Author Topic: Gävle Goat Watch, featuring goat lover Gerry Attrick

Re: Gävle Goat Watch, featuring goat lover Gerry Attrick
« Reply #2560 on: December 16, 2019, 01:00:12 AM »
"On 13 December fire crews responded to a call that the 'little goat' was burning, only to discover it was in fact a miniature goat somebody had brought and torched at the scene."

Mind games


 ;D
YNWA

Re: Gävle Goat Watch, featuring goat lover Gerry Attrick
« Reply #2561 on: December 16, 2019, 01:13:44 PM »
The Goat burns before the 1st - adruk87
01. Jshooters
02. BlackandWhitePaul
03. KillieRed
04. DJPHAL
05. Kekule
06. Barneylfc
07. Just Elmo?
08. John C
09. fucking appalled
10. Flashman
11. Smithy
12. Nobby Reserve
13. Rich 87
14. tubby
15. Titi Camara
16. Bryanod
17. Buggy Eyes Alfredo
18. Liversaint
19. Stevie-A
20. Dench57
21. Too posh to type his own name Tepid
22. Buck Pete
23. Chakan
24. Daniel Cabbaggio
25. Welshred
26. electricghost
27.  Trend
28. .adam
29. Tinner777
30. Max powers
31. TheShanklyGates

The Goat Lives (without attack) - Gerry Attrick
The Goat survives attack with minor burns - Craig
The Goat is destroyed be means other than fire or stolen - 24/7
The Goat survives an attack that doesn't include fire. - smithng
The Goat is fed a vile and bitter brew and is subsequently installed as the next Everton manager - Lady_brandybuck

Titi in play
Re: Gävle Goat Watch, featuring goat lover Gerry Attrick
« Reply #2562 on: December 16, 2019, 01:14:06 PM »
Quote from: a festive name change if possible on December 16, 2019, 01:00:12 AM
"On 13 December fire crews responded to a call that the 'little goat' was burning, only to discover it was in fact a miniature goat somebody had brought and torched at the scene."

Mind games


 ;D

maybe someone is testing the response time!
Re: Gävle Goat Watch, featuring goat lover Gerry Attrick
« Reply #2563 on: December 17, 2019, 09:38:30 AM »
Buggy Eyes Alfredo in play!!

Gavin is looking wonderful this morning

Re: Gävle Goat Watch, featuring goat lover Gerry Attrick
« Reply #2564 on: December 17, 2019, 10:39:32 AM »
Re: Gävle Goat Watch, featuring goat lover Gerry Attrick
« Reply #2565 on: December 17, 2019, 07:13:20 PM »
Come on, someone attempt to burn the fucker, but also equally come on the fire brigade  ;D
Re: Gävle Goat Watch, featuring goat lover Gerry Attrick
« Reply #2566 on: December 17, 2019, 07:25:03 PM »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on December 17, 2019, 07:13:20 PM
... come on the fire brigade  ;D
Pretty sure that would break public decency laws even in Sveeeeeden.
Re: Gävle Goat Watch, featuring goat lover Gerry Attrick
« Reply #2567 on: December 18, 2019, 12:09:07 AM »
Ok goat, your time is up.

Burn baby burn
Re: Gävle Goat Watch, featuring goat lover Gerry Attrick
« Reply #2568 on: December 18, 2019, 10:55:59 PM »
Quote from: Rudolph's Seaside Pleasure-Provider on December 18, 2019, 12:09:07 AM
Ok goat, your time is up.

Burn baby burn

65 minutes to go, you arson defying little shitehawk.
Re: Gävle Goat Watch, featuring goat lover Gerry Attrick
« Reply #2569 on: December 19, 2019, 09:07:27 AM »
Quote from: Rudolph's Seaside Pleasure-Provider on December 18, 2019, 10:55:59 PM
65 minutes to go, you arson defying little shitehawk.

Reminded me of something thought of before, has DJ ever decreed if dates are GMT or Local time.... an 11pm GMT burning could be controversial!

Would have expected Local as news reports would be in that....but still.
Re: Gävle Goat Watch, featuring goat lover Gerry Attrick
« Reply #2570 on: December 19, 2019, 11:11:23 AM »
Quote from: Rudolph's Seaside Pleasure-Provider on December 18, 2019, 10:55:59 PM
65 minutes to go, you arson defying little shitehawk.

 :shocked :lmao :lmao :lmao

Re: Gävle Goat Watch, featuring goat lover Gerry Attrick
« Reply #2571 on: December 19, 2019, 11:14:06 AM »
Quote from: bryanHOdHOdHOd on December 19, 2019, 09:07:27 AM
Reminded me of something thought of before, has DJ ever decreed if dates are GMT or Local time.... an 11pm GMT burning could be controversial!

Would have expected Local as news reports would be in that....but still.


I am sure this has been mentioned in the past, I think it needs to be local time?? as that is the date that will be recorded in the record books?

they are an hour ahead!
Re: Gävle Goat Watch, featuring goat lover Gerry Attrick
« Reply #2572 on: December 19, 2019, 12:05:10 PM »
I'm in play. On my wedding anniversary no less!
Re: Gävle Goat Watch, featuring goat lover Gerry Attrick
« Reply #2573 on: December 19, 2019, 04:06:38 PM »
Quote from: dj gävle goatboy phallusy on December 19, 2019, 11:14:06 AM
I am sure this has been mentioned in the past, I think it needs to be local time?? as that is the date that will be recorded in the record books?

they are an hour ahead!

That's what I thought, but couldn't remember - the "65 minutes to go" was actually only 5....
Re: Gävle Goat Watch, featuring goat lover Gerry Attrick
« Reply #2574 on: December 19, 2019, 08:21:31 PM »
Quote from: bryanHOdHOdHOd on December 19, 2019, 04:06:38 PM
That's what I thought, but couldn't remember - the "65 minutes to go" was actually only 5....
Risk of premature conflagration.  ::)
Re: Gävle Goat Watch, featuring goat lover Gerry Attrick
« Reply #2575 on: December 20, 2019, 12:26:39 AM »
The Guards and the Dog will hopefully enjoy a well earned pint or 8 Chrismas eve, it's only right


 ;)
Re: Gävle Goat Watch, featuring goat lover Gerry Attrick
« Reply #2576 on: December 23, 2019, 11:21:59 AM »
2 days to go!!!

Surely it cant survive for 2 years straight
Re: Gävle Goat Watch, featuring goat lover Gerry Attrick
« Reply #2577 on: December 23, 2019, 11:35:11 AM »
Have a whip round to pay for my flights and a night in a hotel and I will go over and torch it saying as nobody else has the bottle   :)
Re: Gävle Goat Watch, featuring goat lover Gerry Attrick
« Reply #2578 on: December 23, 2019, 01:36:20 PM »
Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on December 23, 2019, 11:35:11 AM
Have a whip round to pay for my flights and a night in a hotel and I will go over and torch it saying as nobody else has the bottle   :)

Those dogs would eat you alive!!
Re: Gävle Goat Watch, featuring goat lover Gerry Attrick
« Reply #2579 on: December 24, 2019, 11:51:53 PM »
Wanker. FU Gavin
Re: Gävle Goat Watch, featuring goat lover Gerry Attrick
« Reply #2580 on: December 25, 2019, 01:40:54 PM »
Burn you twat. Burn.
Re: Gävle Goat Watch, featuring goat lover Gerry Attrick
« Reply #2581 on: December 25, 2019, 07:16:56 PM »
Quote from: Welshred on December 25, 2019, 01:40:54 PM
Burn you twat. Burn.
Chlamydia again?
Re: Gävle Goat Watch, featuring goat lover Gerry Attrick
« Reply #2582 on: December 25, 2019, 07:26:34 PM »
Re: Gävle Goat Watch, featuring goat lover Gerry Attrick
« Reply #2583 on: December 25, 2019, 08:56:14 PM »
Quote from: Welshred on December 25, 2019, 07:26:34 PM
Not since I spent that night with you mate
In yer dreams, pervboy. Anyway, what time is the alien mother ship due to beam Gavin up?
Re: Gävle Goat Watch, featuring goat lover Gerry Attrick
« Reply #2584 on: December 25, 2019, 11:47:57 PM »
#27 and GOATS

Re: Gävle Goat Watch, featuring goat lover Gerry Attrick
« Reply #2585 on: December 26, 2019, 11:55:20 PM »
Ignite, Unite Tonight ---- Burn Burn Burn

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/CGyEd0aKWZE" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/CGyEd0aKWZE</a>
Re: Gävle Goat Watch, featuring goat lover Gerry Attrick
« Reply #2586 on: December 27, 2019, 01:00:27 AM »
Baby goat has burnt it would appear!


Hopefully a sign of things to come

Re: Gävle Goat Watch, featuring goat lover Gerry Attrick
« Reply #2587 on: December 27, 2019, 11:25:14 AM »
Quote from: bryanHOdHOdHOd on December 27, 2019, 01:00:27 AM
Baby goat has burnt it would appear!


Hopefully a sign of things to come

Indeed Gavin posted confirmation himself on twitter
Re: Gävle Goat Watch, featuring goat lover Gerry Attrick
« Reply #2588 on: December 28, 2019, 01:37:48 AM »
Gerry is going to do it again.. I can feel it
Re: Gävle Goat Watch, featuring goat lover Gerry Attrick
« Reply #2589 on: Yesterday at 04:36:08 PM »
Congratulations to Gerry who retains his title

See you all later in the year for more Goat Watching

GAVIN LIVES!!!

Happy New year
Re: Gävle Goat Watch, featuring goat lover Gerry Attrick
« Reply #2590 on: Yesterday at 06:17:00 PM »
3rd year in a row. A bit bored of this now to be honest. The goat needs to burn to get interest back.
Re: Gävle Goat Watch, featuring goat lover Gerry Attrick
« Reply #2591 on: Yesterday at 06:29:47 PM »
Booo.
Re: Gävle Goat Watch, featuring goat lover Gerry Attrick
« Reply #2592 on: Yesterday at 09:37:23 PM »
Did anyone even try?
Re: Gävle Goat Watch, featuring goat lover Gerry Attrick
« Reply #2593 on: Yesterday at 09:45:10 PM »
Fuck the goat!
Re: Gävle Goat Watch, featuring goat lover Gerry Attrick
« Reply #2594 on: Yesterday at 10:48:03 PM »
Quote from: dj gävle goatboy phallusy on Yesterday at 04:36:08 PM
Congratulations to Gerry who retains his title

See you all later in the year for more Goat Watching

GAVIN LIVES!!!

Happy New year

If this means Liverpool win the ECl again - I say let's give the title to Gerrence every year.

One man's opinion
Re: Gävle Goat Watch, featuring goat lover Gerry Attrick
« Reply #2595 on: Yesterday at 10:48:14 PM »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 09:45:10 PM
Fuck the goat!

Did Effies enter the contest?
Re: Gävle Goat Watch, featuring goat lover Gerry Attrick
« Reply #2596 on: Yesterday at 11:40:10 PM »
Re: Gävle Goat Watch, featuring goat lover Gerry Attrick
« Reply #2597 on: Today at 07:56:46 AM »
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 06:17:00 PM
3rd year in a row. A bit bored of this now to be honest. The goat needs to burn to get interest back.

Yep. Not even any attempts made. Poor show.
