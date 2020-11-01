« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 62 63 64 65 66 [67]   Go Down

Author Topic: Gävle Goat Watch, featuring goat lover Gerry Attrick  (Read 138307 times)

Offline Buggy Eyes Alfredo

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,830
  • ¤Ginger◇Drapes¤
Re: Gävle Goat Watch, featuring goat lover Gerry Attrick
« Reply #2640 on: November 1, 2020, 08:41:44 PM »

The Goat burns before the 1st - DJPHAL
01.
02. TheShanklyGates
03. KillieRed
04. Qston
05.
06.
07. Buggy Eyes Alfredo
08. Commie Bobbie
09.
10. Welshred
11. Rhi
12. Bryanod
13. Gnurglan
14. John C
15. Smithy
16. Craig
17. Barneylfc
18.
19. Tepid T2O
20. Liversaint
21. Chakan
22. Stevie-A
23. Daniel Cabbaggio
24. Samie
25. Jiminy Cricket.
26.
27.
28. Red-Soldier
29.
30. Just Elmo?
31. In Fowler We Trust

The Goat Lives (without attack) - Tinner777
The Goat survives attack with minor burns - Gerry Attrick
The Goat is destroyed be means other than fire or stolen/abducted by aliens -
The Goat survives an attack that doesn't include fire - tubby
The Goat comes to life and seeks revenge on the townsfolk -
The Goat dies from Coronavirus -
Logged

Offline Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,936
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Gävle Goat Watch, featuring goat lover Gerry Attrick
« Reply #2641 on: November 1, 2020, 09:38:47 PM »
The Goat burns before the 1st - DJPHAL
01.
02. TheShanklyGates
03. KillieRed
04. Qston
05.
06.
07. Buggy Eyes Alfredo
08. Commie Bobbie
09.
10. Welshred
11. Rhi
12. Bryanod
13. Gnurglan
14. John C
15. Smithy
16. Craig
17. Barneylfc
18.
19. Tepid T2O
20. Liversaint
21. Chakan
22. Stevie-A
23. Daniel Cabbaggio
24. Samie
25. Jiminy Cricket.
26.
27.
28. Red-Soldier
29.
30. Just Elmo?
31. In Fowler We Trust

The Goat Lives (without attack) - Tinner777
The Goat survives attack with minor burns - Gerry Attrick
The Goat is destroyed be means other than fire or stolen/abducted by aliens -
The Goat survives an attack that doesn't include fire - tubby
The Goat comes to life and seeks revenge on the townsfolk -
The Goat dies from Coronavirus -
The Goat mysteriously disappears, and is found wandering the streets of Llandudno - Dr. Beaker
Logged
Scepticism is the chastity of the intellect.

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,961
  • Truthiness
Re: Gävle Goat Watch, featuring goat lover Gerry Attrick
« Reply #2642 on: November 1, 2020, 09:44:45 PM »
The Goat burns before the 1st - DJPHAL
01.
02. TheShanklyGates
03. KillieRed
04. Qston
05.
06.
07. Buggy Eyes Alfredo
08. Commie Bobbie
09.
10. Welshred
11. Rhi
12. Bryanod
13. Gnurglan
14. John C
15. Smithy
16. Craig
17. Barneylfc
18. Ray K
19. Tepid T2O
20. Liversaint
21. Chakan
22. Stevie-A
23. Daniel Cabbaggio
24. Samie
25. Jiminy Cricket.
26.
27.
28. Red-Soldier
29.
30. Just Elmo?
31. In Fowler We Trust

The Goat Lives (without attack) - Tinner777
The Goat survives attack with minor burns - Gerry Attrick
The Goat is destroyed be means other than fire or stolen/abducted by aliens -
The Goat survives an attack that doesn't include fire - tubby
The Goat comes to life and seeks revenge on the townsfolk -
The Goat dies from Coronavirus -
The Goat mysteriously disappears, and is found wandering the streets of Llandudno - Dr. Beaker
[/quote]
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline 24∗7

  • https://soulbearing.home.blog/
  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,867
  • Loves to check his log!
    • 'Soul Bearing' - a very personal blog.
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Gävle Goat Watch, featuring goat lover Gerry Attrick
« Reply #2643 on: November 1, 2020, 10:51:25 PM »
The Goat burns before the 1st - DJPHAL
01.
02. TheShanklyGates
03. KillieRed
04. Qston
05.
06.
07. Buggy Eyes Alfredo
08. Commie Bobbie
09.
10. Welshred
11. Rhi
12. Bryanod
13. Gnurglan
14. John C
15. Smithy
16. Craig
17. Barneylfc
18. Ray K
19. Tepid T2O
20. Liversaint
21. Chakan
22. Stevie-A
23. Daniel Cabbaggio
24. Samie
25. Jiminy Cricket.
26.
27.
28. Red-Soldier
29.
30. Just Elmo?
31. In Fowler We Trust

The Goat Lives (without attack) - Tinner777
The Goat survives attack with minor burns - Gerry Attrick
The Goat is destroyed be means other than fire or stolen/abducted by aliens - 24*7
The Goat survives an attack that doesn't include fire - tubby
The Goat comes to life and seeks revenge on the townsfolk -
The Goat dies from Coronavirus -
The Goat mysteriously disappears, and is found wandering the streets of Llandudno - Dr. Beaker

Logged
"Love does not claim possession, but gives freedom." - Rabindranath Tagore.

Offline smithng

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,224
  • "On a stroppy little island of mixed up people"
Re: Gävle Goat Watch, featuring goat lover Gerry Attrick
« Reply #2644 on: November 2, 2020, 08:20:50 AM »
The Goat burns before the 1st - DJPHAL
01.
02. TheShanklyGates
03. KillieRed
04. Qston
05.
06.
07. Buggy Eyes Alfredo
08. Commie Bobbie
09. smithng
10. Welshred
11. Rhi
12. Bryanod
13. Gnurglan
14. John C
15. Smithy
16. Craig
17. Barneylfc
18. Ray K
19. Tepid T2O
20. Liversaint
21. Chakan
22. Stevie-A
23. Daniel Cabbaggio
24. Samie
25. Jiminy Cricket.
26.
27.
28. Red-Soldier
29.
30. Just Elmo?
31. In Fowler We Trust

The Goat Lives (without attack) - Tinner777
The Goat survives attack with minor burns - Gerry Attrick
The Goat is destroyed be means other than fire or stolen/abducted by aliens - 24*7
The Goat survives an attack that doesn't include fire - tubby
The Goat comes to life and seeks revenge on the townsfolk -
The Goat dies from Coronavirus -
The Goat mysteriously disappears, and is found wandering the streets of Llandudno - Dr. Beaker
Logged

Offline Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,689
Re: Gävle Goat Watch, featuring goat lover Gerry Attrick
« Reply #2645 on: November 2, 2020, 08:23:08 AM »

The Goat burns before the 1st - DJPHAL
01.
02. TheShanklyGates
03. KillieRed
04. Qston
05.
06.
07. Buggy Eyes Alfredo
08. Commie Bobbie
09. smithng
10. Welshred
11. Rhi
12. Bryanod
13. Gnurglan
14. John C
15. Smithy
16. Craig
17. Barneylfc
18. Ray K
19. Tepid T2O
20. Liversaint
21. Chakan
22. Stevie-A
23. Daniel Cabbaggio
24. Samie
25. Jiminy Cricket.
26.
27.
28. Red-Soldier
29.
30. Just Elmo?
31. In Fowler We Trust

The Goat Lives (without attack) - Tinner777
The Goat survives attack with minor burns - Gerry Attrick
The Goat is destroyed be means other than fire or stolen/abducted by aliens - 24*7
The Goat survives an attack that doesn't include fire - tubby
The Goat comes to life and seeks revenge on the townsfolk - Kekule
The Goat dies from Coronavirus -
The Goat mysteriously disappears, and is found wandering the streets of Llandudno - Dr. Beaker
Logged

Offline McrRed

  • Member of International Hill Climbers Group. Only gets happy endings at Christmas.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,884
  • In the town where I was born
Re: Gävle Goat Watch, featuring goat lover Gerry Attrick
« Reply #2646 on: November 2, 2020, 09:50:03 AM »


Quote from: Kekule on November  2, 2020, 08:23:08 AM
The Goat burns before the 1st - DJPHAL
01.
02. TheShanklyGates
03. KillieRed
04. Qston
05.
06.
07. Buggy Eyes Alfredo
08. Commie Bobbie
09. smithng
10. Welshred
11. Rhi
12. Bryanod
13. Gnurglan
14. John C
15. Smithy
16. Craig
17. Barneylfc
18. Ray K
19. Tepid T2O
20. Liversaint
21. Chakan
22. Stevie-A
23. Daniel Cabbaggio
24. Samie
25. Jiminy Cricket.
26.
27.
28. Red-Soldier
29.
30. Just Elmo?
31. In Fowler We Trust

The Goat Lives (without attack) - Tinner777
The Goat survives attack with minor burns - Gerry Attrick
The Goat is destroyed be means other than fire or stolen/abducted by aliens - 24*7
The Goat survives an attack that doesn't include fire - tubby
The Goat comes to life and seeks revenge on the townsfolk - Kekule
The Goat dies from Coronavirus - McrRed
The Goat mysteriously disappears, and is found wandering the streets of Llandudno - Dr. Beaker

Can I have the Rona option please?
Bound to be the winner. Does that also apply of Gavin don't get built due to Corona? I think it does...
Logged

Offline .adam

  • .asking .for .trouble .for .arson .around .in .Sweden
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,793
Re: Gävle Goat Watch, featuring goat lover Gerry Attrick
« Reply #2647 on: November 2, 2020, 10:15:12 AM »
The Goat burns before the 1st - DJPHAL
01.
02. TheShanklyGates
03. KillieRed
04. Qston
05.
06.
07. Buggy Eyes Alfredo
08. Commie Bobbie
09. smithng
10. Welshred
11. Rhi
12. Bryanod
13. Gnurglan
14. John C
15. Smithy
16. Craig
17. Barneylfc
18. Ray K
19. Tepid T2O
20. Liversaint
21. Chakan
22. Stevie-A
23. Daniel Cabbaggio
24. Samie
25. Jiminy Cricket.
26. .adam (FORMER CHAMPION)
27.
28. Red-Soldier
29.
30. Just Elmo?
31. In Fowler We Trust

The Goat Lives (without attack) - Tinner777
The Goat survives attack with minor burns - Gerry Attrick
The Goat is destroyed be means other than fire or stolen/abducted by aliens - 24*7
The Goat survives an attack that doesn't include fire - tubby
The Goat comes to life and seeks revenge on the townsfolk - Kekule
The Goat dies from Coronavirus -
The Goat mysteriously disappears, and is found wandering the streets of Llandudno - Dr. Beaker
Logged

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,928
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Gävle Goat Watch, featuring goat lover Gerry Attrick
« Reply #2648 on: November 2, 2020, 03:38:49 PM »
Quote from: McrRed on November  2, 2020, 09:50:03 AM

Can I have the Rona option please?
Bound to be the winner. Does that also apply of Gavin don't get built due to Corona? I think it does...
You devious bastard! :wanker
Logged

Offline 24∗7

  • https://soulbearing.home.blog/
  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,867
  • Loves to check his log!
    • 'Soul Bearing' - a very personal blog.
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Gävle Goat Watch, featuring goat lover Gerry Attrick
« Reply #2649 on: November 2, 2020, 03:53:45 PM »
Quote from: McrRed on November  2, 2020, 09:50:03 AM

Can I have the Rona option please?
Bound to be the winner. Does that also apply of Gavin don't get built due to Corona? I think it does...
Don't you read the news?? Sweden went for herd immunity in Spring ;) ;D
Logged
"Love does not claim possession, but gives freedom." - Rabindranath Tagore.

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,823
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: Gävle Goat Watch, featuring goat lover Gerry Attrick
« Reply #2650 on: November 2, 2020, 04:20:06 PM »
Quote from: djphal on November  1, 2020, 01:23:36 PM

This years inauguration takes place on Sunday 1st December, Gavins erection will begin a few days before.


29th November for this year's inauguration
Logged

Offline djphal

  • Is Angry. But merked Daniel Sturridge. High Protector of Gavin's Almighty Erection.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,929
Re: Gävle Goat Watch, featuring goat lover Gerry Attrick
« Reply #2651 on: November 2, 2020, 05:50:06 PM »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on November  2, 2020, 04:20:06 PM
29th November for this year's inauguration

I mailed them and got this back...
The Gävle Goat inauguration is this year on Sunday December the 1st, at 3pm, on Castle Square.

The Gävle Goat is build some days earlier the same week as the inauguration (week 48).

I didnt actually check the date and day matched.

Doesn't really affect much with regards to the sweep, its built before the 1st anyway
Logged

Offline djphal

  • Is Angry. But merked Daniel Sturridge. High Protector of Gavin's Almighty Erection.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,929
Re: Gävle Goat Watch, featuring goat lover Gerry Attrick
« Reply #2652 on: November 2, 2020, 05:50:52 PM »
Quote from: McrRed on November  2, 2020, 09:50:03 AM

Can I have the Rona option please?
Bound to be the winner. Does that also apply of Gavin don't get built due to Corona? I think it does...

Just add your name... And yeah I will give you "if it isnt built due to rona"
Logged

Offline tbonejones

  • Dr. Doolittle
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,586
  • We'll be coming down the road...
Re: Gävle Goat Watch, featuring goat lover Gerry Attrick
« Reply #2653 on: November 2, 2020, 07:22:12 PM »
 :wave

The Goat burns before the 1st - DJPHAL
01.
02. TheShanklyGates
03. KillieRed
04. Qston
05.
06.
07. Buggy Eyes Alfredo
08. Commie Bobbie
09. smithng
10. Welshred
11. Rhi
12. Bryanod
13. Gnurglan
14. John C
15. Smithy
16. Craig
17. Barneylfc
18. Ray K
19. Tepid T2O
20. Liversaint
21. Chakan
22. Stevie-A
23. Daniel Cabbaggio
24. Samie
25. Jiminy Cricket.
26. .adam (FORMER CHAMPION)
27. tbonejones
28. Red-Soldier
29.
30. Just Elmo?
31. In Fowler We Trust

The Goat Lives (without attack) - Tinner777
The Goat survives attack with minor burns - Gerry Attrick
The Goat is destroyed be means other than fire or stolen/abducted by aliens - 24*7
The Goat survives an attack that doesn't include fire - tubby
The Goat comes to life and seeks revenge on the townsfolk - Kekule
The Goat dies from Coronavirus -
The Goat mysteriously disappears, and is found wandering the streets of Llandudno - Dr. Beaker
Logged
Journo: ''So, let me get this right, train, coach, train, plane.''
Rafa: ''No, coach first because we will not be walking to the train station.''

Don't Buy The Sun - www.dontbuythesun.co.uk

Quote from: rushyman on September 15, 2011, 12:40:44 AM
It was poodle. She was rocking a fucking poodle to sleep.

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,823
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: Gävle Goat Watch, featuring goat lover Gerry Attrick
« Reply #2654 on: November 2, 2020, 11:07:05 PM »
Quote from: djphal on November  2, 2020, 05:50:06 PM
I mailed them and got this back...
The Gävle Goat inauguration is this year on Sunday December the 1st, at 3pm, on Castle Square.

The Gävle Goat is build some days earlier the same week as the inauguration (week 48).

I didnt actually check the date and day matched.

Doesn't really affect much with regards to the sweep, its built before the 1st anyway

Some fucked up calendar they're using in Gavle then as 1st December is a Tuesday  :D
Logged

Offline McrRed

  • Member of International Hill Climbers Group. Only gets happy endings at Christmas.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,884
  • In the town where I was born
Re: Gävle Goat Watch, featuring goat lover Gerry Attrick
« Reply #2655 on: November 3, 2020, 12:11:36 PM »
 :wave

The Goat burns before the 1st - DJPHAL
01.
02. TheShanklyGates
03. KillieRed
04. Qston
05.
06.
07. Buggy Eyes Alfredo
08. Commie Bobbie
09. smithng
10. Welshred
11. Rhi
12. Bryanod
13. Gnurglan
14. John C
15. Smithy
16. Craig
17. Barneylfc
18. Ray K
19. Tepid T2O
20. Liversaint
21. Chakan
22. Stevie-A
23. Daniel Cabbaggio
24. Samie
25. Jiminy Cricket.
26. .adam (FORMER CHAMPION)
27. tbonejones
28. Red-Soldier
29.
30. Just Elmo?
31. In Fowler We Trust

The Goat Lives (without attack) - Tinner777
The Goat survives attack with minor burns - Gerry Attrick
The Goat is destroyed be means other than fire or stolen/abducted by aliens - 24*7
The Goat survives an attack that doesn't include fire - tubby
The Goat comes to life and seeks revenge on the townsfolk - Kekule
The Goat dies from Coronavirus - McrRed
The Goat mysteriously disappears, and is found wandering the streets of Llandudno - Dr. Beaker
Logged

Offline djphal

  • Is Angry. But merked Daniel Sturridge. High Protector of Gavin's Almighty Erection.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,929
Re: Gävle Goat Watch, featuring goat lover Gerry Attrick
« Reply #2656 on: November 3, 2020, 02:00:27 PM »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on November  2, 2020, 11:07:05 PM
Some fucked up calendar they're using in Gavle then as 1st December is a Tuesday  :D

😂 I didnt even get on to it

4 slots remain!
Logged

Offline stevo7

  • RAWK Remembers
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,958
  • Direct Action Now
Re: Gävle Goat Watch, featuring goat lover Gerry Attrick
« Reply #2657 on: November 3, 2020, 02:08:08 PM »
Still waiting for a win on Rothesay bingo machines,

the Goat burns before the 1st - DJPHAL
01.
02. TheShanklyGates
03. KillieRed
04. Qston
05.
06.
07. Buggy Eyes Alfredo
08. Commie Bobbie
09. smithng
10. Welshred
11. Rhi
12. Bryanod
13. Gnurglan
14. John C
15. Smithy
16. Craig
17. Barneylfc
18. Ray K
19. Tepid T2O
20. Liversaint
21. Chakan
22. Stevie-A
23. Daniel Cabbaggio
24. Samie
25. Jiminy Cricket.
26. .adam (FORMER CHAMPION)
27. tbonejones
28. Red-Soldier
29. Stevo7
30. Just Elmo?
31. In Fowler We Trust

The Goat Lives (without attack) - Tinner777
The Goat survives attack with minor burns - Gerry Attrick
The Goat is destroyed be means other than fire or stolen/abducted by aliens - 24*7
The Goat survives an attack that doesn't include fire - tubby
The Goat comes to life and seeks revenge on the townsfolk - Kekule
The Goat dies from Coronavirus - McrRed
The Goat mysteriously disappears, and is found wandering the streets of Llandudno - Dr. Beaker
Report to moderator   Logged
Online
djphal

    Is Angry. But merked Daniel Sturridge. High Protector of Gavin's Almighty Erection.
    Believer
    ******
    Posts: 16,923
        View Profile Personal Message (Online)

Re: Gävle Goat Watch, featuring goat lover Gerry Attrick
« Reply #2656 on: Today at 02:00:27 PM »

    Quote

Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 11:07:05 PM

    Some fucked up calendar they're using in Gavle then as 1st December is a Tuesday  :D


😂 I didnt even get on to it

4 slots remain!
Report to moderator   Logged
http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=145373.0

    Reply
    Notify
    Mark unread
    Send this topic
    Print

Pages: 1 ... 62 63 64 65 66 [67]   Go Up
« previous next »

    Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum »
    The Liverpool FC Forum »
    Flagpole Corner »
    News and Current Affairs »
    Topic: Gävle Goat Watch, featuring goat lover Gerry Attrick

    Link to Calendar

Jump to:
 
+ Quick Reply

With Quick-Reply you can write a post when viewing a topic without loading a new page. You can still use bulletin board code and smileys as you would in a normal post.

Page created in 0.048 seconds with 19 queries.
[Server Load: 0.28]

    SMF 2.0.15 | SMF © 2013, Simple Machines
    XHTML RSS WAP2

Logged

Offline flashman

  • Lacking Cum Stilettos
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,000
Re: Gävle Goat Watch, featuring goat lover Gerry Attrick
« Reply #2658 on: November 5, 2020, 02:44:57 AM »
the Goat burns before the 1st - DJPHAL
01.
02. TheShanklyGates
03. KillieRed
04. Qston
05. Flashman
06.
07. Buggy Eyes Alfredo
08. Commie Bobbie
09. smithng
10. Welshred
11. Rhi
12. Bryanod
13. Gnurglan
14. John C
15. Smithy
16. Craig
17. Barneylfc
18. Ray K
19. Tepid T2O
20. Liversaint
21. Chakan
22. Stevie-A
23. Daniel Cabbaggio
24. Samie
25. Jiminy Cricket.
26. .adam (FORMER CHAMPION)
27. tbonejones
28. Red-Soldier
29. Stevo7
30. Just Elmo?
31. In Fowler We Trust

The Goat Lives (without attack) - Tinner777
The Goat survives attack with minor burns - Gerry Attrick
The Goat is destroyed be means other than fire or stolen/abducted by aliens - 24*7
The Goat survives an attack that doesn't include fire - tubby
The Goat comes to life and seeks revenge on the townsfolk - Kekule
The Goat dies from Coronavirus - McrRed
The Goat mysteriously disappears, and is found wandering the streets of Llandudno - Dr. Beaker
Logged

Offline rich87

  • Justice for the 96
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,280
Re: Gävle Goat Watch, featuring goat lover Gerry Attrick
« Reply #2659 on: November 5, 2020, 04:16:57 AM »
Goat burns before the 1st - DJPHAL
01.
02. TheShanklyGates
03. KillieRed
04. Qston
05. Flashman
06. Rich87
07. Buggy Eyes Alfredo
08. Commie Bobbie
09. smithng
10. Welshred
11. Rhi
12. Bryanod
13. Gnurglan
14. John C
15. Smithy
16. Craig
17. Barneylfc
18. Ray K
19. Tepid T2O
20. Liversaint
21. Chakan
22. Stevie-A
23. Daniel Cabbaggio
24. Samie
25. Jiminy Cricket.
26. .adam (FORMER CHAMPION)
27. tbonejones
28. Red-Soldier
29. Stevo7
30. Just Elmo?
31. In Fowler We Trust

The Goat Lives (without attack) - Tinner777
The Goat survives attack with minor burns - Gerry Attrick
The Goat is destroyed be means other than fire or stolen/abducted by aliens - 24*7
The Goat survives an attack that doesn't include fire - tubby
The Goat comes to life and seeks revenge on the townsfolk - Kekule
The Goat dies from Coronavirus - McrRed
The Goat mysteriously disappears, and is found wandering the streets of Llandudno - Dr. Beaker
Logged

Online Hendollama

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 802
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Gävle Goat Watch, featuring goat lover Gerry Attrick
« Reply #2660 on: November 5, 2020, 06:15:31 AM »
Goat burns before the 1st - DJPHAL
01. Hendollama
02. TheShanklyGates
03. KillieRed
04. Qston
05. Flashman
06. Rich87
07. Buggy Eyes Alfredo
08. Commie Bobbie
09. smithng
10. Welshred
11. Rhi
12. Bryanod
13. Gnurglan
14. John C
15. Smithy
16. Craig
17. Barneylfc
18. Ray K
19. Tepid T2O
20. Liversaint
21. Chakan
22. Stevie-A
23. Daniel Cabbaggio
24. Samie
25. Jiminy Cricket.
26. .adam (FORMER CHAMPION)
27. tbonejones
28. Red-Soldier
29. Stevo7
30. Just Elmo?
31. In Fowler We Trust

The Goat Lives (without attack) - Tinner777
The Goat survives attack with minor burns - Gerry Attrick
The Goat is destroyed be means other than fire or stolen/abducted by aliens - 24*7
The Goat survives an attack that doesn't include fire - tubby
The Goat comes to life and seeks revenge on the townsfolk - Kekule
The Goat dies from Coronavirus - McrRed
The Goat mysteriously disappears, and is found wandering the streets of Llandudno - Dr. Beaker
Logged

Offline Daniel Cabbaggio

  • Roughage
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,529
  • Pass and move, keep it simple = 19 & 6
    • www.redandwhitekop.com
Re: Gävle Goat Watch, featuring goat lover Gerry Attrick
« Reply #2661 on: November 5, 2020, 07:21:58 AM »
Will it have a mask this year?


Are masks flammable?
Logged
YNWA

Offline djphal

  • Is Angry. But merked Daniel Sturridge. High Protector of Gavin's Almighty Erection.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,929
Re: Gävle Goat Watch, featuring goat lover Gerry Attrick
« Reply #2662 on: November 5, 2020, 10:49:54 AM »
Quote from: Hendollama on November  5, 2020, 06:15:31 AM
Goat burns before the 1st - DJPHAL
01. Hendollama
02. TheShanklyGates
03. KillieRed
04. Qston
05. Flashman
06. Rich87
07. Buggy Eyes Alfredo
08. Commie Bobbie
09. smithng
10. Welshred
11. Rhi
12. Bryanod
13. Gnurglan
14. John C
15. Smithy
16. Craig
17. Barneylfc
18. Ray K
19. Tepid T2O
20. Liversaint
21. Chakan
22. Stevie-A
23. Daniel Cabbaggio
24. Samie
25. Jiminy Cricket.
26. .adam (FORMER CHAMPION)
27. tbonejones
28. Red-Soldier
29. Stevo7
30. Just Elmo?
31. In Fowler We Trust

The Goat Lives (without attack) - Tinner777
The Goat survives attack with minor burns - Gerry Attrick
The Goat is destroyed be means other than fire or stolen/abducted by aliens - 24*7
The Goat survives an attack that doesn't include fire - tubby
The Goat comes to life and seeks revenge on the townsfolk - Kekule
The Goat dies from Coronavirus - McrRed
The Goat mysteriously disappears, and is found wandering the streets of Llandudno - Dr. Beaker

final spot has gone, fingers crossed he makes it again this year, thats what we want deep down isnt it!

Quote from: Daniel Cabbaggio on November  5, 2020, 07:21:58 AM
Will it have a mask this year?


Are masks flammable?

it should wear a mask like everyone else
Logged

Offline 24∗7

  • https://soulbearing.home.blog/
  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,867
  • Loves to check his log!
    • 'Soul Bearing' - a very personal blog.
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Gävle Goat Watch, featuring goat lover Gerry Attrick
« Reply #2663 on: November 5, 2020, 05:14:09 PM »
I am assured that Gavin will observe the usual social distancing measures in Swedish culture.

So that's 5 metres then............  :-* :lickin ;D
Logged
"Love does not claim possession, but gives freedom." - Rabindranath Tagore.

Offline 24∗7

  • https://soulbearing.home.blog/
  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,867
  • Loves to check his log!
    • 'Soul Bearing' - a very personal blog.
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Gävle Goat Watch, featuring goat lover Gerry Attrick
« Reply #2664 on: November 5, 2020, 05:19:34 PM »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on November  2, 2020, 11:07:05 PM
Some fucked up calendar they're using in Gavle then as 1st December is a Tuesday  :D
They also have 6 toes on their right feet out in the sticks there......
Logged
"Love does not claim possession, but gives freedom." - Rabindranath Tagore.

Offline Lady_brandybuck

  • Duchess of Crackers, Mermaid of the Caribbean Sea and Amazon goddess (Current Empress of Tenochtitlan)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,386
  • Available for parties and dinners.
Re: Gävle Goat Watch, featuring goat lover Gerry Attrick
« Reply #2665 on: November 6, 2020, 01:23:16 AM »
Quote from: djphal on November  5, 2020, 10:49:54 AM
final spot has gone, fingers crossed he makes it again this year, thats what we want deep down isnt it!

it should wear a mask like everyone else

Fucking hell, Every year!!!! Next year, on January 1st put me on the list for the goat burning on the 11th of December 2021

Logged
"Hope is a good thing, maybe the best of things, and no good thing ever dies"

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,928
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Gävle Goat Watch, featuring goat lover Gerry Attrick
« Reply #2666 on: November 7, 2020, 11:52:36 AM »
Quote from: Lady_brandybuck on November  6, 2020, 01:23:16 AM
Fucking hell, Every year!!!! Next year, on January 1st put me on the list for the goat burning on the 11th of December 2021
You can have my spot for Christmas Day if you want it.
Logged

Offline djphal

  • Is Angry. But merked Daniel Sturridge. High Protector of Gavin's Almighty Erection.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,929
Re: Gävle Goat Watch, featuring goat lover Gerry Attrick
« Reply #2667 on: November 7, 2020, 07:40:42 PM »
Quote from: Lady_brandybuck on November  6, 2020, 01:23:16 AM
Fucking hell, Every year!!!! Next year, on January 1st put me on the list for the goat burning on the 11th of December 2021



You know the rules Brandy!

Maybe ill give you a nudge before it starts next year!
Logged

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,823
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: Gävle Goat Watch, featuring goat lover Gerry Attrick
« Reply #2668 on: November 22, 2020, 08:05:39 PM »
A week to go
Logged

Offline Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,814
  • YNWA
Re: Gävle Goat Watch, featuring goat lover Gerry Attrick
« Reply #2669 on: November 22, 2020, 11:26:38 PM »
Has the goat erection started yet?
Logged

Offline djphal

  • Is Angry. But merked Daniel Sturridge. High Protector of Gavin's Almighty Erection.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,929
Re: Gävle Goat Watch, featuring goat lover Gerry Attrick
« Reply #2670 on: Yesterday at 02:19:17 PM »
3 days until they start building

Webcam opens on the 26th
Logged

Offline Jamie_G

  • Believer
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 624
  • Internet Terrorist
Re: Gävle Goat Watch, featuring goat lover Gerry Attrick
« Reply #2671 on: Yesterday at 03:21:40 PM »
Every year I read his thread after the spots have gone - put me down for 2021 now?
Logged
Bill Shankly to Ian St John - 'If you're not sure what to do with the ball, just pop it in the net and we'll discuss your options afterwards.'

Morpheus: Have you ever had a dream, Neo, that you were so sure was real? What if you were unable to wake from that dream? How would you know the difference between the dream world and the real world?

Offline Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,814
  • YNWA
Re: Gävle Goat Watch, featuring goat lover Gerry Attrick
« Reply #2672 on: Yesterday at 03:38:15 PM »
Quote from: Jamie_G on Yesterday at 03:21:40 PM
Every year I read his thread after the spots have gone - put me down for 2021 now?

Remembering to join is the main part of the game  ;D ;D
Logged

Offline djphal

  • Is Angry. But merked Daniel Sturridge. High Protector of Gavin's Almighty Erection.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,929
Re: Gävle Goat Watch, featuring goat lover Gerry Attrick
« Reply #2673 on: Yesterday at 03:40:44 PM »
Quote from: Jamie_G on Yesterday at 03:21:40 PM
Every year I read his thread after the spots have gone - put me down for 2021 now?


Sorry mate, no spots can be reserved, the winner gets first dibs when the comp opens.

Look out around the start of next November 😁
Logged

Offline Just Elmo?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,708
Re: Gävle Goat Watch, featuring goat lover Gerry Attrick
« Reply #2674 on: Yesterday at 03:42:13 PM »
This is where hanging around the News forum rather than the main footy forum really pays off.  ;D
Logged

Offline Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,814
  • YNWA
Re: Gävle Goat Watch, featuring goat lover Gerry Attrick
« Reply #2675 on: Yesterday at 03:50:04 PM »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Yesterday at 03:42:13 PM
This is where hanging around the News forum rather than the main footy forum really pays off.  ;D

It's the only reason I do. I waste Jan to Oct in here just so I don't make sure I miss this thread in Nov  ;D
Logged

Offline 24∗7

  • https://soulbearing.home.blog/
  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,867
  • Loves to check his log!
    • 'Soul Bearing' - a very personal blog.
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Gävle Goat Watch, featuring goat lover Gerry Attrick
« Reply #2676 on: Yesterday at 09:48:36 PM »
Quote from: Jamie_G on Yesterday at 03:21:40 PM
Every year I read his thread after the spots have gone - put me down for 2021 now?

there will be no 2021.......gavin's alien owners will descend, retrieve him from the rona danger, then torch the fuckin planet on the way back to Ursa Major :wave
Logged
"Love does not claim possession, but gives freedom." - Rabindranath Tagore.

Offline Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,814
  • YNWA
Re: Gävle Goat Watch, featuring goat lover Gerry Attrick
« Reply #2677 on: Today at 04:20:01 AM »
Quote from: 24∗7 on Yesterday at 09:48:36 PM
there will be no 2021.......gavin's alien owners will descend, retrieve him from the rona danger, then torch the fuckin planet on the way back to Ursa Major :wave

Do you get half a point if the planet is torched on your date?
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 62 63 64 65 66 [67]   Go Up
« previous next »
 