International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread

CheshireDave

Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
Reply #17080 on: Today at 09:32:52 am
Great running that

NZ will need 180

Happy with that. Especially with England having 3 spinners. Which look really hard to get away on this.
Trump's tiny tiny hands

Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
Reply #17081 on: Today at 09:34:31 am
Would've taken 180 half way through the England innings. They looked on for 200 plus.
Circa1892

Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
Reply #17082 on: Today at 09:36:31 am
Quote from: CheshireDave on Today at 09:31:50 am
Shocker from Stokes. Runs Buttler out. Kills the momentum of the innings and then gets out.

Maybe he'll turn up with the ball - but difficult to see his inclusion in the side as anything other than a mistake at this stage...
Joseph-Immanuel Queen

Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
Reply #17083 on: Today at 09:37:42 am
Decent effort that, although at 153-2 I was hoping for 200+. Early wickets in the powerplay, please.
Logged

Crosby Nick

Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
Reply #17084 on: Today at 09:41:31 am
Quote from: CheshireDave on Today at 09:31:50 am
Shocker from Stokes. Runs Buttler out. Kills the momentum of the innings and then gets out.

Was it not very good fielding rather than a batter error? Only following on the website, cant listen or watch. Seems a decent total though, would be a good knock to chase it.
CheshireDave

Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
Reply #17085 on: Today at 09:48:26 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:41:31 am
Was it not very good fielding rather than a batter error? Only following on the website, cant listen or watch. Seems a decent total though, would be a good knock to chase it.

Yeah it was good fielding. But probably was a run on I think.

Maybe I am being harsh. Just don't get why we pick him for T20i. Rarely stands out in this format for England of late. I would rather pick another out and out bowler. We have enough batters.
stewil007

Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
Reply #17086 on: Today at 09:48:51 am
NZ obviously have a dilemma here.....do they go full bore to win knowing that Australia will likely get through to the next round or 'allow' a stuttering england to have the chance of making it through to the final four.

Gerry Attrick

Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
Reply #17087 on: Today at 09:53:45 am
Stokes should be nowhere near this team.
CheshireDave

Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
Reply #17088 on: Today at 09:56:54 am
Brilliant catch Buttler. MOTM right there.

Conway gone for 3
Nobby Reserve

Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
Reply #17089 on: Today at 10:30:29 am
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 09:53:45 am
Stokes should be nowhere near this team.

Went off with an injured finger, which might have given England the excuse to 'rest' him, but he's back on now.

Thing is with Stokes, next match he could hit a 50-ball ton.

gerrardisgod

Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
Reply #17090 on: Today at 10:30:46 am
Jesus wept, Moeen. As bad as youll see that one.
Joseph-Immanuel Queen

Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
Reply #17091 on: Today at 10:30:50 am
That's quite some drop from Mo. Commentator's curse from Athers.
Gerry Attrick

Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
Reply #17092 on: Today at 10:35:16 am
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 10:30:29 am
Went off with an injured finger, which might have given England the excuse to 'rest' him, but he's back on now.

Thing is with Stokes, next match he could hit a 50-ball ton.

In a T20 game? Considering he averages 18 I think I could sleep easy without wondering what were missing. Dont need him as a bowler, his batting is dogshit and what he offers in the field doesnt compensate for what playing a better batsman would bring. Give Duckett a crack.
Circa1892

Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
Reply #17093 on: Today at 10:45:27 am
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 10:30:29 am
Went off with an injured finger, which might have given England the excuse to 'rest' him, but he's back on now.

Thing is with Stokes, next match he could hit a 50-ball ton.

He's been playing T20 for a long long time and never done anything of note.

Unless something pretty quick happens I think we're going out today.
CheshireDave

Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
Reply #17094 on: Today at 10:54:54 am
Breakthrough...

Shame it was the run a ball man.

Whilst Phillips is there they have a good chance.
Gerry Attrick

Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
Reply #17095 on: Today at 10:56:06 am
Williamson could end up costing the Kiwis in a big game if they have to chase over 160. He cant hit the ball off the square in this format. Phillips can absolutely smoke it though.
anandg_lfc

Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
Reply #17096 on: Today at 10:56:25 am
England are still in a great position. It just take a single good over to change the momentum.
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
Reply #17097 on: Today at 10:57:02 am
Probably should have kept Williamson in
CheshireDave

Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
Reply #17098 on: Today at 11:01:35 am
Another one. Curran with the high catch.

New Zealand need 54 runs in 26 balls.
Chakan

Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
Reply #17099 on: Today at 11:02:06 am
Crucial wicket at this stage, gonna be some finish this.
Joseph-Immanuel Queen

Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
Reply #17100 on: Today at 11:03:52 am
Fantastic over from Wood
anandg_lfc

Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
Reply #17101 on: Today at 11:05:07 am
Wood has completely changed the equation. Great over. He is ideal on australian pitches.
CheshireDave

Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
Reply #17102 on: Today at 11:14:18 am
That's the game. Good hands, Jordan.
Chakan

Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
Reply #17103 on: Today at 11:15:39 am
Not the best batting from NZ for the last 4 overs, thrown it away really.
Trump's tiny tiny hands

Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
Reply #17104 on: Today at 11:16:21 am
Quote from: anandg_lfc on Today at 11:05:07 am
Wood has completely changed the equation. Great over. He is ideal on australian pitches.

Yeah his over killed our chase, which was always a tough one. Williamson going at a run a ball is better than he has done but he isn't cut for this format
CheshireDave

Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
Reply #17105 on: Today at 11:18:15 am
What's this mean for Australia?

They'd have to really thump Afganistan to overtake England right? (Assuming England beat Sri Lanka of course)

They're pretty much out aren't they?
Crosby Nick

Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
Reply #17106 on: Today at 11:19:19 am
Quote from: CheshireDave on Today at 11:18:15 am
What's this mean for Australia?

They'd have to really thump Afganistan to overtake England right? (Assuming England beat Sri Lanka of course)

Always possible in this format. But England have the advantage of playing last so (rain permitting) theyll know before they start what theyd need to win by to qualify.

The more we can win by here the better obviously. Presumably a 20 run wins equates to a 1run per over increase in the net run rate.

Which is also why you cant rule Australia out yet. They could in theory chase down a total in about 12 overs and massively improve theirs.
CheshireDave

Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
Reply #17107 on: Today at 11:22:58 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 11:19:19 am

Which is also why you cant rule Australia out yet. They could in theory chase down a total in about 12 overs and massively improve theirs.

That is true. However this game will boost England's NRR a bit

Lets just beat Sri Lanka and see what is what
rawcusk8

Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
Reply #17108 on: Today at 11:25:37 am
Just how young is Sam Curran? Are we talking Ben Foster young?
Crosby Nick

Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
Reply #17109 on: Today at 11:28:01 am
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Today at 11:25:37 am
Just how young is Sam Curran? Are we talking Ben Foster young?

Still only 24. Unironically young.
CheshireDave

Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
Reply #17110 on: Today at 11:28:31 am
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Today at 11:25:37 am
Just how young is Sam Curran? Are we talking Ben Foster young?

24

The youngest of the 3 Curran brothers who play (Ben 26 - Northampton and Tom 27 - Surrey)
Gerry Attrick

Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
Reply #17111 on: Today at 11:29:47 am
I swear Mark Wood has somehow got even faster in the last year or was I just blind to it? I always had him as a high 80s fella but now he gets it up to mid 90s pretty easily.
anandg_lfc

Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
Reply #17112 on: Today at 11:30:22 am
Curran and Wood changed game completely. Halted the kiwis momentum with some good bowling. Aussies will have to come up with something huge to put real pressure. They will need like a 100 run win or something to even have a chance.
