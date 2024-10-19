A test win in India 🙌
Crosby Nick never fails.
Rachin Ravindra is absolutely top class. What a luxury to have a player like him at 3.
He's very impressive. Great technique and sound temperament.
India bowled out for 156 in response to the Kiwi's 259. 7 wickets for spinner Mitchell Santner, who I can't say I've heard of before.
Would this be New Zealands best test series victory?
Whoopee! Looks like Warners going to do a Lazarus - had his leadership role ban rescinded by Cricket Australia (and has let it be known hes prepared to turn out again for the Test team).Everton levels of unflushable, if you get my meaning
