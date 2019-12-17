people like big dick nick.
Best Christmas XI, any improvements welcome. Jacques RUDOLPHIts beginning to look a lot like CHRIS SMITHROBIN SmithINZI bleak midwinter O come let us adORAMMitchell SANTAJohn SNOWShannon GABRIELAnsari JOSEPHUmpire: Bruce lowly OXENfordAny more for any more?!
And I've got one Wiseman, if we can find 2 others?Paul Wiseman
3rd across on top: Brett Lee3rd across on bottom: Shoaib Akhtar4th across on bottom: Wasim Akram6th across on bottom: Mitchell Johnson?
Is top right Malinga?
I figured it was Thompson
To the left of Akhtar is Vettori
Is 5 on the top row Haribjhan Singh (cant spell it!).
Top left - Bumrah?
My guesses:1. Bumrah2. Warne3. Lee4. ?5. Mushtaq6. Thomson7. Anderson8. Vettori9. Shoaib10. Wasim11. Swann12. Johnson
4. could be Simon Jones but not really sure.
4 - Courtney Walsh i think
Not Courtney Walsh.Trying to think of a clue without giving it away completely. He started playing Test Cricket around a similar time as Walsh, although didn't have the longevity. Was described by his captain as his country's "greatest national pest".
Is he a seamer? I was thinking he might be a spinner.
Swervin Mervin Hughes
Bingo!
Him and David Boon, man. What a time to be alive for moustaches.
Gooch,Hadlee, Kapil Dev. Lovely stuff.
Faf du Plessis and Siya Kolisi are not your average BFFs. One is the captain of the national cricket team, a leader who has recently weathered a storm that saw all the team's management replaced. The other is the captain of the national rugby team, a leader who lifted the World Cup in 2019. As far as 2019 goes, du Plessis and Kolisi could not be on more opposite ends but if they needed reminding it came when they dined out in Cape Town last month.At the same restaurant was Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, who Kolisi had a "man crush moment" with because of his support for the Reds. Klopp was equally starstruck by the Springbok captain, having watched him lead the team to victory over England just ten days before their meeting. Asked if Klopp recognised du Plessis in the same way, South Africa's cricket captain had a short, sharp answer."No," du Plessis said, quickly changing tack. "But he (Klopp) said he watches cricket. The Liverpool guys watched the cricket World Cup and he knew about how well England did, so that's great."Klopp also knows about how to lead a group of people - Liverpool won last year's Champions League and sit atop this year's Premier League table, having also won the Club World Cup - and though their conversation was brief, du Plessis was so impressed with what he saw that he has now become a Liverpool fan."For someone to be that famous, he is a great guy, and that's what I believe real leadership is about," du Plessis said. "It's about connecting with people, having great relationships with people, so I became a massive fan. I am not a huge football fan, I don't support a lot but I do support him now."Ultimately, du Plessis' friendship with Kolisi and admiration for Klopp speaks to something bigger: his need for South Africa to remember what it's like to be successful. They enter this England series off the back of five consecutive Test defeats spanning two series. The one at home, against Sri Lanka, was a dent to their pride - no subcontinent side had ever won a series in South Africa before - while the one away, in India, was the crash that exposed the mass of problems that South Africa have spent the last three weeks untangling....
