International Cricket 2024 - 2025 - General Thread

Crosby Nick

Re: International Cricket 2024 - 2025 - General Thread
Reply #18200 on: December 29, 2024, 09:31:39 am
Quote from: Rosario on December 29, 2024, 02:01:37 am
Oh no the shame of being bowled by the best on the planet, how will he ever recover?

Hopefully he wont. But no doubt hell be slapping an Overton or two around this time next year. Cant wait.
BobPaisley3

Re: International Cricket 2024 - 2025 - General Thread
Reply #18201 on: December 29, 2024, 10:52:47 am
Brilliant end to SA v Pakistan. SA need 32 to win with 2 wickets left.
Ray K

Re: International Cricket 2024 - 2025 - General Thread
Reply #18202 on: December 29, 2024, 11:25:17 am
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on December 29, 2024, 10:52:47 am
Brilliant end to SA v Pakistan. SA need 32 to win with 2 wickets left.
And they've done it. Great knock by Rabada at the death.
BobPaisley3

Re: International Cricket 2024 - 2025 - General Thread
Reply #18203 on: December 29, 2024, 11:26:42 am
Quote from: Ray K on December 29, 2024, 11:25:17 am
And they've done it. Great knock by Rabada at the death.
It was. Apparently theyve made the world test championship as a result. Theyve been pretty poor the last 7 or 8 years so its good to see them back on the map.
Gerry Attrick

Re: International Cricket 2024 - 2025 - General Thread
Reply #18204 on: December 29, 2024, 11:53:59 am
Test cricket could be enjoying its best period ever. The quality and excitement over the last 18 months has been as good as anything from any era. It really is delivering in spades.
BarryCrocker

Re: International Cricket 2024 - 2025 - General Thread
Reply #18205 on: December 29, 2024, 09:59:04 pm
Quote from: chalky52 on December 29, 2024, 08:20:41 am
Although India have done well to still be in the game after day 2 dropped catches has cost them about 50 runs there I think huge difference between chasing 300 and 250.

Aussies favourites for me but a lot on the new ball, Starc looked cooked in the 1st Innings so effectively down to two bowlers.


Would love to be at the MCG for today. $10 adults and $0 for kids to watch the last day of what will be a riveting possibly deciding test in the series.
Crosby Nick

Re: International Cricket 2024 - 2025 - General Thread
Reply #18206 on: December 30, 2024, 01:32:21 am
Australia boss the first session - get Kohli on the stroke of lunch, India 30 odd for 3 - still need around 300 to win which now looks unlikely and a shitload of overs still to be bowled today.
GreatEx

Re: International Cricket 2024 - 2025 - General Thread
Reply #18207 on: December 30, 2024, 01:42:50 am
India's top order is trash aside from young Jaiswal. I've no idea who they've got in the pipeline but at least one of these old timers surely needs to be shown the door. In this era where legends can extend their career with 5-6 years of hit 'n' giggle on huge coin, there needn't be such concern about "respect".
Bangin Them In

Re: International Cricket 2024 - 2025 - General Thread
Reply #18208 on: December 30, 2024, 04:34:57 am
India still 3 down after tea, so probably no result

Aussie too timid, declared way too late, running out of time
Gerry Attrick

Re: International Cricket 2024 - 2025 - General Thread
Reply #18209 on: December 30, 2024, 04:39:46 am
Yep, Cummins was a coward and has cost them.
Bangin Them In

Re: International Cricket 2024 - 2025 - General Thread
Reply #18210 on: December 30, 2024, 04:58:45 am
Or maybe not  ;D

Lost 3/9 after tea there
BarryCrocker

Re: International Cricket 2024 - 2025 - General Thread
Reply #18211 on: December 30, 2024, 07:36:21 am
So looking forward to attending the New Year Test at the SCG.

On a side note the total attendance over the 5 days was 373k.

The crowd tally meant that more people have attended the 2024 MCG Boxing Day Test than had seen a Sir Donald Bradman-led Australia play England in January 1937 at the same venue, which was played over six days (350k).
Crosby Nick

Re: International Cricket 2024 - 2025 - General Thread
Reply #18212 on: December 30, 2024, 09:05:42 am
Quote from: Bangin Them In on December 30, 2024, 04:34:57 am
India still 3 down after tea, so probably no result

Aussie too timid, declared way too late, running out of time

Quote from: Gerry Attrick on December 30, 2024, 04:39:46 am
Yep, Cummins was a coward and has cost them.

So it was your fault? Knobheads. :D
kop306

Re: International Cricket 2024 - 2025 - General Thread
Reply #18213 on: December 30, 2024, 10:48:46 am
rohit should go
gerrardsarmy

Re: International Cricket 2024 - 2025 - General Thread
Reply #18214 on: December 30, 2024, 02:47:26 pm
Quote from: A weatherfield winter wonderland on December 30, 2024, 09:05:42 am
So it was your fault? Knobheads. :D

Finally the RAWK mockers worked in our favour!
Yorkykopite

Re: International Cricket 2024 - 2025 - General Thread
Reply #18215 on: Today at 06:01:06 am
India getting thumped again.
gerrardsarmy

Re: International Cricket 2024 - 2025 - General Thread
Reply #18216 on: Today at 06:45:01 am
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 06:01:06 am
India getting thumped again.

Game looked like this in Perth too and Aussies got absolutely rolled...
Rosario

Re: International Cricket 2024 - 2025 - General Thread
Reply #18217 on: Today at 06:49:23 am
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 06:01:06 am
India getting thumped again.
Not so sure about that, plenty in the wicket here.
