Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
The Liverpool FC Forum
Flagpole Corner
General Football and Sport
International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
Topic: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
Crosby Nick
is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
Posts: 99,780
Poultry in Motion
Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
«
Reply #16920 on:
Yesterday
at 03:04:53 pm
Just checking! Still hoping Sri Lanka win but the chasing side should be winning from this position.
Quote from: Morgana on April 6, 2022, 10:03:11 pm
Crosby Nick never fails.
CheshireDave
quite apt, as he's from Gloucestershire and his name's Norman
Posts: 17,339
Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
«
Reply #16921 on:
Yesterday
at 03:13:15 pm
Stoinis ending the game. Few streaky fours and some massive sixes.
Fuckin' 'Ell It's Fred Titmus
Chakan
Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
Posts: 85,450
Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
«
Reply #16922 on:
Yesterday
at 03:13:42 pm
Yeah Aus are running away with this now.
33 needed off 31.
Chakan
Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
Posts: 85,450
Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
«
Reply #16923 on:
Yesterday
at 03:19:31 pm
Stoinis just mauled the SL bowlers.
Chakan
Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
Posts: 85,450
Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
«
Reply #16924 on:
Yesterday
at 03:24:41 pm
Gosh wasn't even close, they did it with 3 and half overs to spare.
CheshireDave
quite apt, as he's from Gloucestershire and his name's Norman
Posts: 17,339
Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
«
Reply #16925 on:
Today
at 07:11:35 am
Early start for England v Ireland..
England won the toss and elected to field.
Ireland are 153/8 with 8 balls to come
Fuckin' 'Ell It's Fred Titmus
CheshireDave
quite apt, as he's from Gloucestershire and his name's Norman
Posts: 17,339
Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
«
Reply #16926 on:
Today
at 07:13:08 am
157 ALL OUT
Almost certainly not enough
voodoo ray
Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
Posts: 17,483
feck off
Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
«
Reply #16927 on:
Today
at 07:16:22 am
england should be able to get any total ireland can set, but that is why they play the games.
I still don't think the england attack is generally good enough to win this tournament though.
