So fingers crossed for a sudden deluge and an Aussie washout today then?



Commentators suggesting not. Might be wishful thinking. The forecast is it'll piss it down before and during when Afghanistan are meant to be playing Sri Lanka and stop around when England play are due to play New Zealand. But depends what the outfield is like I think. Need fly in one of them massive Sri Lankan ground covers and a load of people to drag it in and out.Would be a shame because England vs New Zealand should be a good match.