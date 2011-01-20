Just seen that. Whats going on here? Is he just incredibly unlucky, some underlying condition making him prone to concussion after a minor blow, or just a bit clumsy or what?
He got ruled out of the ashes after getting a blow on the head just beforehand, didnt he? Its a shame if hes as good as many claim.
My understanding is he got a nasty head knock as a kid, and as a result is more susceptible to concussions. Doesn't help that he's been really unlucky, like copping a hit to the head from an errant ball in the nets, or getting tackled playing AFL and smacking his head into someones knee.
His technique against the short ball is fine, it's just if he does get hit in the head, it's typically the worst possible outcome of a concussion.
I think he's done now, which is a real shame, but there's his long-term welfare to look out for.