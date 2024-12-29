There's nothing wrong with Bumrah having a dig at Konstas. As an Australian myself, I find our cricketing public a bit embarrassing the way they clutch their pearls when other countries give us a taste of our own medicine (dare I say, particularly from the subcontinent, do we still hold expectations of colonial deference?). We lionise the likes of Big Merv and Pigeon, who were constantly swearing and yapping away at the batsman; we regale each other with stories of their more imaginative sledges. But if an Indian or Pakistani gets up in our faces we cry about what a bad influence they are on the kids, and demand huge fines or suspensions. I had an argument with a bloke who insisted that Kohli's shoulder bump on Kostas was an "assault".



I agree that Konstas is asking for it a bit... I don't begrudge a 19yo being a little rash in establishing himself as a fearless new kid on the block, but it invites steely veterans to put him firmly in his place. Give a little, take a little. No harm done. Just needs to make sure he doesn't let it go to his head. His debut 60 was exciting, but he rode his luck a bit, and I'm sure you could find many in the annals of cricket history who started with a bang and then got found out. He'll need to moderate his aggression soon, nothing is guaranteed.