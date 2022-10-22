« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 427 428 429 430 431 [432]   Go Down

Author Topic: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread  (Read 756142 times)

Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,665
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
« Reply #17240 on: Yesterday at 11:47:57 am »
Itd feel odd if we did things the easy way
Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Offline anandg_lfc

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 225
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
« Reply #17241 on: Yesterday at 12:13:18 pm »
South Africa most likely to face NZ in the semis. Both have a good bowling attack and have enough fire power in the middle order. It should be a very close contest.

India and England will be a fun matchup. Adelaide pitch will assist india more than england.
Logged

Offline Armchair expert

  • Almost makes you agree with Gove
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,084
  • Meet the new boss.....same as the old boss
Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
« Reply #17242 on: Yesterday at 04:49:51 pm »
Have to say Ive never been a massive fan of Curran and hes not a Test level player but his at the death bowling so far in this tournament has been brilliant
Logged

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,632
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
« Reply #17243 on: Today at 12:17:15 am »
Netherlands not hanging about. We need a wicket soon.
Logged

Offline amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,197
Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
« Reply #17244 on: Today at 12:22:34 am »
What do we need to happen for us to go through?
Logged

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 99,895
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
« Reply #17245 on: Today at 12:24:52 am »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 12:17:15 am
Netherlands not hanging about. We need a wicket soon.

How come theres a game on now? Thought they were all being played in the evening (Aussie time?). Pakistan v Bangladesh at 4am UK time too. Bit weird.
Logged

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,632
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
« Reply #17246 on: Today at 12:31:44 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 12:24:52 am
How come theres a game on now? Thought they were all being played in the evening (Aussie time?). Pakistan v Bangladesh at 4am UK time too. Bit weird.

No idea. Its 8:30pm here. So probably getting to bed late tonight.
Logged

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,632
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
« Reply #17247 on: Today at 01:10:24 am »
Nice 2 new batsmen at the crease.
Logged

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,632
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
« Reply #17248 on: Today at 01:28:18 am »
The fuck is Rabada doing?
Logged

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,632
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
« Reply #17249 on: Today at 01:32:56 am »
Fuck sakes what a complete shit show from the 2 final overs.

Just completely the wrong line and length. Jesus
Logged

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,632
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
« Reply #17250 on: Today at 02:03:55 am »
De Kock goes early.
Logged

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,632
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
« Reply #17251 on: Today at 02:27:20 am »
Getting a sinking feeling we might have fucked ourselves.
Logged

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,632
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
« Reply #17252 on: Today at 02:58:38 am »
Absolutely fucked ourselves.

Chokers galore.
Logged

Offline Armchair expert

  • Almost makes you agree with Gove
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,084
  • Meet the new boss.....same as the old boss
Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
« Reply #17253 on: Today at 03:10:17 am »
South Africa shitting the bed yet again ....Although it's been great bowling and fielding from the Netherlands
Logged

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,632
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
« Reply #17254 on: Today at 03:16:24 am »
Fuck sport, off to bed.
Logged

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,632
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
« Reply #17255 on: Today at 03:19:12 am »
They scored 48 runs off the last 4 overs, and 1 of them went for 4.

We proper choked in this game.

Well done Netherlands, you played really well though.
Logged

Offline Armchair expert

  • Almost makes you agree with Gove
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,084
  • Meet the new boss.....same as the old boss
Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
« Reply #17256 on: Today at 03:22:08 am »
Pakistan should go through now and if they do I wouldn't write them off they won the 50 over World Cup in 92 when they were shite to begin with and again just scraped through
Logged

Offline rawcusk8

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,147
Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
« Reply #17257 on: Today at 03:22:28 am »
Ohhh Chakan, what have your boys done? That chokers tag will never leave them it seems. Have done Pakistan or Bangladesh a massive favour by throwing it away these last two games.
Logged
If you even dream of beating me you'd better wake up and apologize. - muhammad ali

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,475
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
« Reply #17258 on: Today at 03:25:57 am »
33/1 on South Africa were. Theyre like the Spurs of cricket. Destined to never win anything.
Logged

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,632
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
« Reply #17259 on: Today at 03:26:16 am »
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Today at 03:22:28 am
Ohhh Chakan, what have your boys done? That chokers tag will never leave them it seems. Have done Pakistan or Bangladesh a massive favour by throwing it away these last two games.

Well our first game that we were winning got rained out, so missed a point there. The our last 2 games, we got rained on again and had to score like 78 from 3, so fucked us there as well.

But, no excuses for this one, we completely fucked ourselves right at the end of our bowling and then some really poor shot selection in the batting and we're scrambling for runs.

Logged

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,475
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
« Reply #17260 on: Today at 03:26:39 am »
England India in the semis then. New Zealand Pakistan should be the other one
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 427 428 429 430 431 [432]   Go Up
« previous next »
 