International Cricket 2022 - 2023 - General Thread

Re: International Cricket 2022 - 2023 - General Thread
March 11, 2023, 05:36:50 am
Quote from: Yorkykopite on March  9, 2023, 09:28:47 am
I've been in a bigger cricket crowd at he MCG than that.
As have I.
Re: International Cricket 2022 - 2023 - General Thread
March 11, 2023, 08:30:01 am
Quote from: nicholasanthony on March 11, 2023, 05:36:50 am
As have I.

The record books state:

MCG

> AFL - 121,696
> One Day Cricket - 93,013
> Test Match - 91,112
> Domestic Cricket - 80,883

> All-time - Billy Graham - 130,000
Re: International Cricket 2022 - 2023 - General Thread
March 13, 2023, 06:43:45 am
The Kiwis run a bye on the last ball to pull off a 2-wicket win against Sri Lanka! What an end to the test match!!
Re: International Cricket 2022 - 2023 - General Thread
March 13, 2023, 07:19:17 am
Quote from: kloppismydad on March 13, 2023, 06:43:45 am
The Kiwis run a bye on the last ball to pull off a 2-wicket win against Sri Lanka! What an end to the test match!!

Single handedly saving Test cricket those Kiwis. ;)

Think that means it will now be an Australia v India final doesnt it? Think Sri Lanka had to win that series 2-0 to make it.
Re: International Cricket 2022 - 2023 - General Thread
March 13, 2023, 09:01:37 am
Yes, it's India vs Australia for the WTC now.
Re: International Cricket 2022 - 2023 - General Thread
March 13, 2023, 10:28:39 am
Quote from: BarryCrocker on March 11, 2023, 08:30:01 am
The record books state:

MCG

> AFL - 121,696
> One Day Cricket - 93,013
> Test Match - 91,112
> Domestic Cricket - 80,883

> All-time - Billy Graham - 130,000

What was Billy like?
Re: International Cricket 2022 - 2023 - General Thread
March 13, 2023, 10:29:56 am
Jeez, the Kiwis have dug deep this winter.
Re: International Cricket 2022 - 2023 - General Thread
March 13, 2023, 10:51:43 am
Quote from: Yorkykopite on March 13, 2023, 10:28:39 am
What was Billy like?

Right arm medium fast. Nipped it about a bit.
Re: International Cricket 2022 - 2023 - General Thread
March 13, 2023, 11:08:57 am
Another great test victory for NZ.
Re: International Cricket 2022 - 2023 - General Thread
March 13, 2023, 11:53:55 am
Quote from: Yorkykopite on March 13, 2023, 10:28:39 am
What was Billy like?

Boring like George Graham.
Re: International Cricket 2022 - 2023 - General Thread
March 13, 2023, 07:26:39 pm
Best cricket moment of the week for me

https://twitter.com/ThatsSoVillage/status/1635019769744351232?t=B-ydWYg-xvc9Y-ywoGMT8g&s=19

Spoiler
Question: is it 4 overthrows or just a 4 for the initial shot? Is it an overthrow if it never goes over the wicket?
[close]
Re: International Cricket 2022 - 2023 - General Thread
March 13, 2023, 07:29:39 pm
that is magnificent.
Re: International Cricket 2022 - 2023 - General Thread
March 13, 2023, 07:33:36 pm
I actually LOLed.
Re: International Cricket 2022 - 2023 - General Thread
March 13, 2023, 07:38:51 pm
Quote from: Ray K on March 13, 2023, 07:26:39 pm
Best cricket moment of the week for me

https://twitter.com/ThatsSoVillage/status/1635019769744351232?t=B-ydWYg-xvc9Y-ywoGMT8g&s=19

Spoiler
Question: is it 4 overthrows or just a 4 for the initial shot? Is it an overthrow if it never goes over the wicket?
[close]
:lmao
Re: International Cricket 2022 - 2023 - General Thread
Today at 01:48:40 pm
Williamson out for 9 months or so. Done his ACL fielding in the IPL. NZ were going to be up against it to make their usual minimum semi final spot anyway but it just got even tougher.
Re: International Cricket 2022 - 2023 - General Thread
Today at 02:24:15 pm
Wouldnt worry, youll find another bits and pieces guy with a 35 average and still go close to winning it.
