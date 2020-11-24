This is my third year in this competition. I should be regulated. Wut? VAR?I will share my 2020 guess with you, and watch The Goat burn down! . 60/40 split in your favor.
Bangkok Ladyboys went down a treat ... so probably do them again
How generous of you to offer to share your date knowing Gavin won't burn until 3 days later
Better to get 0 points than not participate at all.
The erection begins today
Its on!He has no head yet though which some viewers may fimd disturbing
Doesnt he usually face the other way?
It's a reversible goat.I'll get me goat.
Such a kidder.
Nice research there!Any idea why the camera is black and white now??
Theyre going for a film noir vibe this year.
Starring Nanny Newman and Humphrey Bargoat.
Page created in 0.037 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.5]