International Cricket 2022 - 2023 - General Thread

Crosby Nick

Re: International Cricket 2022 - 2023 - General Thread
Reply #17920 on: January 4, 2024, 11:29:01 pm
This Aussie top order is so fucking dull to watch.
nicholasanthony

Re: International Cricket 2022 - 2023 - General Thread
Reply #17921 on: January 5, 2024, 07:11:18 am
Hey not all of us can reinvent Test cricket.
BobPaisley3

Re: International Cricket 2022 - 2023 - General Thread
Reply #17922 on: January 5, 2024, 07:15:33 am
Looked a decent game until those last overs, easy Australia win now.
Rosario

Re: International Cricket 2022 - 2023 - General Thread
Reply #17923 on: January 5, 2024, 07:42:25 am
Crazy end to Day 3

12 wickets for 78 runs either side of tea
Yorkykopite

Re: International Cricket 2022 - 2023 - General Thread
Reply #17924 on: January 5, 2024, 09:20:23 am
I see Warner got his baggy green back.
GreatEx

Re: International Cricket 2022 - 2023 - General Thread
Reply #17925 on: Today at 09:27:42 am
As an Australian, I couldn't be happier that the West Indies beat us in a thriller at the Gabba fortress. And I know our supporters are poorly regarded by our Pommie brethren, so it might surprise you to know my sentiments are shared by a large portion of my compatriots. Even when they were kicking our arse in the 80s, we loved their style and swagger. Today's effort featured an heroic performance by second gamer Shamal Joseph. Remember the name. He had his toe crushed by a Mitchell Starc yorker, didn't take the field for the first half of the fourth innings, but with Australia at ~110 for 2 chasing 216, he took some painkillers and went to battle. He then bowled 11.5 overs unchanged (tea break after the 10th), and took 7 of the last 8 wickets for 68 runs (not a dull moment!). The final wicket sent Josh Hazlewood's stump cartwheeling across the turf and gave the Windies an 8 run win. The Aussie crowd fell in love.
BarryCrocker

Re: International Cricket 2022 - 2023 - General Thread
Reply #17926 on: Today at 09:46:23 am
The West Indies have just beaten us Aussies by 8 runs, breaking a 27-year drought in Australia.

All eyes on the fantastic Shamar Joseph who took 7/68 in the second innings. I really do hope the WI can build a test squad around this remarkable young man.

Test crickets really needs victories like this to increase the base globally.

I'm not a fan but Steve Smith but he became only the 57th batter in over 2000 tests to carry his bat for a whole innings.
Crosby Nick

Re: International Cricket 2022 - 2023 - General Thread
Reply #17927 on: Today at 10:28:43 am
Forgot about this thread! Bit of chat about it in the England v India one. Great to see, and especially with new names coming to the fore. What a performance from Joseph. Any relation to Ansari (?) who was also playing? Real shame theres not a decider.
GreatEx

Re: International Cricket 2022 - 2023 - General Thread
Reply #17928 on: Today at 10:43:04 am
Alzarri... no relation, he is from Antigua, Shamar is from a remote village in Guyana. Sounds like the latter has quite a remarkable back story, his village had one B&W TV, no phone or internet, and he worked in the logging industry and a security guard before taking a punt on cricket having not played at any junior grade level.
Yorkykopite

Re: International Cricket 2022 - 2023 - General Thread
Reply #17929 on: Today at 10:53:21 am
This is what cricket is all about. Absolutely delighted for the West Indies. Apparently Lara was in tears in commentary box. Shamar Joseph has apparently only played six - SIX! - first-class matches before this series.
Yorkykopite

Re: International Cricket 2022 - 2023 - General Thread
Reply #17930 on: Today at 10:55:35 am
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 09:27:42 am
As an Australian, I couldn't be happier that the West Indies beat us in a thriller at the Gabba fortress. And I know our supporters are poorly regarded by our Pommie brethren, so it might surprise you to know my sentiments are shared by a large portion of my compatriots. Even when they were kicking our arse in the 80s, we loved their style and swagger. Today's effort featured an heroic performance by second gamer Shamal Joseph. Remember the name. He had his toe crushed by a Mitchell Starc yorker, didn't take the field for the first half of the fourth innings, but with Australia at ~110 for 2 chasing 216, he took some painkillers and went to battle. He then bowled 11.5 overs unchanged (tea break after the 10th), and took 7 of the last 8 wickets for 68 runs (not a dull moment!). The final wicket sent Josh Hazlewood's stump cartwheeling across the turf and gave the Windies an 8 run win. The Aussie crowd fell in love.

That's fucking great.
Ray K

Re: International Cricket 2022 - 2023 - General Thread
Reply #17931 on: Today at 11:14:14 am
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 10:53:21 am
This is what cricket is all about. Absolutely delighted for the West Indies. Apparently Lara was in tears in commentary box. Shamar Joseph has apparently only played six - SIX! - first-class matches before this series.
This is great. Gilly is all class.
https://twitter.com/mufaddal_vohra/status/1751510342335947154?t=ue2RAu6PSLVz_pCQex6_2Q&s=19

Windies bowlers to get 7 wickets in an innings in Australia: Andy Roberts, Curtley Ambrose, Shamar Joseph. That's it.
