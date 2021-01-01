Watching Australia bat after youve seen Harry Brook flaying it around is a painful experience.



Just clocked their run rate. I know its up against Bumrah and hes a nightmare and wed be 80/6 or something but that must have been a tough watch.Not a big fan of day/night Tests though. I know you can argue its good for bowlers to have the upper hand sometimes but it feels too much the other way. And the time of day (or night) you bay has a huge impact on the game and result, more so than a daytime Test, even with the vagaries of a bit of extra movement early morning and late evening in conditions change. Get rid.