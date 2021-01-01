« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 420 421 422 423 424 [425]   Go Down

Author Topic: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread  (Read 748744 times)

Offline Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,062
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
« Reply #16960 on: Yesterday at 09:29:42 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 09:23:21 am
Hard to say. Wed have to win every other game but then if we beat NZ wed have a chance. But bound to be more rain affected games which makes it all very unknown.

True it is but we would not only have to beat NZ but hammer them they would have the advantage of knowing a narrow defeat for them is fine.

NZ/Aussies will hammer Ireland you can be sure of that.

Logged

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 99,817
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
« Reply #16961 on: Yesterday at 09:32:16 am »
Quote from: Legs on Yesterday at 09:29:42 am
True it is but we would not only have to beat NZ but hammer them they would have the advantage of knowing a narrow defeat for them is fine.

NZ/Aussies will hammer Ireland you can be sure of that.



Net run rate can fluctuate in other games too though.

But yeah, beat Australia and go from there. We look a better team than them but T20 is more unpredictable. Just needs Maxwell or Stoinis to have a good day and you can be in trouble.
Logged

Offline "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan!

  • Me, I'm Touchy.....which is why I am so fond of a happy ending ;)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,698
  • blazed
Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
« Reply #16962 on: Yesterday at 10:09:13 am »
 Little is really good. Not that many Left arm swing bowlers able to bowl consistently at around 140 kph around. Hope he gets picked up by an IPL side.
Logged
Phuk yoo

Offline Scottymuser

  • Has many leather bound books (about football), and his home smells of rich mahogany. Bow to his superior knowledge of central defenders.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,919
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
« Reply #16963 on: Yesterday at 11:32:27 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 09:00:22 am
Still think England would have got over the line. And 5 behind on Duckworth Lewis is hardly insurmountable. England had to rebuild as early wickets are key.

Well done Ireland. Do we want NZ to keep winning and play for second place or can anyone beat anyone in this group? An early defeat really puts you at the mercy of a wash out now.

I am not sure they would - we were relying 100% on Ali not getting out, and it was only literally the last 3 balls that he hit for 4 that looked good.  They needed 53 off 33, with Ali set (but also very, very prone to brainfarts and hitting out and getting caught on the boundary), an out of form Livingstone who had just come in, and then some bowlers.  Our top order I was wary of not being good enough (Hales is not great, Malan is decent in a longer game, but can;t start quickly which puts pressure on others, Stokes is utterly AWFUL in T20 batting, Brook is inexperienced) for the whole tournament despite Ali suddenly becoming a gun.
Logged

Offline Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,468
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
« Reply #16964 on: Yesterday at 11:33:44 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 08:44:10 am
I take it all back Chakan, rain isnt funny at all.

Just woke up to see the score. Sucks doesnt it?
Logged

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 99,817
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
« Reply #16965 on: Yesterday at 11:43:53 am »
Quote from: Scottymuser on Yesterday at 11:32:27 am
I am not sure they would - we were relying 100% on Ali not getting out, and it was only literally the last 3 balls that he hit for 4 that looked good.  They needed 53 off 33, with Ali set (but also very, very prone to brainfarts and hitting out and getting caught on the boundary), an out of form Livingstone who had just come in, and then some bowlers.  Our top order I was wary of not being good enough (Hales is not great, Malan is decent in a longer game, but can;t start quickly which puts pressure on others, Stokes is utterly AWFUL in T20 batting, Brook is inexperienced) for the whole tournament despite Ali suddenly becoming a gun.

Not certain by any means but clearly werent relying 100% on Moeen either.

Around 10 an over for 5 overs. Two big overs and youre a long way there. Livingstone is short on games rather than out of form but did ok against Afghanistan. Woakes and Curran both capable of some big shots. Well never know obviously.

Has the other game been washed out? NZ go clear at the top but theyll still be annoyed they didnt get the chance to play.
Logged

Offline CheshireDave

  • quite apt, as he's from Gloucestershire and his name's Norman
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,349
Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
« Reply #16966 on: Yesterday at 11:48:59 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 11:43:53 am
Has the other game been washed out?

Yep - Shit world cup this is.

Can't they just play all the games in that stadium with a roof down the road from the MCG?!?
Logged
Fuckin' 'Ell It's Fred Titmus

Offline Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,468
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
« Reply #16967 on: Today at 03:05:48 am »
1hr before the game starts and its raining already :-\

Probably not gonna be able to watch it.
Logged

Offline Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,468
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
« Reply #16968 on: Today at 03:37:28 am »
SA wins the toss and choose to bat.
Logged

Offline Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,468
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
« Reply #16969 on: Today at 03:47:03 am »
Covers back on :(
Logged

Offline Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,468
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
« Reply #16970 on: Today at 03:51:14 am »
And the covers are off 
Logged

Offline Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,468
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
« Reply #16971 on: Today at 04:09:17 am »
2/1 after 1

Thats a great start SA :-\
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 420 421 422 423 424 [425]   Go Up
« previous next »
 