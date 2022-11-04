« previous next »
Author Topic: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2021's Goat hater Barneylfc∗

Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2021's Goat hater Barneylfc∗
« Reply #3200 on: November 4, 2022, 10:21:42 am »
The Goat burns before the 1st - djphal (aka Goatse)
01. tubby
02.
03. KillieRed
04.
05.
06.
07.Qston
08.
09.
10. smithng
11. Nobby Reserve
12. El Lobo
13. bryanod
14. John C
15. Eternalsungod (would be a nice thing for my kids birthday that)
16. smithy
17. PaulF (cos he's too lazy to copy and paste it himself :wanker :wave )
18. duvva
19. Rhi
20. electricghost
21. Daniel Cabbaggio
22. Chakan
23. Millie
24. Elmo!
25. Barneylfc
26. Samie
27. Musketeer Gripweed
28. Red-Soldier
29.
30. .adam
31. Tinner777

The Goat burns/is destroyed after the 31st Dec -
The Goat Lives (without attack) - CraigDS
The Goat survives attack with minor burns - Buggy Eyes Alfredo
The Goat is destroyed be means other than fire or stolen/abducted by aliens - 24*7
The Goat survives an attack that doesn't include fire - Tepid T2O
The Goat comes to life and seeks revenge on the townsfolk -
The Goat dies from Coronavirus -
Goat drowns in the Channel while trying to escape persecution. - Dr. Beaker
The Goat is removed for its own safety after a former British PM is viewed on the live stream, atop a ladder, shagging Gävle Goat. Claims he "thought it was a pig." - Jiminy Cricket
Gavin got unexpectedly dismantled on the 29th and shipped to China - Kellan
Logged
I admit fully that my judgment was probably coloured by my tendency to be too honourable

Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2021's Goat hater Barneylfc∗
« Reply #3201 on: November 6, 2022, 03:43:56 pm »
Quote from: kellan on November  4, 2022, 09:58:37 am
Last time I played I also picked the 29th, because it's my birthday. And this could have been a fever dream but... I swear the reason I haven't played since is because Gavin got unexpectedly dismantled on the 29th and shipped to China, and djphal refused to award me even a half-win so I never came back.

These are some serious allegations....sounds like the goat survived to me.

The selected dates are for death only.

How long ago was this? I hope you haven't been sulking for years?
Logged

Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2021's Goat hater Barneylfc∗
« Reply #3202 on: November 6, 2022, 08:45:37 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on November  4, 2022, 10:21:42 am

Gavin got unexpectedly dismantled on the 29th and shipped to China - Kellan

 ;D
Logged

Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2021's Goat hater Barneylfc∗
« Reply #3203 on: November 6, 2022, 11:18:03 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on December 25, 2021, 06:02:50 pm
Work is pretty quiet, so I've completed a roll of honour

2014 - No winner. Was dismantled on 29th and sent to China
2015 - .adam - Burned - 27th December
2016 - Red Marko - Burned only hours after the inauguration - 27th November
2017 - Party Phil - Gavin survived
2018 - Gerry Attrick - Gavin survived
2019 - Gerry Attrick - Gavin survived
2020 - tinner777/Stevo7 - Gavin survived
2021 - Barneylfc - Burned - 17th December

An 8 year grudge. Good work.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2021's Goat hater Barneylfc∗
« Reply #3204 on: November 7, 2022, 01:28:38 am »
Logged

Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2021's Goat hater Barneylfc∗
« Reply #3205 on: November 7, 2022, 07:03:40 am »
Whatch it, lads - kellan can do staircases better than Sadako!


 
Logged
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2021's Goat hater Barneylfc∗
« Reply #3206 on: November 7, 2022, 10:06:55 am »
Logged

Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2021's Goat hater Barneylfc∗
« Reply #3207 on: November 7, 2022, 10:27:17 am »
was quiet about it for the 8 years too :lmao
Logged
Men of lofty genius when they are doing the least work are most active

- Leonardo Da Vinci

- Leonardo Da Vinci

Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2021's Goat hater Barneylfc∗
« Reply #3208 on: November 7, 2022, 10:37:41 am »
I'm Team Kellan here. That was a miscarriage of justice.
Logged
Above all, I would like to be remembered as a man who was selfless, who strove and worried so that others could share the glory, and who built up a family of people who could hold their heads up high and say 'We're Liverpool'. - Bill Shankly

Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2021's Goat hater Barneylfc∗
« Reply #3209 on: November 7, 2022, 12:11:18 pm »
Quote from: Rhi on November  7, 2022, 10:37:41 am
I'm Team Kellan here. That was a miscarriage of justice.
Sounds more like a mis-carriage of Gavin to inappropriate places. djphal reckons it spells survival but you just know he was toast as soon as he landed - fuelling the nearest all-you-can-eat buffet, doubtlessly.....the goat was as good as dead as soon as it was dismantled. I'm also on Team Kellan.
Logged
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2021's Goat hater Barneylfc∗
« Reply #3210 on: November 7, 2022, 03:35:45 pm »
I'd have given it to Kellan too, but it was just picking a date for burning back then.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2021's Goat hater Barneylfc∗
« Reply #3211 on: November 7, 2022, 05:03:43 pm »
Section 17 of the book of Gavin

Judges decision is final

He didn't burn on the 29th - no prize

He lived!!!
Logged

Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2021's Goat hater Barneylfc∗
« Reply #3212 on: November 7, 2022, 05:07:24 pm »
I shall have to think of a really, really devious and dark Xmas name for you this year.....
Logged
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2021's Goat hater Barneylfc∗
« Reply #3213 on: November 7, 2022, 09:27:14 pm »
Quote from: 24∗7 on November  7, 2022, 05:07:24 pm
I shall have to think of a really, really devious and dark Xmas name for you this year.....

 :lmao :lmao

Go for it!


Logged

Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2021's Goat hater Barneylfc∗
« Reply #3214 on: November 8, 2022, 09:20:46 pm »
This just in!

According to a local radio station the host of this years goat inauguration will be the Curling Olympic champion and citizen of Gävle Sara McManus.
Logged

Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2021's Goat hater Barneylfc∗
« Reply #3215 on: November 8, 2022, 09:23:15 pm »
THE Sara McManus?
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2021's Goat hater Barneylfc∗
« Reply #3216 on: November 9, 2022, 12:10:18 am »
Logged

Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2021's Goat hater Barneylfc∗
« Reply #3217 on: November 9, 2022, 09:21:31 am »
Logged

Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2021's Goat hater Barneylfc∗
« Reply #3218 on: November 9, 2022, 09:55:48 am »
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2021's Goat hater Barneylfc∗
« Reply #3219 on: November 9, 2022, 12:17:05 pm »
 Gingerbread house inaugurates at 2 p.m. at Länsmuseet
 Christmas market in the city
 Activities for the kids in the Castle park
 Meet Santa in the City
 Visit Gingerbread train at the Centralstation in Gävle
 Gävle Goat inaugurates at 4 p.m.
 Gävle Goat arsonist procession at 9 p.m.
Logged
Men of lofty genius when they are doing the least work are most active

- Leonardo Da Vinci

- Leonardo Da Vinci

Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2021's Goat hater Barneylfc∗
« Reply #3220 on: November 9, 2022, 01:45:13 pm »
Quote from: bryanod on November  9, 2022, 12:17:05 pm
 Gingerbread house inaugurates at 2 p.m. at Länsmuseet
 Christmas market in the city
 Activities for the kids in the Castle park
 Meet Santa in the City
 Visit Gingerbread train at the Centralstation in Gävle
 Gävle Goat inaugurates at 4 p.m.
 Gävle Goat arsonist procession at 9 p.m.

Past winners or future contenders?
Logged
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2021's Goat hater Barneylfc∗
« Reply #3221 on: November 9, 2022, 04:29:07 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on November  9, 2022, 09:55:48 am
Are you chartering a rawk flight for this?

I am sure there would be plenty of takers
Logged

Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2021's Goat hater Barneylfc∗
« Reply #3222 on: November 12, 2022, 05:03:32 pm »
Still a few spots left!
Logged

Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2021's Goat hater Barneylfc∗
« Reply #3223 on: November 12, 2022, 05:17:36 pm »
Quote from: djphal on November 12, 2022, 05:03:32 pm
Still a few spots left!
Try Valderma.
Logged
I admit fully that my judgment was probably coloured by my tendency to be too honourable

Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2021's Goat hater Barneylfc∗
« Reply #3224 on: November 12, 2022, 05:38:56 pm »
Logged

Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2021's Goat hater Barneylfc∗
« Reply #3225 on: November 12, 2022, 09:39:41 pm »
Quote from: djphal on November 12, 2022, 05:03:32 pm
Still a few spots left!
Don't worry, you're a day closer to puberty ending.
Logged
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2021's Goat hater Barneylfc∗
« Reply #3226 on: November 13, 2022, 09:15:21 pm »

Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2021's Goat hater Barneylfc∗
« Reply #3227 on: Yesterday at 09:54:50 am »
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2021's Goat hater Barneylfc∗
« Reply #3228 on: Yesterday at 10:24:44 am »
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2021's Goat hater Barneylfc∗
« Reply #3229 on: Today at 02:30:49 am »
"Hope is a good thing, maybe the best of things, and no good thing ever dies"
