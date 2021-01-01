« previous next »
Online Gerry Attrick

Re: International Cricket 2024 - 2025 - General Thread
« Reply #18160 on: Today at 10:47:49 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 10:30:52 am
Cummins v Rahul. What a delivery.

Simply unplayable. If you keep that one out its a sign your technique is off and the bat isnt coming down properly.
Offline A weatherfield winter wonderland

Re: International Cricket 2024 - 2025 - General Thread
« Reply #18161 on: Today at 11:37:12 am »
I really hate myself for how much I quite like Pat Cummins.
Online Yorkykopite

Re: International Cricket 2024 - 2025 - General Thread
« Reply #18162 on: Today at 11:40:50 am »
Quote from: A weatherfield winter wonderland on Today at 11:37:12 am
I really hate myself for how much I quite like Pat Cummins.

I know. But think how much you'd hate yourself if, one day, you found yourself liking Kohli.
Offline gerrardsarmy

Re: International Cricket 2024 - 2025 - General Thread
« Reply #18163 on: Today at 11:49:48 am »
Is that Rohit done for good too?
Online Gerry Attrick

Re: International Cricket 2024 - 2025 - General Thread
« Reply #18164 on: Today at 11:51:37 am »
Quote from: gerrardsarmy on Today at 11:49:48 am
Is that Rohit done for good too?

Should be the last series for Sharma and Kohli for sure. Rahul would be the hot seat too Id think at his age and his average.
Online red-nosed reign-debs

Re: International Cricket 2024 - 2025 - General Thread
« Reply #18165 on: Today at 11:55:59 am »
Visited my son and his family just before Xmas and as it'll be his 40th in just over a year I asked him if he'd made any plans yet.

They're all off to Australia/Bali for 3wks and will be at the MCG for the Boxing Day Ashes test.
Offline A weatherfield winter wonderland

Re: International Cricket 2024 - 2025 - General Thread
« Reply #18166 on: Today at 12:40:32 pm »
Quote from: red-nosed reign-debs on Today at 11:55:59 am
Visited my son and his family just before Xmas and as it'll be his 40th in just over a year I asked him if he'd made any plans yet.

They're all off to Australia/Bali for 3wks and will be at the MCG for the Boxing Day Ashes test.

Thats proper Bucket List stuff Debs! Will be a great trip for them (even if the cricket turns out to be rubbish!).
Online red-nosed reign-debs

Re: International Cricket 2024 - 2025 - General Thread
« Reply #18167 on: Today at 05:05:16 pm »
Quote from: A weatherfield winter wonderland on Today at 12:40:32 pm
Thats proper Bucket List stuff Debs! Will be a great trip for them (even if the cricket turns out to be rubbish!).

Isn't it just Nick.  The Bali bit is to appease the missus but the kids can't wait for the cricket 🏏
Online Lisan Al Gaib

Re: International Cricket 2024 - 2025 - General Thread
« Reply #18168 on: Today at 05:54:14 pm »
I'm going to be at the MCG for Boxing Day next year as well and can't wait!
