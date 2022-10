Everything is a mess. They’re playing group games that have 4,000 punters in absolutely cavernous stadiums. The boundaries are too far back. It’s constantly pissing it down. 2 good games have rescued it a bit because aside from them there is nothing.



Not much that could’ve been done about the rain considering we’ve been recording record breaking numbers all across the east coast for the last 12-18 months that even capital cities have been flooding regularly but I will agree on the rest that it’s been poorly planned. For me two key mistakes have been made that could’ve gotten people a lot more interested and drawn bigger crowds and produced bigger scores.Group games not featuring any of the big games/nations should’ve been played at regional grounds that will fill up easier and obviously not have such long boundaries. But the key one for me is that they should’ve never held the World Cup before cricket season even really kicked off but should’ve instead held it in January and February much like the one day version. It would’ve given the test team and big bash a chance to get people excited and most importantly advertise the upcoming World Cup. Instead we’ve come straight from all the major winter footy codes finishing straight into a World Cup that basically started without the majority of the country probably even knowing it was happening.