What's this mean for Australia?



They'd have to really thump Afganistan to overtake England right? (Assuming England beat Sri Lanka of course)



Always possible in this format. But England have the advantage of playing last so (rain permitting) theyll know before they start what theyd need to win by to qualify.The more we can win by here the better obviously. Presumably a 20 run wins equates to a 1run per over increase in the net run rate.Which is also why you cant rule Australia out yet. They could in theory chase down a total in about 12 overs and massively improve theirs.