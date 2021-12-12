What do you mean? do you have inside info? what is this about a lighter??



Police and rescue services received the alarm that the world-famous buck on Slottstorget in Gävle was on fire at 03.37 on Friday night.- During the seconds the alarm call is in progress, it is largely over. The straw burns like a sparkler, it goes so damn fast, says Thomas Fahlstedt, internal commander of the rescue service.- It has snowed, it has rained, but it makes no difference. Once it recovers, it goes very fast.When the rescue service arrived at the scene, there was only a skeleton left of the big buck and it burned a little in the small buck.- We stayed for a quarter of an hour or so and then we handed over to the police. It's boring, it's very nice and cool, says Thomas Fahlstedt.Athletic and sooty manWitnesses saw a tall athletic man in dark clothes leave the scene when the fire started and became suspicious when the man changed near the fire.- A witness confronted him before the fire. He is said to have told the witness that he did not have a lighter, says Petra Blomqvist, press spokesperson at police region Mitt.When the police received the alarm, they started searching in the immediate area. A man in his 40s, who fitted the signal from the witness and also had soot on his hands, was quickly arrested.He will be questioned on Friday morning and the place where the man changed clothes has been cordoned off for technical examination.- The man who is arrested is suspected of gross damage to the large buck, and of damage to the small buck, says Petra Blomqvist.The man in his 40s was arrested at 06.58 following a decision by prosecutors.He will come from Kalmar, according to SVT Gävleborg .Beat past guardsAfter Gävlebocken burned down in 2016, security has been significantly tightened. Nowadays, there are guards at the buck all hours of the day.- There are guards on site all the time. It is sad that someone exposed a world celebrity to such an act, says Rebecca Steiner.Not burned in five yearsGävlebocken has survived unusually long. Last weekend it broke a record when it stood for a full five years without burning.The history of the Gävle goat began in 1966 when it was first set up on Slottstorget in central Gävle.Since then, it has been burned down several times. But it has also been smashed by a raggar car, subjected to kidnapping attempts by helicopter and subjected to hacker attacks.The last time the goat burned was in 2016. Then the goat turned 50 years old and it was therefore invited to a big birthday party. The square was filled with happy partygoers who admired the goat in all its glory. Just hours later, it was ablaze.- What has touched me the most was what happened in 2016, at the 50th anniversary party. It was only hours after the celebration that he had an arson attack. That was when we decided to take extra security measures, Rebecca Steiner, Gävlebocken's spokesperson, told Aftonbladet a week ago.