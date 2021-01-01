« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 449 450 451 452 453 [454]   Go Down

Author Topic: International Cricket 2024 - 2025 - General Thread  (Read 953963 times)

Online A weatherfield winter wonderland

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 117,341
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: International Cricket 2024 - 2025 - General Thread
« Reply #18120 on: Yesterday at 11:32:26 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 10:42:59 am
Watching Australia bat after youve seen Harry Brook flaying it around is a painful experience.

Just clocked their run rate. I know its up against Bumrah and hes a nightmare and wed be 80/6 or something but that must have been a tough watch.

Not a big fan of day/night Tests though. I know you can argue its good for bowlers to have the upper hand sometimes but it feels too much the other way. And the time of day (or night) you bay has a huge impact on the game and result, more so than a daytime Test, even with the vagaries of a bit of extra movement early morning and late evening in conditions change. Get rid.
Logged

Offline gerrardsarmy

  • Wouldn't say no to a spanking
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,657
Re: International Cricket 2024 - 2025 - General Thread
« Reply #18121 on: Yesterday at 11:02:20 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 10:42:59 am
Watching Australia bat after youve seen Harry Brook flaying it around is a painful experience.

Yeah, the dizzying heights of all out for 280. Must be great... I kid :D
Looks a tough test to bat in there in Wellington.

Had to dig in for the night session up against Bumrah. They've gotta make hay now.
Logged
I always think that theres something unpleasant lurking in people who avoid drinking, gambling, table-talk and pretty women. People like that are either sick or secretly hate their fellow-men.

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,663
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: International Cricket 2024 - 2025 - General Thread
« Reply #18122 on: Today at 07:04:28 am »
Mitchell Marsh is so thick he just gave himself out to a ball he was nowhere near hitting.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 449 450 451 452 453 [454]   Go Up
« previous next »
 