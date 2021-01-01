« previous next »
Re: International Cricket 2022 - 2023 - General Thread
Today at 10:06:56 am
A couple of similar overs like the 2nd one for England, and the required rate will be under 6. Then England can run 2s and 3s to take this home.

Pakistan needs wickets.
Re: International Cricket 2022 - 2023 - General Thread
Today at 10:07:30 am
Any streams?
Re: International Cricket 2022 - 2023 - General Thread
Today at 10:10:42 am
Quote from: Juan Kerr on Today at 10:07:30 am
Any streams?
If youre in the U.K. its on channel 4 mate.
Re: International Cricket 2022 - 2023 - General Thread
Today at 10:11:27 am
Quote from: Juan Kerr on Today at 10:07:30 am
Any streams?

Its free on channel 4..
Re: International Cricket 2022 - 2023 - General Thread
Today at 10:13:31 am
Rauf is their best bowler imo. Starts poorly though.
Re: International Cricket 2022 - 2023 - General Thread
Today at 10:14:47 am
Salt gone
Re: International Cricket 2022 - 2023 - General Thread
Today at 10:15:10 am
catching practice.
Re: International Cricket 2022 - 2023 - General Thread
Today at 10:15:22 am
Fucking hell.

Re: International Cricket 2022 - 2023 - General Thread
Today at 10:15:59 am
Clothed it straight to where they just put a fielder.
Re: International Cricket 2022 - 2023 - General Thread
Today at 10:16:12 am
Quote from: stevieG786 on Today at 10:14:47 am
Salt gone
Completely mistimed that. England definitely approaching it to get the bulk of the work done in the powerplay. Youd imagine theyd take 60-3.
Re: International Cricket 2022 - 2023 - General Thread
Today at 10:22:39 am
Pakistan are wild and I love it. Every ball is an event. You could see 5 wides or the ball of the tournament.
Re: International Cricket 2022 - 2023 - General Thread
Today at 10:22:45 am
Beautiful shot that from Buttler, 6
Re: International Cricket 2022 - 2023 - General Thread
Today at 10:22:46 am
Beautiful from Butler
Re: International Cricket 2022 - 2023 - General Thread
Today at 10:22:49 am
What a shot!!

Re: International Cricket 2022 - 2023 - General Thread
Today at 10:24:40 am
Butler is amazing, best T20 batsman for me.
Re: International Cricket 2022 - 2023 - General Thread
Today at 10:24:43 am
This over shows how wonderful Buttler is at this form of cricket. And why he's never made it in Test cricket.
Re: International Cricket 2022 - 2023 - General Thread
Today at 10:24:52 am
Brilliant over from the bowler but goes for 11!
Re: International Cricket 2022 - 2023 - General Thread
Today at 10:27:12 am
Buttler out

Yesss
Re: International Cricket 2022 - 2023 - General Thread
Today at 10:27:27 am
buttles gone.

losing 3 wickets in the powerplay etc etc.
Re: International Cricket 2022 - 2023 - General Thread
Today at 10:28:27 am
Shit.
Re: International Cricket 2022 - 2023 - General Thread
Today at 10:28:33 am
Thats a big wicket. Need to just settle down because weve done some scoring. No need to panic. Ground is massive. Take some 2s.
Re: International Cricket 2022 - 2023 - General Thread
Today at 10:28:39 am
That was coming.
Re: International Cricket 2022 - 2023 - General Thread
Today at 10:29:12 am
50-50 now
Re: International Cricket 2022 - 2023 - General Thread
Today at 10:29:41 am
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 10:28:33 am
Thats a big wicket. Need to just settle down because weve done some scoring. No need to panic. Ground is massive. Take some 2s.

2s win it easily for England. Should focus on running.
Re: International Cricket 2022 - 2023 - General Thread
Today at 10:31:26 am
Never easy!
Re: International Cricket 2022 - 2023 - General Thread
Today at 10:43:03 am
The trouble for Pakistan here is that England could just nurdle it around for singles

Not that easy with the pressure of the game of course
Re: International Cricket 2022 - 2023 - General Thread
Today at 10:43:15 am
Any updates on the score please?
Re: International Cricket 2022 - 2023 - General Thread
Today at 10:44:35 am
Quote from: kavah on Today at 10:43:15 am
Any updates on the score please?
67-3 off 8 and a bit
Re: International Cricket 2022 - 2023 - General Thread
Today at 10:44:54 am
Quote from: kavah on Today at 10:43:15 am
Any updates on the score please?

England 67-3

8.4 overs

Target is 138
Re: International Cricket 2022 - 2023 - General Thread
Today at 10:45:01 am
Re: International Cricket 2022 - 2023 - General Thread
Today at 10:45:39 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:43:03 am
The trouble for Pakistan here is that England could just nurdle it around for singles

Not that easy with the pressure of the game of course

England are quite committed to their style of playing, attempting/playing some extravagant shots instead of pushing the ball around for singles.

69/3 after 9 overs.
Re: International Cricket 2022 - 2023 - General Thread
Today at 10:45:47 am
Developing into a handy little partnership this is. They might need to bring Shaheen back now.
Re: International Cricket 2022 - 2023 - General Thread
Today at 10:46:03 am
Think thats on par DLS, isnt it?
Re: International Cricket 2022 - 2023 - General Thread
Today at 10:46:15 am
69 from 66 balls needed
Re: International Cricket 2022 - 2023 - General Thread
Today at 10:46:40 am
Rauf going off injured is a huge blow.
Re: International Cricket 2022 - 2023 - General Thread
Today at 10:48:17 am
DLS score for England to win after 10 overs if the rain comes:
1 wicket down 50
2 wickets 55
3 wickets 61
4 wickets 69
Re: International Cricket 2022 - 2023 - General Thread
Today at 10:49:24 am
62 of 62 balls
Re: International Cricket 2022 - 2023 - General Thread
Today at 10:50:46 am
no need for the reserve day now which I'm sure many tv companies are pleased about.
Re: International Cricket 2022 - 2023 - General Thread
Today at 10:51:52 am
So if it rains now, the match will be decided by DLS instead of trying to complete it tomorrow?
Re: International Cricket 2022 - 2023 - General Thread
Today at 10:52:17 am
Brilliant. First time I get to watch cricket in the UK and their servers go down. What a shitty little country we've become.
