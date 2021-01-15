« previous next »
Author Topic: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread  (Read 754409 times)

Offline stevieG786

Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
« Reply #17160 on: Yesterday at 11:03:57 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on November  2, 2022, 01:07:45 pm
The whole world wants another England v NZ final though I presume? ;) Always guarantees a good game.

Pakistan vs India for sure
Offline Chakan

Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
« Reply #17161 on: Yesterday at 11:41:35 am »
We need 73 off 5 overs.

Yikes.
Offline Chakan

Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
« Reply #17162 on: Yesterday at 11:45:13 am »
Good 1st over, 14 from it.

59 needed off 4.
Offline Chakan

Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
« Reply #17163 on: Yesterday at 11:51:14 am »
Klaasen goes.

95/5

47 needed off 18
Offline Chakan

Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
« Reply #17164 on: Yesterday at 11:55:44 am »
Really good bowling from Pakistan, gonna need a good last 2 overs to get these runs.
Offline Chakan

Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
« Reply #17165 on: Yesterday at 12:01:58 pm »
101/7 and that's the game.

Rain affected again.

Meh
Offline amir87

Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
« Reply #17166 on: Yesterday at 12:03:32 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 12:01:58 pm
101/7 and that's the game.

Rain affected again.

Meh

When's your last game? Need to make sure I warm the muscles up for a nice little rain dance.
Online voodoo ray

Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
« Reply #17167 on: Yesterday at 12:04:26 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 08:17:01 am
I say this about most pakistan games but this is exactly the kind of game pakistan win.
Offline Chakan

Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
« Reply #17168 on: Yesterday at 12:06:03 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 12:03:32 pm
When's your last game? Need to make sure I warm the muscles up for a nice little rain dance.

Saturday.
Offline stevieG786

Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
« Reply #17169 on: Yesterday at 12:07:32 pm »
Nice comeback win for Pakistan
Offline amir87

Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
« Reply #17170 on: Yesterday at 12:10:22 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 12:04:26 pm


You could easily replace Pakistan with Liverpool this season.
Offline Joseph-Immanuel Queen

Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
« Reply #17171 on: Yesterday at 12:23:49 pm »
Not great news for England, that result. Means we'll likely get India in the semis if we qualify. Would have fancied us much more against the Proteas.
Offline Wabaloolah

Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
« Reply #17172 on: Yesterday at 12:47:53 pm »
Imran Khan has been shot and wounded in Pakistan

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-asia-63496202
Offline Rawkybalboa

Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
« Reply #17173 on: Yesterday at 01:52:55 pm »
Hope he recovers fully and comes back to get rid of these thieves ruining the country.
Online voodoo ray

Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
« Reply #17174 on: Yesterday at 02:16:40 pm »
he's "only" been hit in the shin apparently. so he'll be fine.
Online ABZ Rover

Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
« Reply #17175 on: Yesterday at 03:55:49 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 02:16:40 pm
he's "only" been hit in the shin apparently. so he'll be fine.

LBW
Offline Gerry Attrick

Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
« Reply #17176 on: Yesterday at 03:56:51 pm »
Quote from: ABZ Rover on Yesterday at 03:55:49 pm
LBW

Bullet is close to the bat. Can I check ultra edge please?
Offline stevieG786

Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
« Reply #17177 on: Yesterday at 10:13:09 pm »
Quote from: Rawkybalboa on Yesterday at 01:52:55 pm
Hope he recovers fully and comes back to get rid of these thieves ruining the country.

💯
Offline CheshireDave

Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
« Reply #17178 on: Today at 07:45:39 am »
Good effort from Ireland. Especially Josh Little who picked up a hat trick. But although starting their chase well they ultimately ran out of steam and NZ.

Australia vs Afghanistan next up.

Australia will need to beat Afghanistan by around 50 runs or chase down a total with around six overs to spare to overtake England's NRR. If Afghanistan win though tomorrow's game between Sri Lanka and England is a straight shootout to see who goes through to the semis.

Afghanistan win the toss and elected to bowl first.
Online voodoo ray

Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
« Reply #17179 on: Today at 07:51:36 am »
respect to the irisher lad for the hattrick. great stuff.

Afghanistan win the toss and elected to lose.
