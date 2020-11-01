Still waiting for a win on Rothesay bingo machines,the Goat burns before the 1st - DJPHAL01.02. TheShanklyGates03. KillieRed04. Qston05.06.07. Buggy Eyes Alfredo08. Commie Bobbie09. smithng10. Welshred11. Rhi12. Bryanod13. Gnurglan14. John C15. Smithy16. Craig17. Barneylfc18. Ray K19. Tepid T2O20. Liversaint21. Chakan22. Stevie-A23. Daniel Cabbaggio24. Samie25. Jiminy Cricket.26. .adam (FORMER CHAMPION)27. tbonejones28. Red-Soldier29. Stevo730. Just Elmo?31. In Fowler We TrustThe Goat Lives (without attack) - Tinner777The Goat survives attack with minor burns - Gerry AttrickThe Goat is destroyed be means other than fire or stolen/abducted by aliens - 24*7The Goat survives an attack that doesn't include fire - tubbyThe Goat comes to life and seeks revenge on the townsfolk - KekuleThe Goat dies from Coronavirus - McrRedThe Goat mysteriously disappears, and is found wandering the streets of Llandudno - Dr. BeakerReport to moderator LoggedOnlinedjphalIs Angry. But merked Daniel Sturridge. High Protector of Gavin's Almighty Erection.Believer******Posts: 16,923View Profile Personal Message (Online)Re: Gävle Goat Watch, featuring goat lover Gerry Attrick« Reply #2656 on: Today at 02:00:27 PM »QuoteQuote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 11:07:05 PMSome fucked up calendar they're using in Gavle then as 1st December is a Tuesday😂 I didnt even get on to it4 slots remain!Report to moderator LoggedReplyNotifyMark unreadSend this topicPrintPages: 1 ... 62 63 64 65 66 [67] Go Up« previous next »Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum »The Liverpool FC Forum »Flagpole Corner »News and Current Affairs »Topic: Gävle Goat Watch, featuring goat lover Gerry AttrickLink to CalendarJump to:+ Quick ReplyWith Quick-Reply you can write a post when viewing a topic without loading a new page. You can still use bulletin board code and smileys as you would in a normal post.Page created in 0.048 seconds with 19 queries.[Server Load: 0.28]SMF 2.0.15 | SMF © 2013, Simple MachinesXHTML RSS WAP2