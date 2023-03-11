Best cricket moment of the week for me



https://twitter.com/ThatsSoVillage/status/1635019769744351232?t=B-ydWYg-xvc9Y-ywoGMT8g&s=19



Spoiler Question: is it 4 overthrows or just a 4 for the initial shot? Is it an overthrow if it never goes over the wicket?

That is like the perfect joke. Excellent premiss, nice narrative, brilliant punchline.Did anyone see Carragher and G Neville facing Broad in the nets? I knew Neville was a very good cricketer. He'd opened with Hayden for his club in Lancashire when he was still a teenager. But Carragher pretended he'd hardly played before. Hard to believe when you see him creaming Broad through the covers.