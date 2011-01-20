Its a great win for them given the home record of India. I do think the greatest series have to be longer than 3 Tests though to get the full nip and tuck and changes of momentum.Another great 3 match series was India beating Australia in 2001 when they came from a Test down, and a follow on in the 2nd Test when Dravid and Laxman then batted all day and Harbajhan bowled the Aussies out. Also happened to be my first couple of days in Australia so I very much enjoyed following it all.