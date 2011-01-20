Has to be the most unexpected, surprising test series win of all time? Historic by so many measures.
Crosby Nick never fails.
Honestly thought this run of sporting results would end today 🤣🤣
Whats the run? Obviously this and the rugby (one game rather than a run isnt it?).3-0 in India though, thats amazing! When they were last whitewashed in a home series?
From what I can see it was South Africa in 1999/00. That was only a 2 game series though.
Looking through cricinfo I cant actually find a series where India have been swept at home in a 3 test series or longer. Seems like its the first time ever.
Think he meant 283 Still a massive total though
Oops! Whats 100 runs between friends?
So, are we for the Aussies or India? I'm actually leaning towards...no, I can't say it.
A washout? Me too.I think I know what you were thinking of saying. You obviously havent seen the footage from inside the Aussie dressing room at Lords after the Bairstow run out. Watch that a couple of times and youll have the colours of the Indian flag painted on both cheeks in no time!
