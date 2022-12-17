Wonder how long until we see our old friend 'suspicious betting patterns'?
All over inside two days. Australia chased down the final innings target of 35, losing 4 wickets and relying on 19 extras (15 wides) to get over the line. Ridiculous.
Boxing Day test about to start. Australia have put SA in. Could be a very low score as presumably its overcast. Scotty Boland will be all over it.
All out Under 200. Is it the pitch or just poor batting
All out Under 200. Is it the pitch or just poor batting
Their batting lineup is just the pits. I dont think many would even play in the lower ranked test nations.
Page created in 0.016 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.5]