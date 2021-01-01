« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 419 420 421 422 423 [424]   Go Down

Author Topic: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread  (Read 747966 times)

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 99,780
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
« Reply #16920 on: Yesterday at 03:04:53 pm »
Just checking! Still hoping Sri Lanka win but the chasing side should be winning from this position.
Logged

Offline CheshireDave

  • quite apt, as he's from Gloucestershire and his name's Norman
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,339
Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
« Reply #16921 on: Yesterday at 03:13:15 pm »
Stoinis ending the game. Few streaky fours and some massive sixes.
Logged
Fuckin' 'Ell It's Fred Titmus

Offline Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,450
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
« Reply #16922 on: Yesterday at 03:13:42 pm »
Yeah Aus are running away with this now.

33 needed off 31.
Logged

Offline Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,450
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
« Reply #16923 on: Yesterday at 03:19:31 pm »
Stoinis just mauled the SL bowlers.
Logged

Offline Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,450
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
« Reply #16924 on: Yesterday at 03:24:41 pm »
Gosh wasn't even close, they did it with 3 and half overs to spare.
Logged

Offline CheshireDave

  • quite apt, as he's from Gloucestershire and his name's Norman
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,339
Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
« Reply #16925 on: Today at 07:11:35 am »
Early start for England v Ireland..

England won the toss and elected to field.

Ireland are 153/8 with 8 balls to come
Logged
Fuckin' 'Ell It's Fred Titmus

Offline CheshireDave

  • quite apt, as he's from Gloucestershire and his name's Norman
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,339
Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
« Reply #16926 on: Today at 07:13:08 am »
157 ALL OUT

Almost certainly not enough
« Last Edit: Today at 07:15:40 am by CheshireDave »
Logged
Fuckin' 'Ell It's Fred Titmus

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,483
  • feck off
Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
« Reply #16927 on: Today at 07:16:22 am »
england should be able to get any total ireland can set, but that is why they play the games.

I still don't think the england attack is generally good enough to win this tournament though.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 419 420 421 422 423 [424]   Go Up
« previous next »
 