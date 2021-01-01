« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 422 423 424 425 426 [427]   Go Down

Author Topic: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread  (Read 751551 times)

Offline Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,550
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
« Reply #17040 on: Yesterday at 12:38:51 pm »
139/9 it's a good recovery from India, definitely something to defend. Hopefully it's not enough.

We bowled really well though. Half the job done you'd say, batters just need to come to the party.
Logged

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,089
Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
« Reply #17041 on: Yesterday at 12:53:09 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 12:38:51 pm
139/9 it's a good recovery from India, definitely something to defend. Hopefully it's not enough.

We bowled really well though. Half the job done you'd say, batters just need to come to the party.

 :-X
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,550
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
« Reply #17042 on: Yesterday at 12:54:05 pm »
Well shit, De Kock goes early.

That's a big wicket.
Logged

Offline Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,550
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
« Reply #17043 on: Yesterday at 12:58:00 pm »
Now Roussow goes for cheap.

Good review by India.

FFS.

3-2 after 1.3
Logged

Offline Johnnyboy1973

  • ★★★ Never, ever, bloody anything ever! ★★★
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,621
  • Up the piss boiling, asthmatic Reds!!!
Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
« Reply #17044 on: Yesterday at 12:58:17 pm »
Thought he looked plum at normal speed
Logged
Where's this Yakimoto fella?

Offline Johnnyboy1973

  • ★★★ Never, ever, bloody anything ever! ★★★
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,621
  • Up the piss boiling, asthmatic Reds!!!
Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
« Reply #17045 on: Yesterday at 12:59:53 pm »
Peach
Logged
Where's this Yakimoto fella?

Offline Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,550
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
« Reply #17046 on: Yesterday at 01:16:39 pm »
*sigh

24/3
Logged

Offline Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,382
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
« Reply #17047 on: Yesterday at 01:17:34 pm »
I said it is competitive. Chasing is almost non-existent in this tournament.
Logged

Offline Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,550
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
« Reply #17048 on: Yesterday at 01:18:22 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 01:17:34 pm
I said it is competitive. Chasing is almost non-existent in this tournament.

To be fair we haven't covered ourselves in glory with our shot selection.
Logged

Offline Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,550
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
« Reply #17049 on: Yesterday at 01:36:50 pm »
We're gonna need around 10 to the over for the remaining game.

Yeesh.
Logged

Offline Johnnyboy1973

  • ★★★ Never, ever, bloody anything ever! ★★★
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,621
  • Up the piss boiling, asthmatic Reds!!!
Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
« Reply #17050 on: Yesterday at 01:48:44 pm »
Dolly
Logged
Where's this Yakimoto fella?

Offline Johnnyboy1973

  • ★★★ Never, ever, bloody anything ever! ★★★
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,621
  • Up the piss boiling, asthmatic Reds!!!
Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
« Reply #17051 on: Yesterday at 01:53:42 pm »
Some miss that
Logged
Where's this Yakimoto fella?

Offline Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,550
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
« Reply #17052 on: Yesterday at 02:35:53 pm »
Get in there!!!

Big win for SA.

Wooooooo!!

Brightened my weekend quite a bit.

Big contributions from Markham and Miller, well played boys!
Logged

Offline "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan!

  • Me, I'm Touchy.....which is why I am so fond of a happy ending ;)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,789
  • blazed
Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
« Reply #17053 on: Yesterday at 02:46:08 pm »
🤣🤣 India lose.
Logged
Phuk yoo

Offline Fiasco

  • Just add water to foam at the mouth. Can't spell San Francisco. Has promised to eat his own cock. Cannibal Self-Harm in that case.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,117
  • JFT96.
Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
« Reply #17054 on: Yesterday at 03:23:17 pm »
Miller is great. A genuine game-changer and pleasing to watch when he's on it, left handers often are.
Logged

Offline CheshireDave

  • quite apt, as he's from Gloucestershire and his name's Norman
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,368
Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
« Reply #17055 on: Today at 07:05:48 am »
Ireland v Australia starting in an hour. Bit of rain about but looks like they should get a game.

Tomorrow tho looks much much wetter. Especially for the Afghanistan game and then a good chance the England game will be washed out too or unplayable due to a wet outfield.
Logged
Fuckin' 'Ell It's Fred Titmus

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 99,857
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
« Reply #17056 on: Today at 08:06:54 am »
Quote from: CheshireDave on Today at 07:05:48 am
Ireland v Australia starting in an hour. Bit of rain about but looks like they should get a game.

Tomorrow tho looks much much wetter. Especially for the Afghanistan game and then a good chance the England game will be washed out too or unplayable due to a wet outfield.

So fingers crossed for a sudden deluge and an Aussie washout today then? Or at least something that stops them massively improving their run rate?
Logged

Online Persephone

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,659
  • Who ate all the bloody Pringles?
Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
« Reply #17057 on: Today at 08:08:42 am »
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 12:38:51 pm
139/9 it's a good recovery from India, definitely something to defend. Hopefully it's not enough.

We bowled really well though. Half the job done you'd say, batters just need to come to the party.
Were you channeling Nick here?  ;D
Logged

Offline CheshireDave

  • quite apt, as he's from Gloucestershire and his name's Norman
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,368
Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
« Reply #17058 on: Today at 08:18:26 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 08:06:54 am
So fingers crossed for a sudden deluge and an Aussie washout today then?

Commentators suggesting not. Might be wishful thinking. The forecast is it'll piss it down before and during when Afghanistan are meant to be playing Sri Lanka and stop around when England play are due to play New Zealand. But depends what the outfield is like I think. Need fly in one of them massive Sri Lankan ground covers and a load of people to drag it in and out.

Would be a shame because England vs New Zealand should be a good match.
Logged
Fuckin' 'Ell It's Fred Titmus

Offline CheshireDave

  • quite apt, as he's from Gloucestershire and his name's Norman
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,368
Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
« Reply #17059 on: Today at 08:20:14 am »
There is worse ways to start a Monday morning than watching Warner get out for 3...

Australia 21/1 off 4.2

I think they'll get a good score. But Ireland do love a chase it seems. I think 16 out of 25 ish teams batting first win here.
Logged
Fuckin' 'Ell It's Fred Titmus

Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,762
  • Bam!
Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
« Reply #17060 on: Today at 08:48:34 am »
If you get teams eliminated and not even playing a full 3 games, the tournament is a bit meaningless.
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline CheshireDave

  • quite apt, as he's from Gloucestershire and his name's Norman
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,368
Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
« Reply #17061 on: Today at 09:25:33 am »
Shit over from Ireland that. Bowled about 12 balls and got smashed for 26!

Australia might get 200 here

EDIT - Couple of quick wickets. 200 not on now.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:36:04 am by CheshireDave »
Logged
Fuckin' 'Ell It's Fred Titmus
Pages: 1 ... 422 423 424 425 426 [427]   Go Up
« previous next »
 