International Cricket 2024 - 2025 - General Thread

Ray K

Re: International Cricket 2024 - 2025 - General Thread
October 26, 2024, 11:28:33 am
New Zealand wrap up the test and series by 113 runs. Their first ever series win there.

India's first home series loss since 2012. They had only lost 4 of their previous 54 home test matches.
CheshireDave

Re: International Cricket 2024 - 2025 - General Thread
October 26, 2024, 12:04:29 pm
Decent year for the Kiwis. Series wins against South Africa, India and the women's WC.
Trump's tiny tiny hands

Re: International Cricket 2024 - 2025 - General Thread
October 26, 2024, 12:13:29 pm
Has to be the most unexpected, surprising test series win of all time? Historic by so many measures.
Yorkykopite

Re: International Cricket 2024 - 2025 - General Thread
October 26, 2024, 12:17:29 pm
A superlative effort by the Kiwis.

They've maintained a high Test standard for several years now and survived what looked to be destabilising retirements. They always play hard cricket. Delighted for them.
CheshireDave

Re: International Cricket 2024 - 2025 - General Thread
October 26, 2024, 12:52:31 pm
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on October 26, 2024, 12:13:29 pm
Has to be the most unexpected, surprising test series win of all time? Historic by so many measures.

Up there. And without Williamson. Didn't NZ beat the great Windies side of the 70s/80s? Even with a big help from the umpires apparently.

https://www.espncricinfo.com/series/west-indies-tour-of-new-zealand-1979-80-61929/new-zealand-vs-west-indies-1st-test-63259/full-scorecard this series I was thinking of.
voodoo ray

Re: International Cricket 2024 - 2025 - General Thread
October 26, 2024, 12:55:41 pm
Well done to the nzers
Guz-kop

Re: International Cricket 2024 - 2025 - General Thread
October 26, 2024, 01:01:20 pm
Incredible from the kiwis. Should go down as one of the best series win of all time.
Corrie Nick

Re: International Cricket 2024 - 2025 - General Thread
October 26, 2024, 02:58:04 pm
Its a great win for them given the home record of India. I do think the greatest series have to be longer than 3 Tests though to get the full nip and tuck and changes of momentum.

Another great 3 match series was India beating Australia in 2001 when they came from a Test down, and a follow on in the 2nd Test when Dravid and Laxman then batted all day and Harbajhan bowled the Aussies out. Also happened to be my first couple of days in Australia so I very much enjoyed following it all. :D
Robinred

Re: International Cricket 2024 - 2025 - General Thread
October 26, 2024, 03:07:59 pm
Delighted for the Kiwis - love the way they play test cricket; hard but without any of the shenanigans of other 11s.
Guz-kop

Re: International Cricket 2024 - 2025 - General Thread
November 3, 2024, 07:37:01 am
India have collapsed again and been whitewashed 3-0 at home. Absolutely remarkable
Gerry Attrick

Re: International Cricket 2024 - 2025 - General Thread
November 3, 2024, 07:37:01 am
New Zealand just whitewashed India in their own back yard. Incredible achievement.
BarryCrocker

Re: International Cricket 2024 - 2025 - General Thread
November 3, 2024, 07:37:11 am
NZ have white-washed India. The first time to ever happen in India.

NZ won by 25 runs blowing them out for 121.

Obviously, NZ's men's greatest cricket achievement.

Patel with 25 wickets in 2 test matches.



Trump's tiny tiny hands

Re: International Cricket 2024 - 2025 - General Thread
November 3, 2024, 07:51:23 am
Honestly thought this run of sporting results would end today 🤣🤣
Yorkykopite

Re: International Cricket 2024 - 2025 - General Thread
November 3, 2024, 09:14:42 am
Wow! Seriously impressive stuff from the Black Caps.
Corrie Nick

Re: International Cricket 2024 - 2025 - General Thread
November 3, 2024, 09:29:22 am
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on November  3, 2024, 07:51:23 am
Honestly thought this run of sporting results would end today 🤣🤣

Whats the run? Obviously this and the rugby (one game rather than a run isnt it?).

3-0 in India though, thats amazing! When they were last whitewashed in a home series?
Gerry Attrick

Re: International Cricket 2024 - 2025 - General Thread
November 3, 2024, 09:32:18 am
Quote from: Corrie Nick on November  3, 2024, 09:29:22 am
Whats the run? Obviously this and the rugby (one game rather than a run isnt it?).

3-0 in India though, thats amazing! When they were last whitewashed in a home series?

From what I can see it was South Africa in 1999/00. That was only a 2 game series though.
Corrie Nick

Re: International Cricket 2024 - 2025 - General Thread
November 3, 2024, 09:33:25 am
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on November  3, 2024, 09:32:18 am
From what I can see it was South Africa in 1999/00. That was only a 2 game series though.

Gah, was even going to add a caveat of a 3 match or longer series!

Im just waiting for Trumps to try and claim sailing as a big sporting achievement. :D
Gerry Attrick

Re: International Cricket 2024 - 2025 - General Thread
November 3, 2024, 09:38:04 am
Looking through cricinfo I cant actually find a series where India have been swept at home in a 3 test series or longer. Seems like its the first time ever.
Trump's tiny tiny hands

Re: International Cricket 2024 - 2025 - General Thread
November 3, 2024, 10:29:51 am
Quote from: Corrie Nick on November  3, 2024, 09:29:22 am
Whats the run? Obviously this and the rugby (one game rather than a run isnt it?).

3-0 in India though, thats amazing! When they were last whitewashed in a home series?

Last week was the womens T20 WC win, Americas Cup, this test series win, Lawson scoring points in F1, Wood keeps scoring in Prem, Netball win over Aus, triathlon win for Wilde, results at World cycling championship

kop306

Re: International Cricket 2024 - 2025 - General Thread
November 3, 2024, 10:29:58 am
rohit should go now

loosing a series is bad , but 3 zero total embarrassment
Trump's tiny tiny hands

Re: International Cricket 2024 - 2025 - General Thread
November 3, 2024, 10:31:33 am
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on November  3, 2024, 09:38:04 am
Looking through cricinfo I cant actually find a series where India have been swept at home in a 3 test series or longer. Seems like its the first time ever.

Pretty sure that is what they were saying on comms, first time theyve been swept at home in a three test or more series
voodoo ray

Re: International Cricket 2024 - 2025 - General Thread
November 3, 2024, 10:31:48 am
that's a staggering achievement. fair play.
Corrie Nick

Re: International Cricket 2024 - 2025 - General Thread
November 15, 2024, 09:44:18 pm
Crikey, India made 383/1 in a T20 against South Africa today. Won by 135 runs! Hundreds fir Samson and Varma (havent heard of him).
Yorkykopite

Re: International Cricket 2024 - 2025 - General Thread
November 15, 2024, 09:47:54 pm
Whatttt!
Trump's tiny tiny hands

Re: International Cricket 2024 - 2025 - General Thread
November 15, 2024, 10:12:59 pm
Think he meant 283  ;D

Still a massive total though
Yorkykopite

Re: International Cricket 2024 - 2025 - General Thread
November 15, 2024, 10:17:13 pm
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on November 15, 2024, 10:12:59 pm
Think he meant 283  ;D

Still a massive total though

 ;D Ah, right.

Bloody 'ell Nick.
Corrie Nick

Re: International Cricket 2024 - 2025 - General Thread
November 15, 2024, 10:27:27 pm
Oops! Whats 100 runs between friends? :D
Yorkykopite

Re: International Cricket 2024 - 2025 - General Thread
November 15, 2024, 10:43:24 pm
Quote from: Corrie Nick on November 15, 2024, 10:27:27 pm
Oops! Whats 100 runs between friends? :D

A lot of 'effin running mate!

You're forgiven Nick. I know your index finger is a bit dodgy.
Gerry Attrick

Re: International Cricket 2024 - 2025 - General Thread
November 16, 2024, 05:57:31 am
Tiny boundaries, at altitude, one bouncer an over and bowlers that cant execute. Wonder what went wrong? Totals are just stupid these days, 200 strike rate seems pedestrian.
Yorkykopite

Re: International Cricket 2024 - 2025 - General Thread
Today at 09:33:37 pm
So, are we for the Aussies or India?

I'm actually leaning towards...no, I can't say it.
