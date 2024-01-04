« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 444 445 446 447 448 [449]   Go Down

Author Topic: International Cricket 2022 - 2023 - General Thread  (Read 872893 times)

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 110,841
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: International Cricket 2022 - 2023 - General Thread
« Reply #17920 on: January 4, 2024, 11:29:01 pm »
This Aussie top order is so fucking dull to watch.
Logged

Offline nicholasanthony

  • RAWK Australian cricket correspondent & 2014 AFL tipping champion of the World
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,080
Re: International Cricket 2022 - 2023 - General Thread
« Reply #17921 on: January 5, 2024, 07:11:18 am »
Hey not all of us can reinvent Test cricket.
Logged

Online BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,768
  • PGMOL fanboy
Re: International Cricket 2022 - 2023 - General Thread
« Reply #17922 on: January 5, 2024, 07:15:33 am »
Looked a decent game until those last overs, easy Australia win now.
Logged
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on May 16, 2021, 06:25:08 pm
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored

Offline Rosario

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,487
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: International Cricket 2022 - 2023 - General Thread
« Reply #17923 on: January 5, 2024, 07:42:25 am »
Crazy end to Day 3

12 wickets for 78 runs either side of tea
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,029
  • The first five yards........
Re: International Cricket 2022 - 2023 - General Thread
« Reply #17924 on: January 5, 2024, 09:20:23 am »
I see Warner got his baggy green back.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,140
Re: International Cricket 2022 - 2023 - General Thread
« Reply #17925 on: January 28, 2024, 09:27:42 am »
As an Australian, I couldn't be happier that the West Indies beat us in a thriller at the Gabba fortress. And I know our supporters are poorly regarded by our Pommie brethren, so it might surprise you to know my sentiments are shared by a large portion of my compatriots. Even when they were kicking our arse in the 80s, we loved their style and swagger. Today's effort featured an heroic performance by second gamer Shamal Joseph. Remember the name. He had his toe crushed by a Mitchell Starc yorker, didn't take the field for the first half of the fourth innings, but with Australia at ~110 for 2 chasing 216, he took some painkillers and went to battle. He then bowled 11.5 overs unchanged (tea break after the 10th), and took 7 of the last 8 wickets for 68 runs (not a dull moment!). The final wicket sent Josh Hazlewood's stump cartwheeling across the turf and gave the Windies an 8 run win. The Aussie crowd fell in love.
Logged

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,914
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: International Cricket 2022 - 2023 - General Thread
« Reply #17926 on: January 28, 2024, 09:46:23 am »
The West Indies have just beaten us Aussies by 8 runs, breaking a 27-year drought in Australia.

All eyes on the fantastic Shamar Joseph who took 7/68 in the second innings. I really do hope the WI can build a test squad around this remarkable young man.

Test crickets really needs victories like this to increase the base globally.

I'm not a fan but Steve Smith but he became only the 57th batter in over 2000 tests to carry his bat for a whole innings.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 110,841
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: International Cricket 2022 - 2023 - General Thread
« Reply #17927 on: January 28, 2024, 10:28:43 am »
Forgot about this thread! Bit of chat about it in the England v India one. Great to see, and especially with new names coming to the fore. What a performance from Joseph. Any relation to Ansari (?) who was also playing? Real shame theres not a decider.
Logged

Offline GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,140
Re: International Cricket 2022 - 2023 - General Thread
« Reply #17928 on: January 28, 2024, 10:43:04 am »
Alzarri... no relation, he is from Antigua, Shamar is from a remote village in Guyana. Sounds like the latter has quite a remarkable back story, his village had one B&W TV, no phone or internet, and he worked in the logging industry and a security guard before taking a punt on cricket having not played at any junior grade level.
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,029
  • The first five yards........
Re: International Cricket 2022 - 2023 - General Thread
« Reply #17929 on: January 28, 2024, 10:53:21 am »
This is what cricket is all about. Absolutely delighted for the West Indies. Apparently Lara was in tears in commentary box. Shamar Joseph has apparently only played six - SIX! - first-class matches before this series.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,029
  • The first five yards........
Re: International Cricket 2022 - 2023 - General Thread
« Reply #17930 on: January 28, 2024, 10:55:35 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on January 28, 2024, 09:27:42 am
As an Australian, I couldn't be happier that the West Indies beat us in a thriller at the Gabba fortress. And I know our supporters are poorly regarded by our Pommie brethren, so it might surprise you to know my sentiments are shared by a large portion of my compatriots. Even when they were kicking our arse in the 80s, we loved their style and swagger. Today's effort featured an heroic performance by second gamer Shamal Joseph. Remember the name. He had his toe crushed by a Mitchell Starc yorker, didn't take the field for the first half of the fourth innings, but with Australia at ~110 for 2 chasing 216, he took some painkillers and went to battle. He then bowled 11.5 overs unchanged (tea break after the 10th), and took 7 of the last 8 wickets for 68 runs (not a dull moment!). The final wicket sent Josh Hazlewood's stump cartwheeling across the turf and gave the Windies an 8 run win. The Aussie crowd fell in love.

That's fucking great.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,472
  • Truthiness
Re: International Cricket 2022 - 2023 - General Thread
« Reply #17931 on: January 28, 2024, 11:14:14 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on January 28, 2024, 10:53:21 am
This is what cricket is all about. Absolutely delighted for the West Indies. Apparently Lara was in tears in commentary box. Shamar Joseph has apparently only played six - SIX! - first-class matches before this series.
This is great. Gilly is all class.
https://twitter.com/mufaddal_vohra/status/1751510342335947154?t=ue2RAu6PSLVz_pCQex6_2Q&s=19

Windies bowlers to get 7 wickets in an innings in Australia: Andy Roberts, Curtley Ambrose, Shamar Joseph. That's it.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline Rosario

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,487
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: International Cricket 2022 - 2023 - General Thread
« Reply #17932 on: January 28, 2024, 09:31:56 pm »
Was lucky enough to get tickets for the first two days at the of this test through work. I have to say I was a little shocked at how good the West Indies played throughout the test match. Even yesterday at 2/113 it looked like Australia would comfortably get home.

But what a spell from Shamar Joseph! The only fast bowler that I can think of thats bowled like that in the last 20 odd years would be Dale Steyn, hopefully he can carry on like he started here and lead the West Indies attack for the foreseeable future.
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,029
  • The first five yards........
Re: International Cricket 2022 - 2023 - General Thread
« Reply #17933 on: January 28, 2024, 09:59:37 pm »
Quote from: Rosario on January 28, 2024, 09:31:56 pm
Was lucky enough to get tickets for the first two days at the of this test through work. I have to say I was a little shocked at how good the West Indies played throughout the test match. Even yesterday at 2/113 it looked like Australia would comfortably get home.

But what a spell from Shamar Joseph! The only fast bowler that I can think of thats bowled like that in the last 20 odd years would be Dale Steyn, hopefully he can carry on like he started here and lead the West Indies attack for the foreseeable future.


That's some accolade. His compact delivery is very Steyn-like too.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Rosario

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,487
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: International Cricket 2022 - 2023 - General Thread
« Reply #17934 on: January 28, 2024, 11:22:42 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on January 28, 2024, 09:59:37 pm
That's some accolade. His compact delivery is very Steyn-like too.

Absolutely it was the delivery stride and him just effortlessly whipping the ball down at 150km/h that first made me think of Steyn.
Logged

Offline GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,140
Re: International Cricket 2022 - 2023 - General Thread
« Reply #17935 on: January 28, 2024, 11:37:00 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on January 28, 2024, 11:14:14 am
Windies bowlers to get 7 wickets in an innings in Australia: Andy Roberts, Curtley Ambrose, Shamar Joseph. That's it.

To be fair, a lot of their past bowlers couldn't take 7 because the guy at the other end didn't leave him any :) Great accomplishment nonetheless.
Logged

Offline Corbykop

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 92
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: International Cricket 2022 - 2023 - General Thread
« Reply #17936 on: January 29, 2024, 08:43:05 am »
The Scouser in our team, the Scouser in our team.... no not TAA but Tom Hartley from Ormskirk who bowled brilliantly for England yesterday 7-62 on debut absolutely fantastic and he batted well too with valuable aggressive runs down the order especially with Pope great performance!
Logged

Offline CheshireDave

  • quite apt, as he's from Gloucestershire and his name's Norman
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,867
Re: International Cricket 2022 - 2023 - General Thread
« Reply #17937 on: January 30, 2024, 08:04:11 am »
Former Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan has been sentenced to 10 years in jail in a case in which he was accused of leaking state secrets.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-asia-68138591
Logged
Fuckin' 'Ell It's Fred Titmus

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 110,841
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: International Cricket 2022 - 2023 - General Thread
« Reply #17938 on: January 30, 2024, 08:11:49 am »
Quote from: CheshireDave on January 30, 2024, 08:04:11 am
Former Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan has been sentenced to 10 years in jail in a case in which he was accused of leaking state secrets.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-asia-68138591

Can he refer it to DRS?
Logged

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,472
  • Truthiness
Re: International Cricket 2022 - 2023 - General Thread
« Reply #17939 on: January 30, 2024, 09:33:59 am »
Quote from: CheshireDave on January 30, 2024, 08:04:11 am
Former Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan has been sentenced to 10 years in jail in a case in which he was accused of leaking state secrets.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-asia-68138591
Say what you like about the England's 1992 World Cup team, but you won't find Derek Pringle up to those sorts of shenanighans.

Wouldn't be certain about Chris Lewis though.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,029
  • The first five yards........
Re: International Cricket 2022 - 2023 - General Thread
« Reply #17940 on: February 7, 2024, 10:37:55 am »
Good news on one sporting front. Kiwis hammer South African XI in the first beer match, I mean Test.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 110,841
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: International Cricket 2022 - 2023 - General Thread
« Reply #17941 on: February 7, 2024, 10:40:55 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on February  7, 2024, 10:37:55 am
Good news on one sporting front. Kiwis hammer South African XI in the first beer match, I mean Test.

Two hundreds in the match for Williamson. Lovely bit of stat padding! 240 for Ravindra in the 1st innings too. Fair to say hes taken to International cricket quite well.
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,029
  • The first five yards........
Re: International Cricket 2022 - 2023 - General Thread
« Reply #17942 on: February 7, 2024, 10:55:21 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on February  7, 2024, 10:40:55 am
Two hundreds in the match for Williamson. Lovely bit of stat padding! 240 for Ravindra in the 1st innings too. Fair to say hes taken to International cricket quite well.

I thought Ravindra was possibly player of the World Cup. Technique obviously, but mentality too. A really competitive cricketer.

But, yes, a nice gimme for Kane.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,472
  • Truthiness
Re: International Cricket 2022 - 2023 - General Thread
« Reply #17943 on: February 14, 2024, 08:35:30 am »
Ball of the 21st century decided already

https://x.com/ThatsSoVillage/status/1756811747938251139?s=20
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,029
  • The first five yards........
Re: International Cricket 2022 - 2023 - General Thread
« Reply #17944 on: February 14, 2024, 10:25:47 am »
Quote from: Ray K on February 14, 2024, 08:35:30 am
Ball of the 21st century decided already

https://x.com/ThatsSoVillage/status/1756811747938251139?s=20

The keeper has clearly seen him do that numerous times.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Vegeta

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 394
Re: International Cricket 2022 - 2023 - General Thread
« Reply #17945 on: February 14, 2024, 10:33:11 am »
New Zealand may  lose to the South Africa D team  :o
Logged
150 IQ never wrong.

Offline Trump's tiny tiny hands

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,011
  • Building steam with a grain of salt
Re: International Cricket 2022 - 2023 - General Thread
« Reply #17946 on: February 16, 2024, 08:50:22 am »
Williamson stat padding again. Again, wish we played more tests. Australia rocking up next to play another mega series of two tests.

Williamsons legacy will only be matched/bettered by one other batsman from his era
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 110,841
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: International Cricket 2022 - 2023 - General Thread
« Reply #17947 on: March 2, 2024, 07:55:08 am »
Rare Test taking place between NZ and Australia and I regret to inform you that Australia are well on top. Im even more devastated to report that Cam Green has made the difference, scoring 174 in the first innings, batting at 4.

Aus 383
NZ 179
Aus 164
NZ 111/3 needing another 258 to win.

Williamson made 9 runs in the match against a proper bowling attack (although was run out first innings)
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,029
  • The first five yards........
Re: International Cricket 2022 - 2023 - General Thread
« Reply #17948 on: March 2, 2024, 09:03:02 am »
Good day for the Kiwis though.

Interesting to see that both Test matches are sell outs.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,914
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: International Cricket 2022 - 2023 - General Thread
« Reply #17949 on: March 2, 2024, 10:24:34 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on March  2, 2024, 09:03:02 am
Good day for the Kiwis though.

Interesting to see that both Test matches are sell outs.

The Basin Reserve looks like one of the best venues anywhere to watch a test match. Picture perfect and you can bring your own fold-up chair.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 110,841
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: International Cricket 2022 - 2023 - General Thread
« Reply #17950 on: March 2, 2024, 10:50:21 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on March  2, 2024, 10:24:34 am
The Basin Reserve looks like one of the best venues anywhere to watch a test match. Picture perfect and you can bring your own fold-up chair.

I drove past that in December. Does look a great spot for watching cricket. Weirdly the ground is completely surrounded by a ring road of sorts.
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,029
  • The first five yards........
Re: International Cricket 2022 - 2023 - General Thread
« Reply #17951 on: March 2, 2024, 11:50:32 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on March  2, 2024, 10:24:34 am
The Basin Reserve looks like one of the best venues anywhere to watch a test match. Picture perfect and you can bring your own fold-up chair.

There's an absolutely beautiful cricket ground in New Zealand - surrounded by mountains, or big hills maybe. Not sure it's a Test venue but England have played a one-day international there. Can't for the life of me think where it is.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,914
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: International Cricket 2022 - 2023 - General Thread
« Reply #17952 on: March 2, 2024, 11:57:18 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on March  2, 2024, 11:50:32 am
There's an absolutely beautiful cricket ground in New Zealand - surrounded by mountains, or big hills maybe. Not sure it's a Test venue but England have played a one-day international there. Can't for the life of me think where it is.

Probably the Queenstown Events Centre.


« Last Edit: March 2, 2024, 11:58:52 am by BarryCrocker »
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 110,841
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: International Cricket 2022 - 2023 - General Thread
« Reply #17953 on: March 2, 2024, 12:14:01 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on March  2, 2024, 11:57:18 am
Probably the Queenstown Events Centre.




Yeah thats right by the airport there. Also flew out of there and was amazing, take off over the lake, surrounded by mountains on both sides, to the point you start to wonder if youre going to clear them in time! What a country.
Logged

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,914
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: International Cricket 2022 - 2023 - General Thread
« Reply #17954 on: March 2, 2024, 12:26:37 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on March  2, 2024, 12:14:01 pm
Yeah thats right by the airport there. Also flew out of there and was amazing, take off over the lake, surrounded by mountains on both sides, to the point you start to wonder if youre going to clear them in time! What a country.

Yep pretty close to the airport.

Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,029
  • The first five yards........
Re: International Cricket 2022 - 2023 - General Thread
« Reply #17955 on: March 2, 2024, 12:48:05 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on March  2, 2024, 11:57:18 am
Probably the Queenstown Events Centre.




That's the one I think. Ta.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Trump's tiny tiny hands

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,011
  • Building steam with a grain of salt
Re: International Cricket 2022 - 2023 - General Thread
« Reply #17956 on: March 5, 2024, 12:10:33 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on March  2, 2024, 10:50:21 am
I drove past that in December. Does look a great spot for watching cricket. Weirdly the ground is completely surrounded by a ring road of sorts.

Used to be the biggest "roundabout" in the Southern Hemisphere  ;D

But can vouch, one of the best days out you can have at the cricket.
Logged

Offline Trump's tiny tiny hands

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,011
  • Building steam with a grain of salt
Re: International Cricket 2022 - 2023 - General Thread
« Reply #17957 on: March 5, 2024, 12:14:24 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on March  2, 2024, 12:14:01 pm
Yeah thats right by the airport there. Also flew out of there and was amazing, take off over the lake, surrounded by mountains on both sides, to the point you start to wonder if youre going to clear them in time! What a country.

Landed there in the winter once, coming from the north you come over the gap between the Remarkables (those big craggily Mountains there) and bank sharply with the mountains right outside your window. Freaky stuff.
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,029
  • The first five yards........
Re: International Cricket 2022 - 2023 - General Thread
« Reply #17958 on: Today at 11:23:26 am »
Kiwis in with a good chance.

The experiment with Smith has failed I think. Walking wicket at number one.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Vegeta

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 394
Re: International Cricket 2022 - 2023 - General Thread
« Reply #17959 on: Today at 01:53:40 pm »
Two test series feels so fucking pointless the amount of times the series ends 1-1.
Logged
150 IQ never wrong.
Pages: 1 ... 444 445 446 447 448 [449]   Go Up
« previous next »
 