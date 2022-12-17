« previous next »
Wonder how long until we see our old friend 'suspicious betting patterns'?

Possibly. But I don't think you'd make it that obvious surely. You don't want to bring attention to any dodging goings on, and a score like that brings attention in droves.

In pretty much every T20 league around the world there is a lot of shadiness though. I mean if they are trying to hide it they don't do a good job of it.
SA doing fantastic in the first test v Aus.

27/4

FFS :(
All over inside two days. Australia chased down the final innings target of 35, losing 4 wickets and relying on 19 extras (15 wides) to get over the line. Ridiculous.
All over inside two days. Australia chased down the final innings target of 35, losing 4 wickets and relying on 19 extras (15 wides) to get over the line. Ridiculous.
South Africa have their worst batting lineup I can ever remember. Its appallingly bad.
Boxing Day test about to start. Australia have put SA in. Could be a very low score as presumably its overcast. Scotty Boland will be all over it.
Boxing Day test about to start. Australia have put SA in. Could be a very low score as presumably its overcast. Scotty Boland will be all over it.
58/3

Elgar runs himself out.

Good fielding from Aus, but really run wasn't necessary.

FFS
Falling to bits here

58/4
South African batting looks weak as piss. Bavuma has played 50 odd tests with only a single 100 in that time.
5/67

150 would be a decent score.

All out   Under 200.   Is it the pitch or just poor batting
All out   Under 200.   Is it the pitch or just poor batting
Both? ;D
Their batting lineup is just the pits. I dont think many would even play in the lower ranked test nations.
All out   Under 200.   Is it the pitch or just poor batting

Poor batting on a pitch.
Their batting lineup is just the pits. I dont think many would even play in the lower ranked test nations.

That batting line up would struggle in division 2 of the county championship. Cant see one decent batter.
