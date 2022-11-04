The Goat burns before the 1st - djphal (aka Goatse)

01. tubby

02.

03. KillieRed

04.

05. Elzar

06.

07.Qston

08. Lady_Brandybuck

09. Flashman

10. smithng

11. Nobby Reserve

12. El Lobo

13. bryanod

14. John C

15. Eternalsungod (would be a nice thing for my kids birthday that)

16. smithy

17. PaulF (cos he's too lazy to copy and paste it himself )

18. duvva

19. Rhi

20. electricghost

21. Daniel Cabbaggio

22. Chakan

23. Millie

24. Elmo!

25. Barneylfc

26. Samie

27. Musketeer Gripweed

28. Red-Soldier

29. Ray K

30. .adam

31. Tinner777



The Goat burns/is destroyed after the 31st Dec -

The Goat Lives (without attack) - CraigDS

The Goat survives attack with minor burns - Buggy Eyes Alfredo

The Goat is destroyed be means other than fire or stolen/abducted by aliens - 24*7

The Goat survives an attack that doesn't include fire - Tepid T2O

The Goat comes to life and seeks revenge on the townsfolk -

The Goat dies from Coronavirus -

Goat drowns in the Channel while trying to escape persecution. - Dr. Beaker

The Goat is removed for its own safety after a former British PM is viewed on the live stream, atop a ladder, shagging Gävle Goat. Claims he "thought it was a pig." - Jiminy Cricket

Gavin got unexpectedly dismantled on the 29th and shipped to China - Kellan



