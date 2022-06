Australia look the perfect test match side at the moment, very few weak areas.



Batting depth domestically may be the major weak point but with Head scoring big at home in the Ashes and Khawaja, Green and Carey scoring runs this series it doesn’t look like such a big issue if the first XI is available.Fast bowling stocks are loaded atm though, behind Cummins you have 4-5 Guys they can slot in straight away and contribute. Like you said very well rounded side currently.