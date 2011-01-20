« previous next »
International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread

Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
January 14, 2022, 05:18:01 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on January 14, 2022, 05:02:38 pm
That's the series I'd most like to see at the moment.

There is nothing alien in the NZ conditions for the Sth African players and the sides look evenly matched, though Taylor has now retired and Williamson may not be fit in time for at least the first test.
Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
January 14, 2022, 05:26:12 pm
Very impressive performance from South Africa. The trend of producing a very talented fast bowler every three years or so looks set to continue and there's proper depth in their bowling ranks now that Olivier is back in the squad. Batting depth and consistency is probably something they need to work on as I think scores over 350 are a big challenge for them, especially since they have a longer tail than most teams out there. But the batsman do have it in them to fight it out for runs and not give their wicket away too cheaply which is needed in test cricket.

Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
January 14, 2022, 06:30:51 pm
Quote from: Zee_26 on January 14, 2022, 05:26:12 pm
Very impressive performance from South Africa. The trend of producing a very talented fast bowler every three years or so looks set to continue and there's proper depth in their bowling ranks now that Olivier is back in the squad. Batting depth and consistency is probably something they need to work on as I think scores over 350 are a big challenge for them, especially since they have a longer tail than most teams out there. But the batsman do have it in them to fight it out for runs and not give their wicket away too cheaply which is needed in test cricket.

That's a tad old-fashioned. If you ain't 20-4 in the 8th over, you ain't playing Test cricket properly.
Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
January 15, 2022, 02:22:56 pm
Kohlis had enough of being captain.  Wants to act like a dick free from the constraints of captaincy.
Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
January 23, 2022, 11:34:02 pm
Ashleigh Barty, the Women's Tennis Association's singles no.1, practicing at the Australian Open.

https://twitter.com/ESPNcricinfo/status/1484790310421274624
Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
January 24, 2022, 12:10:00 am
South Africa are back aren't they, after a few years of lull..
Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
February 12, 2022, 07:29:47 am
Will Pucovski concussed again in warm-ups during a Sheffield Shield game. Thats 11 concussions at the age of 24 for probably the brightest batting talent in the country.
Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
February 12, 2022, 09:33:16 am
sounds like he needs to look into going into coaching or something.
Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
February 12, 2022, 10:01:55 am
Quote from: nicholasanthony on February 12, 2022, 07:29:47 am
Will Pucovski concussed again in warm-ups during a Sheffield Shield game. Thats 11 concussions at the age of 24 for probably the brightest batting talent in the country.

Just seen that on the BBC. Very decent first-class average too (around 54).
Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
February 12, 2022, 01:25:44 pm
Quote from: nicholasanthony on February 12, 2022, 07:29:47 am
Will Pucovski concussed again in warm-ups during a Sheffield Shield game. Thats 11 concussions at the age of 24 for probably the brightest batting talent in the country.

Just seen that.  Whats going on here? Is he just incredibly unlucky, some underlying condition making him prone to concussion after a minor blow, or just a bit clumsy or what?

He got ruled out of the ashes after getting a blow on the head just beforehand, didnt he?  Its a shame if hes as good as many claim.
Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
February 12, 2022, 01:56:10 pm
Quote from: Kekule on February 12, 2022, 01:25:44 pm
Just seen that.  Whats going on here? Is he just incredibly unlucky, some underlying condition making him prone to concussion after a minor blow, or just a bit clumsy or what?

He got ruled out of the ashes after getting a blow on the head just beforehand, didnt he?  Its a shame if hes as good as many claim.

My understanding is he got a nasty head knock as a kid, and as a result is more susceptible to concussions. Doesn't help that he's been really unlucky, like copping a hit to the head from an errant ball in the nets, or getting tackled playing AFL and smacking his head into someones knee.

His technique against the short ball is fine, it's just if he does get hit in the head, it's typically the worst possible outcome of a concussion.

I think he's done now, which is a real shame, but there's his long-term welfare to look out for.
Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
February 13, 2022, 01:26:35 pm
Quote from: Kekule on February 12, 2022, 01:25:44 pm
Just seen that.  Whats going on here? Is he just incredibly unlucky, some underlying condition making him prone to concussion after a minor blow, or just a bit clumsy or what?

He got ruled out of the ashes after getting a blow on the head just beforehand, didnt he?  Its a shame if hes as good as many claim.
Apparently this one was a soccer ball to the head during warm up muck arounds. The 11 also include hitting his head on a door and falling over when his bat got stuck in the ground running between wickets. Like UB said, seems like hes just extremely susceptible now due to how many hes had. Which itself is enough to worry.
Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
February 17, 2022, 06:11:18 pm
The first test isn't going so well for Sth Africa. Black Caps bowled them out for 95 (their lowest score against NZ) and then they took a first innings lead, rare on the first day of a test no?

Bringing back Matt Henry paid off, he got seven wickets.

Wouldn't say the Saffas are out of it yet though, the NZ batting line up still looks brittle to me without Williamson and with Mitchell at 5.
Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
February 17, 2022, 11:03:14 pm
Really need a wicket soon! Been close but nothing happening.
Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
February 18, 2022, 01:31:21 am
Ah well best we can hope for here is a draw I think.
Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
February 18, 2022, 10:36:08 am
Quote from: Chakan on February 18, 2022, 01:31:21 am
Ah well best we can hope for here is a draw I think.

Wagner coming back out in the morning as night watchman and blasting a quickfire 49 took the game away from you guys. 3 down already in your second innings, at the end of day 2  :o
Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
February 18, 2022, 10:42:11 am
Henry is having an amazing Test.
Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
February 18, 2022, 10:45:28 am
Quote from: Yorkykopite on February 18, 2022, 10:42:11 am
Henry is having an amazing Test.

The first number 11 to score fifty after taking 7-for  ;D
Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
February 18, 2022, 10:51:25 am
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on February 18, 2022, 10:45:28 am
The first number 11 to score fifty after taking 7-for  ;D

The holy grail of cricket stats. Finally someone has done it.
Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
February 19, 2022, 12:21:10 am
Now I know what England felt like in the ashes...

This is... not good.
Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
February 19, 2022, 07:41:08 am
Feel for the Saffa boys a bit. They had little prep and that was a bad toss to lose.
Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
February 19, 2022, 09:21:59 am
Quote from: Chakan on February 19, 2022, 12:21:10 am
Now I know what England felt like in the ashes...

This is... not good.

If this happened every time you toured NZ without fail for your whole lifetime, bar one glorious anomaly then youd have more of an idea!
Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
February 19, 2022, 01:29:14 pm
Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
February 20, 2022, 01:33:37 pm
Quote from: voodoo ray on February 19, 2022, 01:29:14 pm
https://twitter.com/ESPNcricinfo/status/1495023462393561094

Article below goes in to detail. Not sure PCB is to blame on this one;

The statement said Faulkner's agent sent UK bank account details to transfer fee payments to, before sending revised bank account details the following month, this time for a bank account in Australia. By this time, the PCB had already transferred 70% of the money owed to the players, including Faulkner. ESPNcricinfo understands the PCB told Faulkner the payment could not be made again to a different account until the initial payment was reversed.

https://www.espncricinfo.com/story/psl-2022-faulkner-leaves-psl-after-payment-row-with-pcb-1301959
Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
February 25, 2022, 01:21:32 pm
Scored more runs on the first day than the entire previous test :)
Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
February 25, 2022, 07:34:37 pm
Sarel Erwee gets a nod in the Proteas team. Makes a change for a Maritzburg cricketer not to come from PMB college Chakan.
Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
Yesterday at 11:55:06 am
Rabada is back in the groove.

Though typical signs of a New Zealand recovery. A proper Test team.
Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
Yesterday at 12:49:26 pm
Wow very back and forth test. Unfortunately it being in NZ and me in the US the times are all screwed up, so I only get to see a bit of it. But fun! Tomorrow will be a critical day, need a few early wickets and then post a decent total and the. Hopefully have a day and half to bowl them out
Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
Today at 04:52:22 am
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 12:49:26 pm
Wow very back and forth test. Unfortunately it being in NZ and me in the US the times are all screwed up, so I only get to see a bit of it. But fun! Tomorrow will be a critical day, need a few early wickets and then post a decent total and the. Hopefully have a day and half to bowl them out

Did the first part well, struggling with the 2nd. Need a partnership to last
