The Goat burns before the 1st - adruk87
01. Jshooters
02. BlackandWhitePaul
03. KillieRed
04. DJPHAL
05. Kekule
06. Barneylfc
07. Just Elmo?
08. John C
09. fucking appalled
10. Flashman
11. Smithy
12. Nobby Reserve
13. Rich 87
14. tubby
15. Titi Camara
16. Bryanod
17. Buggy Eyes Alfredo
18. Liversaint
19. Stevie-A
20. Dench57
21. Too posh to type his own name Tepid
22. Buck Pete
23. Chakan
24. Daniel Cabbaggio
25. Welshred
26. electricghost
27. Trend
28. .adam
29. Tinner777
30. Max powers
31. TheShanklyGates
The Goat Lives (without attack) - Gerry Attrick
The Goat survives attack with minor burns - Craig
The Goat is destroyed be means other than fire or stolen - 24/7
The Goat survives an attack that doesn't include fire. - smithng
The Goat is fed a vile and bitter brew and is subsequently installed as the next Everton manager - Lady_brandybuck
Titi in play