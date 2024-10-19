« previous next »
Boston Bosox

Re: International Cricket 2024 - 2025 - General Thread
October 19, 2024, 12:30:01 pm
Bad Light stops play
New Zealand 0/0
Yosser0_0

Re: International Cricket 2024 - 2025 - General Thread
October 19, 2024, 12:30:29 pm
Indian players trying to umpire the game, five minutes later and its torrential rain - Dick heads.  ::)
Trump's tiny tiny hands

Re: International Cricket 2024 - 2025 - General Thread
October 20, 2024, 10:22:51 am
A test win in India 🙌
Corrie Nick

Re: International Cricket 2024 - 2025 - General Thread
October 20, 2024, 10:32:40 am
Gerry Attrick

Re: International Cricket 2024 - 2025 - General Thread
October 20, 2024, 10:44:33 am
Rachin Ravindra is absolutely top class. What a luxury to have a player like him at 3.
Yorkykopite

Re: International Cricket 2024 - 2025 - General Thread
October 20, 2024, 11:13:42 am
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on October 20, 2024, 10:44:33 am
Rachin Ravindra is absolutely top class. What a luxury to have a player like him at 3.

He's very impressive. Great technique and sound temperament.
Gerry Attrick

Re: International Cricket 2024 - 2025 - General Thread
October 20, 2024, 12:00:53 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on October 20, 2024, 11:13:42 am
He's very impressive. Great technique and sound temperament.

Got all the shots as well. Hes firmly in the next wave of players that will take over the game in a couple of years. We need a few more to emerge though; most of the best batsmen are older guys.
Trump's tiny tiny hands

Re: International Cricket 2024 - 2025 - General Thread
October 20, 2024, 07:12:16 pm
Quite the day for NZ cricket
Ray K

Re: International Cricket 2024 - 2025 - General Thread
Yesterday at 08:32:58 am
India bowled out for 156 in response to the Kiwi's 259. 7 wickets for spinner Mitchell Santner, who I can't say I've heard of before.
Trump's tiny tiny hands

Re: International Cricket 2024 - 2025 - General Thread
Yesterday at 10:02:10 am
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 08:32:58 am
India bowled out for 156 in response to the Kiwi's 259. 7 wickets for spinner Mitchell Santner, who I can't say I've heard of before.

Come on now, not heard of ol' specky Santner? Mostly an ODI/T20 specialist but been on the scene for awhile now.

Got to say, pleasantly surprised we rolled India for such a first innings lead. This pitch is doing all sorts.
Gerry Attrick

Re: International Cricket 2024 - 2025 - General Thread
Yesterday at 10:11:09 am
Would this be New Zealands best test series victory?
Yorkykopite

Re: International Cricket 2024 - 2025 - General Thread
Yesterday at 10:19:04 am
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 10:11:09 am
Would this be New Zealands best test series victory?

Arguably. I mean India haven't lost at home for yonks. But I do remember NZ beating the great Windies team at home in the early 1980s - admittedly with the legendary help of their umpires.
Trump's tiny tiny hands

Re: International Cricket 2024 - 2025 - General Thread
Yesterday at 10:21:52 am
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 10:11:09 am
Would this be New Zealands best test series victory?

Yes. Or at least matching the series win in Australia in 85/86
CheshireDave

Re: International Cricket 2024 - 2025 - General Thread
Yesterday at 12:11:06 pm
Kiwi's lead 301 at the close with some more to come tomorrow. India's 12 year unbeaten run at home coming to an end.
Yorkykopite

Re: International Cricket 2024 - 2025 - General Thread
Yesterday at 01:24:27 pm
Hope so. Although India do bat so deep.
Trump's tiny tiny hands

Re: International Cricket 2024 - 2025 - General Thread
Yesterday at 01:39:38 pm
Hard to gauge this pitch but have to figure 350 is the minimum to make the Indians chase. Four spinners in the side, though Ravindra wasnt used in the first innings, so plenty of wicket taking options
Robinred

Re: International Cricket 2024 - 2025 - General Thread
Yesterday at 04:19:52 pm
Whoopee! Looks like Warners going to do a Lazarus - had his leadership role ban rescinded by Cricket Australia (and has let it be known hes prepared to turn out again for the Test team).

Everton levels of unflushable, if you get my meaning
Yorkykopite

Re: International Cricket 2024 - 2025 - General Thread
Yesterday at 05:49:34 pm
Quote from: Robinred on Yesterday at 04:19:52 pm
Whoopee! Looks like Warners going to do a Lazarus - had his leadership role ban rescinded by Cricket Australia (and has let it be known hes prepared to turn out again for the Test team).

Everton levels of unflushable, if you get my meaning

Well understood!
CheshireDave

Re: International Cricket 2024 - 2025 - General Thread
Today at 06:40:53 am
Big wicket. Rohit gone. 36/1. They need another 323.
Gerry Attrick

Re: International Cricket 2024 - 2025 - General Thread
Today at 06:42:33 am
Kohli and Sharma would not be in this India team if it wasnt a personality cult. Long past the time when they should appreciate theyre hurting the team.
Gerry Attrick

Re: International Cricket 2024 - 2025 - General Thread
Today at 07:07:33 am
Not a good mornings work for New Zealand. Forgot how to hold a bat and India are absolutely blasting along at 7 an over. They need this pitch to start misbehaving because theyre second favourites now.
CheshireDave

Re: International Cricket 2024 - 2025 - General Thread
Today at 07:16:02 am
There's a few twists and turns in this one yet I think. Lunch break came at a good time for the Kiwis. India have played great this morning and dragged themselves firmly back into this one. Just glad we can watch some good cricket as opposed to that crap in Rawalpindi.
CheshireDave

Re: International Cricket 2024 - 2025 - General Thread
Today at 07:56:43 am
New Zealand been hopeless with their reviews in this match. Could be costly. Just one remaining in this innings after reviewing one which clearly hit him outside the line.
CheshireDave

Re: International Cricket 2024 - 2025 - General Thread
Today at 07:59:19 am
Big breakthrough for NZ. Santner again.

96-2

Still need 263
Gerry Attrick

Re: International Cricket 2024 - 2025 - General Thread
Today at 08:05:16 am
Jaiswal is the one they desperately need. Hes flushing it.
