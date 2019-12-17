« previous next »
Re: International Cricket 2018 - 2019 - General Thread
Best Christmas XI, any improvements welcome. :D

Jacques RUDOLPH
Its beginning to look a lot like CHRIS SMITH
ROBIN Smith
INZI bleak midwinter
O come let us adORAM
Mitchell SANTA
John SNOW
Shannon GABRIEL
Ansari JOSEPH

Umpire: Bruce lowly OXENford

Any more for any more?!
Re: International Cricket 2018 - 2019 - General Thread
Chris Pringle/Kris Kringle?
Re: International Cricket 2018 - 2019 - General Thread
Best Christmas XI, any improvements welcome. :D

Jacques RUDOLPH
Its beginning to look a lot like CHRIS SMITH
ROBIN Smith
INZI bleak midwinter
O come let us adORAM
Mitchell SANTA
John SNOW
Shannon GABRIEL
Ansari JOSEPH

Umpire: Bruce lowly OXENford

Any more for any more?!

Phil MEAD
Ian BISHOP

Home ground of Christchurch presumably?

Edit: Ian BELL
Re: International Cricket 2018 - 2019 - General Thread
And I've got one Wiseman, if we can find 2 others?

Paul Wiseman
Re: International Cricket 2018 - 2019 - General Thread
HEROD Larwood?
Re: International Cricket 2018 - 2019 - General Thread
And I've got one Wiseman, if we can find 2 others?

Paul Wiseman

Bringing gifts of Ian GOULD, FRANK HAYES and Kiran MORE?
Re: International Cricket 2018 - 2019 - General Thread
Heres another one to be getting on with.  Identify the bowlers disguised as Santa from their delivery stride.


Re: International Cricket 2018 - 2019 - General Thread
3rd across on top: Brett Lee
3rd across on bottom: Shoaib Akhtar
4th across on bottom: Wasim Akram
6th across on bottom: Mitchell Johnson?
Re: International Cricket 2018 - 2019 - General Thread
3rd across on top: Brett Lee
3rd across on bottom: Shoaib Akhtar
4th across on bottom: Wasim Akram
6th across on bottom: Mitchell Johnson?

Correct on all counts.
Re: International Cricket 2018 - 2019 - General Thread
Is top right Malinga?
Re: International Cricket 2018 - 2019 - General Thread
Is top right Malinga?

I figured it was Thompson
Re: International Cricket 2018 - 2019 - General Thread
To the left of Akhtar is Vettori
Re: International Cricket 2018 - 2019 - General Thread
I figured it was Thompson

May well be right
Re: International Cricket 2018 - 2019 - General Thread
Re: International Cricket 2018 - 2019 - General Thread
To the left of Akhtar is Vettori

Correct.  Half way there.

Top: 1) Jasprit Bumrah 2)? 3) Brett Lee  4) ?   5)?  6) Jeff Thompson
Bottom:  1)?  2)Dan Vettori  3)Shoab Akhtar  4)Wasim Akram  5)?   6)Mitchell Johnson
Re: International Cricket 2018 - 2019 - General Thread
Is 5 on the top row Haribjhan Singh (cant spell it!).
Re: International Cricket 2018 - 2019 - General Thread
Top left - Bumrah?
Re: International Cricket 2018 - 2019 - General Thread
Is 5 on the top row Haribjhan Singh (cant spell it!).

No, its not him.  Good thing to as I cant spell it either!

Top left - Bumrah?

Yep. I thought that was the most distinctive and immediately obvious one. Clearly not!
Re: International Cricket 2018 - 2019 - General Thread
My guesses:

1. Bumrah
2. Warne
3. Lee
4. ?
5. Mushtaq
6. Thomson
7. Anderson
8. Vettori
9. Shoaib
10. Wasim
11. Swann
12. Johnson

4. could be Simon Jones but not really sure.
Re: International Cricket 2018 - 2019 - General Thread
2nd from the left top looks so familiar that I'm sure I've seen the picture it's taken from, but fucked if I can remember who I think it is.

And I might be totally wrong of course.
Re: International Cricket 2018 - 2019 - General Thread
My guesses:

1. Bumrah
2. Warne
3. Lee
4. ?
5. Mushtaq
6. Thomson
7. Anderson
8. Vettori
9. Shoaib
10. Wasim
11. Swann
12. Johnson

Correct.  Almost nailed it, but...

Quote from: demain on December 17, 2019, 02:51:37 PM
4. could be Simon Jones but not really sure.

...that one's wrong.

1 left to get.
Re: International Cricket 2018 - 2019 - General Thread
4 - Courtney Walsh i think
Re: International Cricket 2018 - 2019 - General Thread
4 - Courtney Walsh i think

Not Courtney Walsh.

Trying to think of a clue without giving it away completely.  He started playing Test Cricket around a similar time as Walsh, although didn't have the longevity.  Was described by his captain as his country's "greatest national pest".
Re: International Cricket 2018 - 2019 - General Thread
Not Courtney Walsh.

Trying to think of a clue without giving it away completely.  He started playing Test Cricket around a similar time as Walsh, although didn't have the longevity.  Was described by his captain as his country's "greatest national pest".

Is he a seamer? I was thinking he might be a spinner.
Re: International Cricket 2018 - 2019 - General Thread
Swervin Mervyn Hughes
Re: International Cricket 2018 - 2019 - General Thread
Is he a seamer? I was thinking he might be a spinner.

Very much a seamer.
Re: International Cricket 2018 - 2019 - General Thread
Re: International Cricket 2018 - 2019 - General Thread
Bingo!

Him and David Boon, man. What a time to be alive for moustaches.
Re: International Cricket 2018 - 2019 - General Thread
Him and David Boon, man. What a time to be alive for moustaches.

Gooch,Hadlee, Kapil Dev. Lovely stuff.
Re: International Cricket 2018 - 2019 - General Thread
Re: International Cricket 2018 - 2019 - General Thread
Gooch,Hadlee, Kapil Dev. Lovely stuff.

Miandad, Russell, Lillie... christ, was there a more English fellow than Jack Russell

Re: International Cricket 2018 - 2019 - General Thread
The ones these days are invariably shite.
Re: International Cricket 2018 - 2019 - General Thread
Allan Lamb had a decent try.  Ian Bothams was shite though.
Re: International Cricket 2018 - 2019 - General Thread
Article from Cricinfo:
https://www.espncricinfo.com/story/_/id/28364947/can-siya-kolisi-jurgen-klopp-inspire-south-africa

Quote
Faf du Plessis and Siya Kolisi are not your average BFFs. One is the captain of the national cricket team, a leader who has recently weathered a storm that saw all the team's management replaced. The other is the captain of the national rugby team, a leader who lifted the World Cup in 2019. As far as 2019 goes, du Plessis and Kolisi could not be on more opposite ends but if they needed reminding it came when they dined out in Cape Town last month.

At the same restaurant was Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, who Kolisi had a "man crush moment" with because of his support for the Reds. Klopp was equally starstruck by the Springbok captain, having watched him lead the team to victory over England just ten days before their meeting. Asked if Klopp recognised du Plessis in the same way, South Africa's cricket captain had a short, sharp answer.

"No," du Plessis said, quickly changing tack. "But he (Klopp) said he watches cricket. The Liverpool guys watched the cricket World Cup and he knew about how well England did, so that's great."

Klopp also knows about how to lead a group of people - Liverpool won last year's Champions League and sit atop this year's Premier League table, having also won the Club World Cup - and though their conversation was brief, du Plessis was so impressed with what he saw that he has now become a Liverpool fan.

"For someone to be that famous, he is a great guy, and that's what I believe real leadership is about," du Plessis said. "It's about connecting with people, having great relationships with people, so I became a massive fan. I am not a huge football fan, I don't support a lot but I do support him now."

Ultimately, du Plessis' friendship with Kolisi and admiration for Klopp speaks to something bigger: his need for South Africa to remember what it's like to be successful. They enter this England series off the back of five consecutive Test defeats spanning two series. The one at home, against Sri Lanka, was a dent to their pride - no subcontinent side had ever won a series in South Africa before - while the one away, in India, was the crash that exposed the mass of problems that South Africa have spent the last three weeks untangling.
...
Re: International Cricket 2018 - 2019 - General Thread
Absolutely love watching the cricket at 1130pm on Christmas night

Great start from new Zealand. Brave toss and swinging it round first couple of overs
