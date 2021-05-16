« previous next »
Oh no the shame of being bowled by the best on the planet, how will he ever recover?

Hopefully he wont. But no doubt hell be slapping an Overton or two around this time next year. Cant wait.
Brilliant end to SA v Pakistan. SA need 32 to win with 2 wickets left.
Brilliant end to SA v Pakistan. SA need 32 to win with 2 wickets left.
And they've done it. Great knock by Rabada at the death.
And they've done it. Great knock by Rabada at the death.
It was. Apparently theyve made the world test championship as a result. Theyve been pretty poor the last 7 or 8 years so its good to see them back on the map.
Test cricket could be enjoying its best period ever. The quality and excitement over the last 18 months has been as good as anything from any era. It really is delivering in spades.
Although India have done well to still be in the game after day 2 dropped catches has cost them about 50 runs there I think huge difference between chasing 300 and 250.

Aussies favourites for me but a lot on the new ball, Starc looked cooked in the 1st Innings so effectively down to two bowlers.


Would love to be at the MCG for today. $10 adults and $0 for kids to watch the last day of what will be a riveting possibly deciding test in the series.
Australia boss the first session - get Kohli on the stroke of lunch, India 30 odd for 3 - still need around 300 to win which now looks unlikely and a shitload of overs still to be bowled today.
India's top order is trash aside from young Jaiswal. I've no idea who they've got in the pipeline but at least one of these old timers surely needs to be shown the door. In this era where legends can extend their career with 5-6 years of hit 'n' giggle on huge coin, there needn't be such concern about "respect".
India still 3 down after tea, so probably no result

Aussie too timid, declared way too late, running out of time
Yep, Cummins was a coward and has cost them.
Or maybe not  ;D

Lost 3/9 after tea there
