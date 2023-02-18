Yeah some discrepancies in fixtures for sure. In the old days (when I were a lad!) it felt that England played 6 Tests in a summer, either two series of 3 matches, or a 5 match against Australia or the Windies with someone like Sri Lanka at the end of the summer and in the winter something similar.
I guess all the Southern Hemisphere sides almost have less time to play each other, although the calendar feels more all year round than it used to.
Is there just a reluctance for some sides to play Tests these days? And if so, presumably its for commercial reasons?