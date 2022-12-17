Wonder how long until we see our old friend 'suspicious betting patterns'?
All over inside two days. Australia chased down the final innings target of 35, losing 4 wickets and relying on 19 extras (15 wides) to get over the line. Ridiculous.
Boxing Day test about to start. Australia have put SA in. Could be a very low score as presumably its overcast. Scotty Boland will be all over it.
All out Under 200. Is it the pitch or just poor batting
All out Under 200. Is it the pitch or just poor batting
Their batting lineup is just the pits. I dont think many would even play in the lower ranked test nations.
Hard to say until both teams bat but I would say the batting. First session bowlers had a bit of assistance but overall wasnt doing much overall and weather is stinking hot and pitch should dry up and turn into a really good batting pitch on day 2-3.
Babar Azam
Oh wonderful, thanks a lot South Africa for ensuring another few years of Warner - can't wait to see if he can beat his last Ashes average!
Oh wonderful, thanks a lot South Africa for ensuring another few years of Warner - can't wait to see if he can beat his last Ashes average!
South African batsmen has gradually tailed off since 2010. One by one the likes of Smith, Kallis, De Villiers and Amla have retired and those whove been tried to replace them has gradually worsened.
Kano going huge in Pakistan.
Page created in 0.019 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 1.12]