Watching Australia bat after youve seen Harry Brook flaying it around is a painful experience.
Just clocked their run rate. I know its up against Bumrah and hes a nightmare and wed be 80/6 or something but that must have been a tough watch.
Not a big fan of day/night Tests though. I know you can argue its good for bowlers to have the upper hand sometimes but it feels too much the other way. And the time of day (or night) you bay has a huge impact on the game and result, more so than a daytime Test, even with the vagaries of a bit of extra movement early morning and late evening in conditions change. Get rid.