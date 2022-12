When he's got someone to bounce off, he is one of the best comedy writers in the country



Phoenix Nights he had Dave Spikey and Neil Fitzmaurice

Max and Paddy he had Paddy McGuinness

Car Share he had Sian Gibson



Everything he does that bombs he writes and does everything himself and it ends up shit.



But he does have a habit of claiming credit for everything. Fell out massively with Spikey and Fitzmaurice over an awards show.