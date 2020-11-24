« previous next »
Gävle Goat Watch, featuring goat lover Gerry Attrick

Welshred

  Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler.
  RAWK Supporter
  Believer
  Posts: 28,935
  JFT96
Re: Gävle Goat Watch, featuring goat lover Gerry Attrick
Reply #2680 on: November 24, 2020, 11:07:53 AM
Quote from: Buggy Eyes Alfredo on November 24, 2020, 08:13:14 AM
This is my third year in this competition. I should be regulated. Wut?                          VAR?

I will share my 2020 guess with you, and watch The Goat burn down!      :scarf.         

60/40 split in your favor.


How generous of you to offer to share your date knowing Gavin won't burn until 3 days later
Quote from: Red_Rich on May 30, 2020, 12:19:36 AM

Bangkok Ladyboys went down a treat ... so probably do them again  ;D ;D

Hendollama

  RAWK Supporter
  Kopite
  Posts: 826
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Gävle Goat Watch, featuring goat lover Gerry Attrick
Reply #2681 on: November 24, 2020, 11:21:03 AM
Quote from: Welshred on November 24, 2020, 11:07:53 AM
How generous of you to offer to share your date knowing Gavin won't burn until 3 days later
Better to get 0 points than not participate at all.
24∗7

  https://soulbearing.home.blog/
  RAWK Staff
  Believer
  Posts: 33,878
  Loves to check his log!
    'Soul Bearing' - a very personal blog.
  Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Gävle Goat Watch, featuring goat lover Gerry Attrick
Reply #2682 on: November 24, 2020, 04:09:40 PM
Quote from: Hendollama on November 24, 2020, 11:21:03 AM
Better to get 0 points than not participate at all.
The Everton philosophy.
"Love does not claim possession, but gives freedom." - Rabindranath Tagore.

djphal

  Is Angry. But merked Daniel Sturridge. High Protector of Gavin's Almighty Erection.
  Believer
  Posts: 16,942
Re: Gävle Goat Watch, featuring goat lover Gerry Attrick
Reply #2683 on: November 24, 2020, 09:04:24 PM
2 days to go!
Rhi

  Rhisuscitated
  RAWK Staff
  Believer
  Posts: 1,107
Re: Gävle Goat Watch, featuring goat lover Gerry Attrick
Reply #2684 on: Yesterday at 08:28:52 AM
This is when Christmas really starts.  8)
Above all, I would like to be remembered as a man who was selfless, who strove and worried so that others could share the glory, and who built up a family of people who could hold their heads up high and say 'We're Liverpool'. - Bill Shankly

Barneylfc∗

  Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod.
  RAWK Supporter
  Believer
  Posts: 44,856
  Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: Gävle Goat Watch, featuring goat lover Gerry Attrick
Reply #2685 on: Today at 12:18:03 AM
The erection begins today
djphal

  High Protector of Gavin's Almighty Erection.
  Believer
  Posts: 16,942
Re: Gävle Goat Watch, featuring goat lover Gerry Attrick
Reply #2686 on: Today at 12:51:19 AM
https://www.visitgavle.se/en/gavlebocken

Keep an eye out later today for the webcam! 😁
Craig 🤔

  Lite. Smelt it and dealt it.
  RAWK Supporter
  Believer
  Posts: 52,860
  YNWA
Re: Gävle Goat Watch, featuring goat lover Gerry Attrick
Reply #2687 on: Today at 07:16:59 AM
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 12:18:03 AM
The erection begins today

Nothing like an erection on a Thurs morning.
djphal

  High Protector of Gavin's Almighty Erection.
  Believer
  Posts: 16,942
Re: Gävle Goat Watch, featuring goat lover Gerry Attrick
Reply #2688 on: Today at 09:42:48 AM
Its on!

He has no head yet though which some viewers may fimd disturbing
Welshred

  Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler.
  RAWK Supporter
  Believer
  Posts: 28,935
  JFT96
Re: Gävle Goat Watch, featuring goat lover Gerry Attrick
Reply #2689 on: Today at 10:07:10 AM
Really looking forward to seeing Gavin's grand erection!
Quote from: Red_Rich on May 30, 2020, 12:19:36 AM

Bangkok Ladyboys went down a treat ... so probably do them again  ;D ;D

bryanod

  Probably in Boyzone with a name like that...
  RAWK Supporter
  Believer
  Posts: 16,452
  RPLP Champion 2012/2013 & 2013/2014 Double Winner
Re: Gävle Goat Watch, featuring goat lover Gerry Attrick
Reply #2690 on: Today at 10:13:42 AM
Quote from: djphal on Today at 09:42:48 AM
Its on!

He has no head yet though which some viewers may fimd disturbing

Hopefully sign of the future too....burn baby burn!
Men of lofty genius when they are doing the least work are most active

- Leonardo Da Vinci

24∗7

  https://soulbearing.home.blog/
  RAWK Staff
  Believer
  Posts: 33,878
  Loves to check his log!
    'Soul Bearing' - a very personal blog.
  Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Gävle Goat Watch, featuring goat lover Gerry Attrick
Reply #2691 on: Today at 11:00:54 AM
Quote from: djphal on Today at 09:42:48 AM
Its on!

He has no head yet though which some viewers may fimd disturbing
It's being delivered by the Mother Ship.........some time between 8am and 5pm........
"Love does not claim possession, but gives freedom." - Rabindranath Tagore.

Barneylfc∗

  Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod.
  RAWK Supporter
  Believer
  Posts: 44,856
  Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: Gävle Goat Watch, featuring goat lover Gerry Attrick
Reply #2692 on: Today at 11:21:25 AM
I can see the head
Samie

  The Timekeeper
  RAWK Supporter
  Believer
  Posts: 40,865
Re: Gävle Goat Watch, featuring goat lover Gerry Attrick
Reply #2693 on: Today at 11:30:50 AM
Christmas Eve lads, be on the look out.  8)
Buggy Eyes Alfredo

  Believer
  Posts: 3,848
  ¤Ginger◇Drapes¤
Re: Gävle Goat Watch, featuring goat lover Gerry Attrick
Reply #2694 on: Today at 11:36:36 AM


djphal

  High Protector of Gavin's Almighty Erection.
  Believer
  Posts: 16,942
Re: Gävle Goat Watch, featuring goat lover Gerry Attrick
Reply #2695 on: Today at 11:44:40 AM
Doesnt he usually face the other way?
Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • Posts: 44,856
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: Gävle Goat Watch, featuring goat lover Gerry Attrick
« Reply #2696 on: Today at 12:25:20 PM »
Quote from: djphal on Today at 11:44:40 AM
Doesnt he usually face the other way?

Yes. Maybe it's tactical
Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Believer
  • Posts: 11,945
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Gävle Goat Watch, featuring goat lover Gerry Attrick
« Reply #2697 on: Today at 12:41:13 PM »
It's a reversible goat.





I'll get me goat.
Scepticism is the chastity of the intellect.

Offline djphal

  • Is Angry. But merked Daniel Sturridge. High Protector of Gavin's Almighty Erection.
  • Believer
  • Posts: 16,942
Re: Gävle Goat Watch, featuring goat lover Gerry Attrick
« Reply #2698 on: Today at 12:57:54 PM »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 12:41:13 PM
It's a reversible goat.



I'll get me goat.

you silly billy

thats really baaaad

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • Posts: 52,860
  • YNWA
Re: Gävle Goat Watch, featuring goat lover Gerry Attrick
« Reply #2699 on: Today at 02:54:00 PM »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 12:41:13 PM
It's a reversible goat.





I'll get me goat.

Such a kidder.
Offline djphal

  • Is Angry. But merked Daniel Sturridge. High Protector of Gavin's Almighty Erection.
  • Believer
  • Posts: 16,942
Re: Gävle Goat Watch, featuring goat lover Gerry Attrick
« Reply #2700 on: Today at 04:08:25 PM »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 02:54:00 PM
Such a kidder.

butt out you!!

anyway...Gavin is erect and I am in play!
Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • Posts: 40,865
Re: Gävle Goat Watch, featuring goat lover Gerry Attrick
« Reply #2701 on: Today at 04:17:21 PM »
But he finishes on Christmas Eve.
Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • Posts: 44,856
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: Gävle Goat Watch, featuring goat lover Gerry Attrick
« Reply #2702 on: Today at 07:20:35 PM »
Allegedly the reason for the change in direction is due to safety concerns. Arsonists Tourists go to see him and stand with their back to oncoming traffic.
Offline djphal

  • Is Angry. But merked Daniel Sturridge. High Protector of Gavin's Almighty Erection.
  • Believer
  • Posts: 16,942
Re: Gävle Goat Watch, featuring goat lover Gerry Attrick
« Reply #2703 on: Today at 07:59:53 PM »
Nice research there!

Any idea why the camera is black and white now??
Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • Posts: 52,860
  • YNWA
Re: Gävle Goat Watch, featuring goat lover Gerry Attrick
« Reply #2704 on: Today at 08:26:45 PM »
Quote from: djphal on Today at 07:59:53 PM
Nice research there!

Any idea why the camera is black and white now??

Theyre going for a film noir vibe this year.
Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Believer
  • Posts: 11,945
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Gävle Goat Watch, featuring goat lover Gerry Attrick
« Reply #2705 on: Today at 09:19:50 PM »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 08:26:45 PM
Theyre going for a film noir vibe this year.
Starring Nanny Newman and Humphrey Bargoat.
Scepticism is the chastity of the intellect.

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • Posts: 52,860
  • YNWA
Re: Gävle Goat Watch, featuring goat lover Gerry Attrick
« Reply #2706 on: Today at 09:28:55 PM »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 09:19:50 PM
Starring Nanny Newman and Humphrey Bargoat.

 :wellin :wellin
