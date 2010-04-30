« previous next »
Author Topic: Peter Kay going back on Tour 2022/23  (Read 7936 times)

Re: Peter Kay going back on Tour (27-30 April 2010) MEN arena
« Reply #80 on: May 18, 2010, 08:18:39 pm »
I can;t talk, I like Lee Evans and love Russell Brand ;D
Re: Peter Kay going back on Tour (27-30 April 2010) MEN arena
« Reply #81 on: December 1, 2010, 01:20:06 pm »
Anyone been to any of these shows yet?  I'm going on Thursday night and intend seeing our full game beforehand, anyone know what time he comes on?
"If we want no criticism then we must work harder to ensure we don't deserve it" - Rafael Benitez

Re: Peter Kay going back on Tour (27-30 April 2010) MEN arena
« Reply #82 on: December 1, 2010, 01:29:51 pm »
He starts coming on at about 8, gets there about 8:30...
Re: Peter Kay going back on Tour (27-30 April 2010) MEN arena
« Reply #83 on: December 1, 2010, 04:46:33 pm »
Went to a show in Cardiff recently and was really disappointed. The show started and took a while to get going and then after just 40mins he said he was going to take a break. So he sat on the stage with his back to the audience and watched pissing X Factor for 20 mins live on the big screens. After X factor had finished went back stage for 15 mins. Then he came back out and finished the show. The 35 break killed the momentum of the show. I think he thought it would be funny to watch x Factor but sorry but I didnt spend £35 to watch that rubbish.
I talked to people who went on other nights and they said he didn't watch TV on the other nights, so I think it was a one off.

If it hadn't have been for the 35 min break the show would have been good

Re: Peter Kay going back on Tour (27-30 April 2010) MEN arena
« Reply #84 on: December 1, 2010, 05:24:24 pm »
Quote from: Owenjg77 on December  1, 2010, 04:46:33 pm
Went to a show in Cardiff recently and was really disappointed. The show started and took a while to get going and then after just 40mins he said he was going to take a break. So he sat on the stage with his back to the audience and watched pissing X Factor for 20 mins live on the big screens. After X factor had finished went back stage for 15 mins. Then he came back out and finished the show. The 35 break killed the momentum of the show. I think he thought it would be funny to watch x Factor but sorry but I didnt spend £35 to watch that rubbish.
I talked to people who went on other nights and they said he didn't watch TV on the other nights, so I think it was a one off.

If it hadn't have been for the 35 min break the show would have been good



I presume he made jokes about the show though?Like didnt just ignore yous while watching it did he?
Re: Peter Kay going back on Tour (27-30 April 2010) MEN arena
« Reply #85 on: December 1, 2010, 07:39:10 pm »
Quote from: wardides on December  1, 2010, 05:24:24 pm
I presume he made jokes about the show though?Like didnt just ignore yous while watching it did he?

Maybe 2 jokes during the 20 mins. I swear he sat with his back to crowd and watched tv
Re: Peter Kay going back on Tour (27-30 April 2010) MEN arena
« Reply #86 on: December 1, 2010, 07:40:19 pm »
Hahaha! Remember Kerplunk, the game with the marbles? Hahaha!

That'll be £30 please.
Re: Peter Kay going back on Tour (27-30 April 2010) MEN arena
« Reply #87 on: December 1, 2010, 08:32:41 pm »
A recent 'Top Tip' in the Viz:

'Save money on Peter Kay tickets by just thinking about the old days'

Heh.
Re: Peter Kay going back on Tour (27-30 April 2010) MEN arena
« Reply #88 on: December 2, 2010, 12:21:26 pm »
Quote from: Owenjg77 on December  1, 2010, 04:46:33 pm
Went to a show in Cardiff recently and was really disappointed. The show started and took a while to get going and then after just 40mins he said he was going to take a break. So he sat on the stage with his back to the audience and watched pissing X Factor for 20 mins live on the big screens. After X factor had finished went back stage for 15 mins. Then he came back out and finished the show. The 35 break killed the momentum of the show. I think he thought it would be funny to watch x Factor but sorry but I didnt spend £35 to watch that rubbish.
I talked to people who went on other nights and they said he didn't watch TV on the other nights, so I think it was a one off.

If it hadn't have been for the 35 min break the show would have been good

Peter Kay is crap, ask for your money back.
Re: Peter Kay going back on Tour (27-30 April 2010) MEN arena
« Reply #89 on: November 8, 2011, 10:37:37 pm »
Bump.

Peter Kay's Tour That Didn't Tour Tour DVD has been uploaded onto Youtube if anyone's interested!
Re: Peter Kay going back on Tour (27-30 April 2010) MEN arena
« Reply #90 on: November 8, 2011, 10:49:17 pm »
Quote from: The Bill Hicks Appreciation Society on November 22, 2009, 03:58:14 pm
The X-factor parody showed how far he's fallen. The same with Coogan, who also appears to have lost it, all we need is for Gervais to follow them and that's the last decade's three best comedy writer/performers all disappeared up their arses. Please don't go the same way Ricky.

I think it's safe to say with I, Partridge, that Coogan is back with a bang.
Re: Peter Kay going back on Tour (27-30 April 2010) MEN arena
« Reply #91 on: November 8, 2011, 11:53:20 pm »
I can understand why he is not liked, he really does lap his material up and milk it for all it is worth but for me he is still hilarious when he doesn't do that. Seen him at the Echo in April and he was top drawer.
Re: Peter Kay going back on Tour (27-30 April 2010) MEN arena
« Reply #92 on: November 9, 2011, 07:23:40 am »
Quote from: Garstonette on November  8, 2011, 10:49:17 pm
I think it's safe to say with I, Partridge, that Coogan is back with a bang.

You should have gone to see him live at the Echo a few years back. Truly dreadful
Re: Peter Kay going back on Tour 2022/23
« Reply #93 on: November 8, 2022, 08:39:58 am »
Looks like he's having another go.

After he had to pull out of his 'world record' sell out tour a few years ago he is going on tour again at the end of this year and into next year

o2 Priority get first dibs on Thursday with the rest going on sale on Saturday.

I dont think demand will be as strong as before but I hope he doesn't try to do too much.
Re: Peter Kay going back on Tour 2022/23
« Reply #94 on: November 8, 2022, 08:53:41 am »
Surely he won't be using the garlic bread joke?

Then again his announcement advert used it so he probably will.
Re: Peter Kay going back on Tour 2022/23
« Reply #95 on: November 8, 2022, 09:05:13 am »
got fed up with him and his constant 'shouting' and needing to be seen and heard everywhere he appeared - like the schoolkid who was annoying and didn't know when to stop

also hate the drag act - geraldine was it? - and the other shite truly poor poor poor

his car share had its moments but was really really overrated and i hated all the musical bits in it and hope he steers away from this at his concerts  - lee evans are you listening?

but if he's back to doing straight stand up with life anecdotes then i'm in

so i'll be getting tickets for this tour but any reviews showing to the contrary then they're going on resale asap
Re: Peter Kay going back on Tour 2022/23
« Reply #96 on: November 8, 2022, 03:19:08 pm »
I just don't like his face, and am gratified when evidence amasses that he is an utter twat, thereby transforming my prejudice into prescience. 
Re: Peter Kay going back on Tour 2022/23
« Reply #97 on: November 8, 2022, 03:29:07 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on November  8, 2022, 09:05:13 am
got fed up with him and his constant 'shouting' and needing to be seen and heard everywhere he appeared - like the schoolkid who was annoying and didn't know when to stop

also hate the drag act - geraldine was it? - and the other shite truly poor poor poor

his car share had its moments but was really really overrated and i hated all the musical bits n it and hope he steers away from this at his concerts  - lee evans are you listening?

but if he's back to doing straight stand up with life anecdotes then i'm in

so i'll be getting tickets for this tour but any reviews showing to the contrary then they're going on resale asap

Thought Car Share was brilliant, but agree the daft scenes where Kayleigh had dreams was shite
Re: Peter Kay going back on Tour 2022/23
« Reply #98 on: November 8, 2022, 04:30:13 pm »
I can`t remember which comedian said it when asked about Peter Kay but their response was "he's very good at remembering isn`t he"
Re: Peter Kay going back on Tour 2022/23
« Reply #99 on: November 8, 2022, 04:35:00 pm »
Really hoping to get tickets for this.  Last saw him around 20 or so years ago at the Kings Dock  ;D
Re: Peter Kay going back on Tour 2022/23
« Reply #100 on: November 8, 2022, 04:50:53 pm »
Quote from: Qston on November  8, 2022, 04:30:13 pm
I can`t remember which comedian said it when asked about Peter Kay but their response was "he's very good at remembering isn`t he"

Sounds like something Stewart Lee would say.

Before going on to tell people how he'd never want to be popular like Kay, or have his money or success.
Re: Peter Kay going back on Tour 2022/23
« Reply #101 on: November 8, 2022, 05:27:30 pm »
Thanks.
Re: Peter Kay going back on Tour 2022/23
« Reply #102 on: Today at 10:37:10 am »
O2 Priority app went to bits.
Re: Peter Kay going back on Tour 2022/23
« Reply #103 on: Today at 11:22:08 am »
Quote from: liverbloke on November  8, 2022, 09:05:13 am


also hate the drag act - geraldine was it?


That absolute abomination was the beginning of the end of Kay's first tenure.  I ended up hating him every time he/she came on the screen

Fair play to the lad though coming back. It was quite clear (to me anyway) he was going through some serious struggles either mentally or physically (or both).  Looks like he did the right thing and backed off from the limelight.
