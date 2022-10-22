Ohhh Chakan, what have your boys done? That chokers tag will never leave them it seems. Have done Pakistan or Bangladesh a massive favour by throwing it away these last two games.



Well our first game that we were winning got rained out, so missed a point there. The our last 2 games, we got rained on again and had to score like 78 from 3, so fucked us there as well.But, no excuses for this one, we completely fucked ourselves right at the end of our bowling and then some really poor shot selection in the batting and we're scrambling for runs.