We won't make any big signings this season and we will go back to being a top4 club. After every second place finish we failed to capitalise
Any streams?
Salt gone
Thats a big wicket. Need to just settle down because weve done some scoring. No need to panic. Ground is massive. Take some 2s.
Crosby Nick never fails.
Any updates on the score please?
67-3 off 8 and a bit
The trouble for Pakistan here is that England could just nurdle it around for singles Not that easy with the pressure of the game of course
Page created in 0.028 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.61]