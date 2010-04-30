Went to a show in Cardiff recently and was really disappointed. The show started and took a while to get going and then after just 40mins he said he was going to take a break. So he sat on the stage with his back to the audience and watched pissing X Factor for 20 mins live on the big screens. After X factor had finished went back stage for 15 mins. Then he came back out and finished the show. The 35 break killed the momentum of the show. I think he thought it would be funny to watch x Factor but sorry but I didnt spend £35 to watch that rubbish.

I talked to people who went on other nights and they said he didn't watch TV on the other nights, so I think it was a one off.



If it hadn't have been for the 35 min break the show would have been good



