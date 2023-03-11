I've been in a bigger cricket crowd at he MCG than that.
As have I.
We won't make any big signings this season and we will go back to being a top4 club. After every second place finish we failed to capitalise
The Kiwis run a bye on the last ball to pull off a 2-wicket win against Sri Lanka! What an end to the test match!!
Crosby Nick never fails.
The record books state:MCG> AFL - 121,696> One Day Cricket - 93,013> Test Match - 91,112> Domestic Cricket - 80,883> All-time - Billy Graham - 130,000
What was Billy like?
Best cricket moment of the week for mehttps://twitter.com/ThatsSoVillage/status/1635019769744351232?t=B-ydWYg-xvc9Y-ywoGMT8g&s=19Spoiler Question: is it 4 overthrows or just a 4 for the initial shot? Is it an overthrow if it never goes over the wicket? [close]
Did anyone see Carragher and G Neville facing Broad in the nets? I knew Neville was a very good cricketer. He'd opened with Hayden for his club in Lancashire when he was still a teenager. But Carragher pretended he'd hardly played before. Hard to believe when you see him creaming Broad through the covers.
Wouldnt worry, youll find another bits and pieces guy with a 35 average and still go close to winning it.
