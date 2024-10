I read somewhere (was it Trumps on here, as I can’t imagine I intentionally consume much NZ media!) that Santner was a poor pick for this series as he’s normally just a ‘keep it tight’ one day bowler?



Also - Pant run out for 0, you love to see it (read about it).



Wasn’t me for this series. Might have said it previously for a home series?This is his first 10 for in first class cricket and he is doing it in this match! Incredible performance.It’s funny cos the Indians doctored the pitch and we are out bowling them on it. Even Phillips is making it spit off the pitch