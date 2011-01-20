« previous next »
International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread

Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
January 14, 2022, 05:18:01 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on January 14, 2022, 05:02:38 pm
That's the series I'd most like to see at the moment.

There is nothing alien in the NZ conditions for the Sth African players and the sides look evenly matched, though Taylor has now retired and Williamson may not be fit in time for at least the first test.
Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
January 14, 2022, 05:26:12 pm
Very impressive performance from South Africa. The trend of producing a very talented fast bowler every three years or so looks set to continue and there's proper depth in their bowling ranks now that Olivier is back in the squad. Batting depth and consistency is probably something they need to work on as I think scores over 350 are a big challenge for them, especially since they have a longer tail than most teams out there. But the batsman do have it in them to fight it out for runs and not give their wicket away too cheaply which is needed in test cricket.

Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
January 14, 2022, 06:30:51 pm
Quote from: Zee_26 on January 14, 2022, 05:26:12 pm
Very impressive performance from South Africa. The trend of producing a very talented fast bowler every three years or so looks set to continue and there's proper depth in their bowling ranks now that Olivier is back in the squad. Batting depth and consistency is probably something they need to work on as I think scores over 350 are a big challenge for them, especially since they have a longer tail than most teams out there. But the batsman do have it in them to fight it out for runs and not give their wicket away too cheaply which is needed in test cricket.

That's a tad old-fashioned. If you ain't 20-4 in the 8th over, you ain't playing Test cricket properly.
Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
January 15, 2022, 02:22:56 pm
Kohlis had enough of being captain.  Wants to act like a dick free from the constraints of captaincy.
Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
January 23, 2022, 11:34:02 pm
Ashleigh Barty, the Women's Tennis Association's singles no.1, practicing at the Australian Open.

https://twitter.com/ESPNcricinfo/status/1484790310421274624
Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
January 24, 2022, 12:10:00 am
South Africa are back aren't they, after a few years of lull..
Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
Yesterday at 07:29:47 am
Will Pucovski concussed again in warm-ups during a Sheffield Shield game. Thats 11 concussions at the age of 24 for probably the brightest batting talent in the country.
Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
Yesterday at 09:33:16 am
sounds like he needs to look into going into coaching or something.
Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
Yesterday at 10:01:55 am
Quote from: nicholasanthony on Yesterday at 07:29:47 am
Will Pucovski concussed again in warm-ups during a Sheffield Shield game. Thats 11 concussions at the age of 24 for probably the brightest batting talent in the country.

Just seen that on the BBC. Very decent first-class average too (around 54).
Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
Yesterday at 01:25:44 pm
Quote from: nicholasanthony on Yesterday at 07:29:47 am
Will Pucovski concussed again in warm-ups during a Sheffield Shield game. Thats 11 concussions at the age of 24 for probably the brightest batting talent in the country.

Just seen that.  Whats going on here? Is he just incredibly unlucky, some underlying condition making him prone to concussion after a minor blow, or just a bit clumsy or what?

He got ruled out of the ashes after getting a blow on the head just beforehand, didnt he?  Its a shame if hes as good as many claim.
Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
Yesterday at 01:56:10 pm
Quote from: Kekule on Yesterday at 01:25:44 pm
Just seen that.  Whats going on here? Is he just incredibly unlucky, some underlying condition making him prone to concussion after a minor blow, or just a bit clumsy or what?

He got ruled out of the ashes after getting a blow on the head just beforehand, didnt he?  Its a shame if hes as good as many claim.

My understanding is he got a nasty head knock as a kid, and as a result is more susceptible to concussions. Doesn't help that he's been really unlucky, like copping a hit to the head from an errant ball in the nets, or getting tackled playing AFL and smacking his head into someones knee.

His technique against the short ball is fine, it's just if he does get hit in the head, it's typically the worst possible outcome of a concussion.

I think he's done now, which is a real shame, but there's his long-term welfare to look out for.
Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
Today at 01:26:35 pm
Quote from: Kekule on Yesterday at 01:25:44 pm
Just seen that.  Whats going on here? Is he just incredibly unlucky, some underlying condition making him prone to concussion after a minor blow, or just a bit clumsy or what?

He got ruled out of the ashes after getting a blow on the head just beforehand, didnt he?  Its a shame if hes as good as many claim.
Apparently this one was a soccer ball to the head during warm up muck arounds. The 11 also include hitting his head on a door and falling over when his bat got stuck in the ground running between wickets. Like UB said, seems like hes just extremely susceptible now due to how many hes had. Which itself is enough to worry.
