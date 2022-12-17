« previous next »
Re: International Cricket 2022 - 2023 - General Thread
December 17, 2022, 01:11:40 am
Quote from: Ray K on December 16, 2022, 01:06:12 pm
Wonder how long until we see our old friend 'suspicious betting patterns'?

Possibly. But I don't think you'd make it that obvious surely. You don't want to bring attention to any dodging goings on, and a score like that brings attention in droves.

In pretty much every T20 league around the world there is a lot of shadiness though. I mean if they are trying to hide it they don't do a good job of it.
Re: International Cricket 2022 - 2023 - General Thread
December 17, 2022, 01:24:58 am
SA doing fantastic in the first test v Aus.

27/4

FFS :(
Re: International Cricket 2022 - 2023 - General Thread
December 18, 2022, 08:43:39 am
All over inside two days. Australia chased down the final innings target of 35, losing 4 wickets and relying on 19 extras (15 wides) to get over the line. Ridiculous.
Re: International Cricket 2022 - 2023 - General Thread
December 18, 2022, 08:48:21 am
Quote from: GreatEx on December 18, 2022, 08:43:39 am
All over inside two days. Australia chased down the final innings target of 35, losing 4 wickets and relying on 19 extras (15 wides) to get over the line. Ridiculous.
;D
Re: International Cricket 2022 - 2023 - General Thread
December 18, 2022, 08:53:01 am
South Africa have their worst batting lineup I can ever remember. Its appallingly bad.
Re: International Cricket 2022 - 2023 - General Thread
December 25, 2022, 11:17:49 pm
Boxing Day test about to start. Australia have put SA in. Could be a very low score as presumably its overcast. Scotty Boland will be all over it.
Re: International Cricket 2022 - 2023 - General Thread
December 26, 2022, 01:25:11 am
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on December 25, 2022, 11:17:49 pm
Boxing Day test about to start. Australia have put SA in. Could be a very low score as presumably its overcast. Scotty Boland will be all over it.
58/3

Elgar runs himself out.

Good fielding from Aus, but really run wasn't necessary.

FFS
Re: International Cricket 2022 - 2023 - General Thread
December 26, 2022, 01:27:19 am
Falling to bits here

58/4
Re: International Cricket 2022 - 2023 - General Thread
December 26, 2022, 01:50:25 am
South African batting looks weak as piss. Bavuma has played 50 odd tests with only a single 100 in that time.
Re: International Cricket 2022 - 2023 - General Thread
December 26, 2022, 02:33:27 am
5/67

150 would be a decent score.

Re: International Cricket 2022 - 2023 - General Thread
December 26, 2022, 06:12:17 am
All out   Under 200.   Is it the pitch or just poor batting
Re: International Cricket 2022 - 2023 - General Thread
December 26, 2022, 06:33:40 am
Quote from: spen71 on December 26, 2022, 06:12:17 am
All out   Under 200.   Is it the pitch or just poor batting
Both? ;D
Re: International Cricket 2022 - 2023 - General Thread
December 26, 2022, 06:44:48 am
Their batting lineup is just the pits. I dont think many would even play in the lower ranked test nations.
Re: International Cricket 2022 - 2023 - General Thread
December 26, 2022, 06:49:11 am
Quote from: spen71 on December 26, 2022, 06:12:17 am
All out   Under 200.   Is it the pitch or just poor batting

Poor batting on a pitch.
Re: International Cricket 2022 - 2023 - General Thread
December 26, 2022, 07:14:27 am
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on December 26, 2022, 06:44:48 am
Their batting lineup is just the pits. I dont think many would even play in the lower ranked test nations.

That batting line up would struggle in division 2 of the county championship. Cant see one decent batter.
Re: International Cricket 2022 - 2023 - General Thread
December 26, 2022, 07:44:29 am
Quote from: spen71 on December 26, 2022, 06:12:17 am
All out   Under 200.   Is it the pitch or just poor batting

The batting. Their sixth wicket partnership put on 110 by just playing responsibly and leaving balls on the Boland line/length. Everyone else got the jitters and gifted their wickets playing stupid shots. Dismal to watch.
Re: International Cricket 2022 - 2023 - General Thread
December 26, 2022, 07:52:14 am
Quote from: spen71 on December 26, 2022, 06:12:17 am
All out   Under 200.   Is it the pitch or just poor batting

Hard to say until both teams bat but I would say the batting. First session bowlers had a bit of assistance but overall wasnt doing much overall and weather is stinking hot and pitch should dry up and turn into a really good batting pitch on day 2-3.
Re: International Cricket 2022 - 2023 - General Thread
December 26, 2022, 08:41:39 am
Quote from: Rosario on December 26, 2022, 07:52:14 am
Hard to say until both teams bat but I would say the batting. First session bowlers had a bit of assistance but overall wasnt doing much overall and weather is stinking hot and pitch should dry up and turn into a really good batting pitch on day 2-3.

Just read its going to be hot the next few days.    Not good to be out in the field
Re: International Cricket 2022 - 2023 - General Thread
December 26, 2022, 12:01:58 pm
Babar Azam  :champ
Re: International Cricket 2022 - 2023 - General Thread
December 26, 2022, 02:31:01 pm
Re: International Cricket 2022 - 2023 - General Thread
December 26, 2022, 02:32:34 pm
I saw a little of that game this morning and it seemed all the comms did was talk about what stokes had done in the previous games to get wickets. sort of amusing in a way.
Re: International Cricket 2022 - 2023 - General Thread
December 27, 2022, 03:12:48 am
Warner with a century in his 100th test breaking a 3 year drought.

Re: International Cricket 2022 - 2023 - General Thread
December 27, 2022, 04:23:22 am
Apart from the horrendous run out, warner has been fantastic. Did not expect him to get runs against the SAF bowling lineup. Hope he can turn things around for the ashes. Aussies need to give chance to Renshaw and create competition for that opening spot.

Re: International Cricket 2022 - 2023 - General Thread
December 27, 2022, 04:24:48 am
Oh wonderful, thanks a lot South Africa for ensuring another few years of Warner - can't wait to see if he can beat his last Ashes average!
Re: International Cricket 2022 - 2023 - General Thread
December 27, 2022, 05:52:55 am
Quote from: GreatEx on December 27, 2022, 04:24:48 am
Oh wonderful, thanks a lot South Africa for ensuring another few years of Warner - can't wait to see if he can beat his last Ashes average!

Is right! Gets runs just in time for us to see him get out nicking the ball behind 10 times in the Ashes.
Re: International Cricket 2022 - 2023 - General Thread
December 27, 2022, 06:04:11 am
Quote from: GreatEx on December 27, 2022, 04:24:48 am
Oh wonderful, thanks a lot South Africa for ensuring another few years of Warner - can't wait to see if he can beat his last Ashes average!
Pretty much.
Re: International Cricket 2022 - 2023 - General Thread
December 27, 2022, 11:54:01 am
All doubles are good, but that one ranks on the same level as Gillespie's late career one.
Re: International Cricket 2022 - 2023 - General Thread
December 28, 2022, 03:31:31 am
Just declare already, were but getting 200 let alone 350.

Stop the pain.
Re: International Cricket 2022 - 2023 - General Thread
December 28, 2022, 07:04:37 am
South African batsmen has gradually tailed off since 2010. One by one the likes of Smith, Kallis, De Villiers and Amla have retired and those whove been tried to replace them has gradually worsened.
Re: International Cricket 2022 - 2023 - General Thread
December 28, 2022, 07:48:05 am
Looked up the career stats of the South African bowlers and it seems like they're really good, especially Rabada and Ngidi... So who were those blokes chucking pies at the Aussie batsmen?
Re: International Cricket 2022 - 2023 - General Thread
December 29, 2022, 09:38:42 am
Kano going huge in Pakistan.
Re: International Cricket 2022 - 2023 - General Thread
December 29, 2022, 09:57:57 am
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on December 28, 2022, 07:04:37 am
South African batsmen has gradually tailed off since 2010. One by one the likes of Smith, Kallis, De Villiers and Amla have retired and those whove been tried to replace them has gradually worsened.

AB could come back even now and walk into the team. I don't think I'm joking either.
Re: International Cricket 2022 - 2023 - General Thread
December 29, 2022, 12:52:05 pm
Jesus we suck
Re: International Cricket 2022 - 2023 - General Thread
December 29, 2022, 02:31:33 pm
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on December 29, 2022, 09:38:42 am
Kano going huge in Pakistan.

We're seeing here the scale of England's achievement in taking 60 wickets in 3 Tests.
Re: International Cricket 2022 - 2023 - General Thread
December 29, 2022, 03:16:52 pm
Barring Babar and maybe one or two of the others I think 11 of us would get a fair few wickets against that Pakistani lineup :)
Re: International Cricket 2022 - 2023 - General Thread
December 30, 2022, 09:00:04 am
Rishabh Pant is a very lucky boy to survive that crash based on what the car looks like now.
Re: International Cricket 2022 - 2023 - General Thread
December 30, 2022, 12:56:06 pm
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on December 30, 2022, 09:00:04 am
Rishabh Pant is a very lucky boy to survive that crash based on what the car looks like now.

Just seen it. Luck, lucky lad. He fell asleep at the wheel apparently.
Re: International Cricket 2022 - 2023 - General Thread
December 30, 2022, 01:14:24 pm
dopey c*nt. thankfully it was only his own car he totalled and was alone in it at the time.
Re: International Cricket 2022 - 2023 - General Thread
Today at 03:34:32 am
Might as well give up already. Aus are 336/2 already.
