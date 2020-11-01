Still waiting for a win on Rothesay bingo machines,
the Goat burns before the 1st - DJPHAL
01.
02. TheShanklyGates
03. KillieRed
04. Qston
05.
06.
07. Buggy Eyes Alfredo
08. Commie Bobbie
09. smithng
10. Welshred
11. Rhi
12. Bryanod
13. Gnurglan
14. John C
15. Smithy
16. Craig
17. Barneylfc
18. Ray K
19. Tepid T2O
20. Liversaint
21. Chakan
22. Stevie-A
23. Daniel Cabbaggio
24. Samie
25. Jiminy Cricket.
26. .adam (FORMER CHAMPION)
27. tbonejones
28. Red-Soldier
29. Stevo7
30. Just Elmo?
31. In Fowler We Trust
The Goat Lives (without attack) - Tinner777
The Goat survives attack with minor burns - Gerry Attrick
The Goat is destroyed be means other than fire or stolen/abducted by aliens - 24*7
The Goat survives an attack that doesn't include fire - tubby
The Goat comes to life and seeks revenge on the townsfolk - Kekule
The Goat dies from Coronavirus - McrRed
The Goat mysteriously disappears, and is found wandering the streets of Llandudno - Dr. Beaker
4 slots remain!
4 slots remain!
