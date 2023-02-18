« previous next »
Author Topic: International Cricket 2022 - 2023 - General Thread  (Read 789648 times)

Re: International Cricket 2022 - 2023 - General Thread
« Reply #17800 on: February 18, 2023, 05:36:33 am »
Quote from: Vishwa Atma on February 14, 2023, 11:06:09 am
Come on. India made 400 on the same pitch with two left handers scoring more than 150 runs. How's that a disgrace?
They batted well, yeah. Would have been troublesome for them if Aus had left arm spinners.
Re: International Cricket 2022 - 2023 - General Thread
« Reply #17801 on: February 24, 2023, 03:44:30 pm »
Good finish in prospect in the Womens T20 semi final. England need 48 off 5 to beat SA and make the final. Knight and Nat Sciver-Brunt in so handily placed.
Re: International Cricket 2022 - 2023 - General Thread
« Reply #17802 on: February 24, 2023, 03:59:35 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on February 24, 2023, 03:44:30 pm
Good finish in prospect in the Womens T20 semi final. England need 48 off 5 to beat SA and make the final. Knight and Nat Sciver-Brunt in so handily placed.

Ooooppss
Re: International Cricket 2022 - 2023 - General Thread
« Reply #17803 on: February 24, 2023, 04:00:28 pm »
England doing a nice job of providing catching practice for the Saffer fielders here.
Re: International Cricket 2022 - 2023 - General Thread
« Reply #17804 on: February 24, 2023, 04:01:41 pm »
Theyve South Africaned it. :D

Three wickets in an over there. All down to Heather Knight. 25 off the last 2. Cant see it happening.
Re: International Cricket 2022 - 2023 - General Thread
« Reply #17805 on: February 24, 2023, 04:03:06 pm »
I haven't seen a K(h)aka doing this much damage in a semi final since Old Trafford in 2007.
Re: International Cricket 2022 - 2023 - General Thread
« Reply #17806 on: February 24, 2023, 04:07:42 pm »
Made a right mess of it. We were about 50-0 off 5 overs and couldnt even get to 165. Pathetic. Get Grace Scrivens in the team from now on.
Re: International Cricket 2022 - 2023 - General Thread
« Reply #17807 on: February 24, 2023, 04:09:40 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on February 24, 2023, 04:03:06 pm
I haven't seen a K(h)aka doing this much damage in a semi final since Old Trafford in 2007.

Lovely stuff.

Nice for SA and the crowd are loving it. Sadly, presume it just makes it more likely Australia will win yet again. Yawn.
Re: International Cricket 2022 - 2023 - General Thread
« Reply #17808 on: March 2, 2023, 08:49:28 am »
Could get a result inside 2 days in India.
Re: International Cricket 2022 - 2023 - General Thread
« Reply #17809 on: March 2, 2023, 10:11:14 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on March  2, 2023, 08:49:28 am
Could get a result inside 2 days in India.
If the lead gets to 100 it could be very dicey for the Aussies.
Re: International Cricket 2022 - 2023 - General Thread
« Reply #17810 on: March 2, 2023, 12:42:16 pm »
Fair play to the Aussies but are these pitches just unplayable turners? Lyon 8/64? When did Indian pitches get like this?

Should have been a good test between SA and the Windies too. Windies had fought back to bowl SA out cheaply in the 3rd innings and needed 250 to win. But theyve slumped to 93/6.
Re: International Cricket 2022 - 2023 - General Thread
« Reply #17811 on: March 2, 2023, 03:26:17 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on March  2, 2023, 12:42:16 pm
Fair play to the Aussies but are these pitches just unplayable turners? Lyon 8/64? When did Indian pitches get like this?

Should have been a good test between SA and the Windies too. Windies had fought back to bowl SA out cheaply in the 3rd innings and needed 250 to win. But theyve slumped to 93/6.

Kohli's decline continues, which is nice. And you have to hand it to Lyon. He's been superb for several years now.

Rabada back in the wickets too.
Re: International Cricket 2022 - 2023 - General Thread
« Reply #17812 on: March 3, 2023, 05:21:34 am »
Huge victory for the Aussies. Thatll be enough to guarantee them a go at the World Test Championship this summer.
Re: International Cricket 2022 - 2023 - General Thread
« Reply #17813 on: March 3, 2023, 05:36:50 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on March  3, 2023, 05:21:34 am
Huge victory for the Aussies. Thatll be enough to guarantee them a go at the World Test Championship this summer.

Can't see anybody beating the Poms in home turf (pitches/balls)
Re: International Cricket 2022 - 2023 - General Thread
« Reply #17814 on: March 3, 2023, 05:37:56 am »
Great comeback after the team coped a bit of flack after the collapse in the second test, bit disappointing to see another game over in 3 days though.
Re: International Cricket 2022 - 2023 - General Thread
« Reply #17815 on: March 3, 2023, 06:05:44 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on March  3, 2023, 05:36:50 am
Can't see anybody beating the Poms in home turf (pitches/balls)

A one off test match for the Aussies at The Oval against India or Sri Lanka. Aussies have one hand on it already.
Re: International Cricket 2022 - 2023 - General Thread
« Reply #17816 on: March 3, 2023, 07:06:24 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on March  3, 2023, 06:05:44 am
A one off test match for the Aussies at The Oval against India or Sri Lanka. Aussies have one hand on it already.

Sri Lanka?!

Who have they been beating of any note? Qualification for the his seems weird. England were out of the running after the first few Tests I think.
« Reply #17817 on: March 3, 2023, 07:11:43 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on March  3, 2023, 07:06:24 am
Sri Lanka?!

Who have they been beating of any note? Qualification for the his seems weird. England were out of the running after the first few Tests I think.

If Australia manage a draw or victory in the final test against India and Sri Lanka beat New Zealand 2-0 away itd be Sri Lanka in the final. If all of those things dont happen its an India-Australia rematch.
Re: International Cricket 2022 - 2023 - General Thread
« Reply #17818 on: March 3, 2023, 07:39:00 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on March  3, 2023, 06:05:44 am
A one off test match for the Aussies at The Oval against India or Sri Lanka. Aussies have one hand on it already.

Wow. Madness that England aren't there considering their current run of wins.
Re: International Cricket 2022 - 2023 - General Thread
« Reply #17819 on: March 3, 2023, 07:59:29 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on March  3, 2023, 07:39:00 am
Wow. Madness that England aren't there considering their current run of wins.

Qualifying period is two years I think? So think it included our drubbing in India and other places? Cant quite remember now but basically we were out of it almost from the start I think. We play more Tests than anyone, not sure if thats a help or a hindrance.

Cant believe Sri Lanka are in the mix although seems unlikely theyll win 2-0 in NZ so the Australia v India final seems likely. Is the final always going to be in England? If they want it playing at that time of year I guess it had to be!
Re: International Cricket 2022 - 2023 - General Thread
« Reply #17820 on: March 3, 2023, 08:09:54 am »
A few nations are starting to speak up about wanting more test matches. Holder and Rabada have spoken about it and theyre absolutely bang on. You could end up needing 14 or 15 years to reach 100 tests if you play for a non big 3 ICC member. England have played 22 tests in the qualifying period, while Sri Lanka have played 10. It doesnt work and is unfair on most countries. The ones who play a lot will need to win a lot more games to keep their winning percentage up and the countries who arent playing a lot dont get exposure to it and will struggle to improve long term. The balance needs addressing ASAP if were going to get competitive test cricket into the future.
Re: International Cricket 2022 - 2023 - General Thread
« Reply #17821 on: March 3, 2023, 08:38:07 am »
If they ICC genuinely want the world test championship to have any merit going forward something definitely needs to be done about evening up the amount of test played by each nation. Maybe something like 10 a year with each country playing one big 4-5 match series and 2 smaller series would work out. Also the big 3 facing each other every 18 months probably needs to stop if you want to even put the amount of games each nation plays.
Re: International Cricket 2022 - 2023 - General Thread
« Reply #17822 on: March 3, 2023, 08:59:53 am »
Yeah some discrepancies in fixtures for sure. In the old days (when I were a lad!) it felt that England played 6 Tests in a summer, either two series of 3 matches, or a 5 match against Australia or the Windies with someone like Sri Lanka at the end of the summer and in the winter something similar.

I guess all the Southern Hemisphere sides almost have less time to play each other, although the calendar feels more all year round than it used to.

Is there just a reluctance for some sides to play Tests these days? And if so, presumably its for commercial reasons?
Re: International Cricket 2022 - 2023 - General Thread
« Reply #17823 on: March 3, 2023, 10:32:40 am »
Pretty sure most countries outside the big 3 lose money on Tests but the solution for that has to be some central fund that would help cover the costs for these other nations. Would barely make a ripple in the BCCI'S coffers. Each series should be a minimum of three Tests going forward.

They should probably extend the WTC to cover a 4 year period too. Kind of bizarre that SL could qualify for this.
Re: International Cricket 2022 - 2023 - General Thread
« Reply #17824 on: March 4, 2023, 02:08:48 am »
Re: International Cricket 2022 - 2023 - General Thread
« Reply #17825 on: March 4, 2023, 02:37:50 am »
12 months gone today.

Re: International Cricket 2022 - 2023 - General Thread
« Reply #17826 on: March 4, 2023, 01:29:39 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on March  4, 2023, 02:37:50 am
12 months gone today.



A year already? Where does the time go?


Re: International Cricket 2022 - 2023 - General Thread
« Reply #17827 on: March 4, 2023, 01:44:36 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on March  4, 2023, 02:37:50 am
12 months gone today.



The greatest Test player of the modern era I think. Just the aura and theatre he brought whenever he bowled (and often batted). I really disliked him when he ran through us so many times but God he was good.
Re: International Cricket 2022 - 2023 - General Thread
« Reply #17828 on: March 4, 2023, 01:58:12 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on March  4, 2023, 01:44:36 pm
The greatest Test player of the modern era I think. Just the aura and theatre he brought whenever he bowled (and often batted). I really disliked him when he ran through us so many times but God he was good.

Can't argue with that.

He'd also make most people's greatest cricket XI in the history of the game. There are only three shoe-ins probably: Bradman, Sobers and Warne.

Possibly Chris Schofield.
Re: International Cricket 2022 - 2023 - General Thread
« Reply #17829 on: March 4, 2023, 08:12:26 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on March  3, 2023, 06:05:44 am
A one off test match for the Aussies at The Oval against India or Sri Lanka. Aussies have one hand on it already.
A mate has got a couple of tickets for this. Theyre for day 4. Hoping its a typical Oval pitch where theres a couple of 400 scores first.
Re: International Cricket 2022 - 2023 - General Thread
« Reply #17830 on: Today at 08:04:57 am »
Australia v India at the Narendra Modi Stadium which has a capacity of 132k and it's looking kind of sparse. Will be surprised if the 91k @ The G in 2013 will be broken unless the crowds pour in over the weekend.

Re: International Cricket 2022 - 2023 - General Thread
« Reply #17831 on: Today at 09:28:47 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 08:04:57 am
Australia v India at the Narendra Modi Stadium which has a capacity of 132k and it's looking kind of sparse. Will be surprised if the 91k @ The G in 2013 will be broken unless the crowds pour in over the weekend.



I've been in a bigger cricket crowd at he MCG than that.
Re: International Cricket 2022 - 2023 - General Thread
« Reply #17832 on: Today at 09:31:49 am »
Re: International Cricket 2022 - 2023 - General Thread
« Reply #17833 on: Today at 09:45:04 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 09:31:49 am
Really?

https://stats.espncricinfo.com/ci/content/records/283309.html

Interesting. I was there when Warne took his 700th Test wicket, first day of the Boxing Day Test in 2006. The stadium announced there were 95,000 of us.
Re: International Cricket 2022 - 2023 - General Thread
« Reply #17834 on: Today at 09:46:53 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 09:45:04 am
Interesting. I was there when Warne took his 700th Test wicket, first day of the Boxing Day Test in 2006. The stadium announced there were 95,000 of us.

Stuff the crowd size. Being there for that would have been epic.
Re: International Cricket 2022 - 2023 - General Thread
« Reply #17835 on: Today at 10:01:41 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 09:46:53 am
Stuff the crowd size. Being there for that would have been epic.

The sound when Warne took his 700th will stay with me forever.

But also when Chris Read, standing up to Hoggard, took a wayward bouncer from above his head and instantly had the ball over the bails. Never heard 95,000 (90,000!) people gasp out loud at the same time.

Mind you that was about the only thing England did that impressed the majority of the crowd over the 4 days.
Re: International Cricket 2022 - 2023 - General Thread
« Reply #17836 on: Today at 02:01:21 pm »
Khawaja with another ton. Been in scintillating form over the past couple of years, such a lovely player to watch when he's on it.
Re: International Cricket 2022 - 2023 - General Thread
« Reply #17837 on: Today at 04:11:03 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 09:45:04 am
Interesting. I was there when Warne took his 700th Test wicket, first day of the Boxing Day Test in 2006. The stadium announced there were 95,000 of us.
Likewise mate, what a moment. Still have no idea why we elected to bat under those skies.
