
17. PaulF (cos he's too lazy to copy and paste it himself )
18. duvva
19. Rhi
20. electricghost
21. Daniel Cabbaggio
22. Chakan
23. Millie
24. Elmo!
25. Barneylfc
26. Samie
27. Musketeer Gripweed
28. Red-Soldier
29. Ray K
30. .adam
31. Tinner777
The Goat burns/is destroyed after the 31st Dec -
The Goat Lives (without attack) - CraigDS
The Goat survives attack with minor burns - Buggy Eyes Alfredo
The Goat is destroyed be means other than fire or stolen/abducted by aliens - 24*7
The Goat survives an attack that doesn't include fire - Tepid T2O
Goat drowns in the Channel while trying to escape persecution. - Dr. Beaker
The Goat is removed for its own safety after a former British PM is viewed on the live stream, atop a ladder, shagging Gävle Goat. Claims he "thought it was a pig." - Jiminy Cricket
Gavin got unexpectedly dismantled on the 29th and shipped to China - Kellan