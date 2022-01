Canít get my head round this. England need 353 off 98 overs at 3.6 per over and it is considered impossible. If it was an ODI and England needed 250 off 50 overs at 5.0 per over it would put England strong favourites. The likes of Malan and Buttler would be hitting boundaries for fun, yet in the test scenario they feel the need to poke their bat forward rather than playing a shot with the inevitable outcome of dismissal.



Wrong thread!It always sounds doable on paper. But the ball is doing more than a white ball, the pitch is five days old and even if England got ahead of the rate, Australia could put loads of men back on the boundary without restriction or bowl wider (and down leg) without fear of wides being given.Itís pretty rare to chase a big score down at over 3.5 an over in Tests, doubt itís happened that often. Maybe that Butcher inspired innings in 2001 but canít think of many more.