Very impressive performance from South Africa. The trend of producing a very talented fast bowler every three years or so looks set to continue and there's proper depth in their bowling ranks now that Olivier is back in the squad. Batting depth and consistency is probably something they need to work on as I think scores over 350 are a big challenge for them, especially since they have a longer tail than most teams out there. But the batsman do have it in them to fight it out for runs and not give their wicket away too cheaply which is needed in test cricket.



